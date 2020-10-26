And then there was one.

After a win over the Tennessee Titans and a Seattle Seahawks loss to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the Pittsburgh Steelers stand alone atop the NFL standings.

The Steelers are 6-0 for the first time since their 1978 Super Bowl-winning season.

Suddenly, only two teams have better odds to win it all this season.

Steelers Stand Alone

In a battle of two of the three remaining undefeated teams, Pittsburgh held off the Titans for a 27-24 win on Sunday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson combined for 18 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Steelers’ defence held Tennessee running back Derrick Henry to 75 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Pittsburgh has somewhat flown under the radar early on this season, playing in the same conference as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

That won’t be the case any longer.

RT if your favorite team is still undefeated 💪 #HereWeGo

The Steelers have scored 25 points or more in six straight games to open the year, which is tied for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Pittsburgh is now +800 to win the Super Bowl – only the Chiefs and Ravens have shorter odds.

Next up for the Steelers is a trip to Baltimore next Sunday. Pittsburgh opened as a 5.5-point underdog for that AFC North showdown.

Kyler Cooks

Usually when we see a double-digit comeback in a Seahawks’ game, it’s Russell Wilson leading his team to a victory.

That wasn’t the case on Sunday Night Football, when Kyler Murray rallied the Cardinals and ended Seattle’s unbeaten run with a 37-34 win in overtime.

Trailing by 10 points with less than three minutes left in regulation, Murray and company stormed back to force overtime and then won it in the extra frame.

Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns, while running for another 67 yards and a score.

This is Kyler Murray's first career comeback from a 10+ point 4th-quarter deficit to win a game.



He joins Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz, Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles as the only QBs to do so this season -- and Murray is the only one to do so in a game that went to OT

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson threw for 388 yards and three touchdowns, with 84 rushing yards in a losing cause.

According to Elias, it was the first game in NFL history to feature opposing quarterbacks that each produced at least 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards.

The end of the Seahawks Cardinals game was WILD!



The end of the Seahawks Cardinals game was WILD!

Suddenly, Arizona is just a half-game back of the Seahawks at the top of the NFC West entering its bye week.

Meanwhile, Seattle will head right back to work as a four-point favourite for another NFC West showdown against the streaking San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.

You Got Screwed!

In addition to the Cardinals’ comeback, there were three game-winning touchdown passes in the final minute of regulation in Week 7, with the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns all coming back to win.

It’s only the fourth time in the past 30 years that there has been at least three game-winning touchdown passes in the final minute of regulation.

It should be no surprise that two of them are among the bad beats from Sunday.

But what is a surprise is that one of the teams that came back to win found a way not to cover in absolutely brutal fashion.

You Got Screwed! - Week 7 The Atlanta Falcons found yet another way to lose while everybody that bet the Bengals +3.5 has nothing but love for Browns kicker Cody Parkey. Davis Sanchez recaps the worst beats from NFL Sunday for Week 7 in the latest edition of You Got Screwed!

By my count, NFL underdogs have gone 8-4 against the spread so far this week, with the Washington Football Team beating the Dallas Cowboys by 22 in a game that was a consensus pick’em.

Week 7 wraps up tonight with the Los Angeles Rams listed as a six-point favourite as they host the Chicago Bears.

Dodgers Now One Win Away

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night to take a 3-2 lead in the Fall Classic.

Clayton Kershaw has won 2 games in a single series for the 1st time in his postseason career. It came in the World Series.



Clayton Kershaw has won 2 games in a single series for the 1st time in his postseason career. It came in the World Series.

He now has the most strikeouts in MLB postseason history, 207.

Clayton Kershaw held the Rays to just two earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts over 5.2 innings of work for the win.

It was an impressive effort following an ugly Game 4 collapse.

Teams that go up 3-2 in a best-of-seven World Series are 43-21 all-time – a .672 win percentage.

Los Angeles is now a -590 favourite to win the World Series. Tampa Bay is a +400 underdog to win it in seven.