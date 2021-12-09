NFL road underdogs have covered at the highest rate in the Super Bowl era this season.

Fans of the black and yellow hope that trend will continue when the final push for a playoff spot begins tonight on TSN, as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Minnesota Vikings in a game with major implications for both teams.

At 6-5-1, Pittsburgh is currently the eighth seed in the AFC.

Entering Week 14, nine teams are separated by 1.5 games from fifth through 13th in the AFC standings with five games to go.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are the ninth seed in the NFC at 5-7 after last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

Seven teams are separated by a single game from sixth through 12th in the NFC standings.

Minnesota opened as a four-point favourite for tonight’s non-conference showdown. As of this morning, that number is down to Vikings -3.

That movement signals some respected money on the road underdog for Thursday Night Football.

The total has also dropped from 44.5 to 43.5.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Steelers, Vikings set for important TNF showdown

The Steelers are in an interesting position heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Pittsburgh is currently in a wild-card spot at 6-5-1.

However, ESPN’S Football Power Index gives the Steelers the fifth-most difficult remaining strength of schedule.

Per ESPN’s FPI, Pittsburgh has just a 19 per cent change to reach the playoffs entering tonight’s game.

That number would jump to 33 per cent with a win in Minnesota. It would fall to 10 per cent with a loss.

As of this morning, oddsmakers have the Steelers at +360 to make the playoffs. That translates to a 21.7 per cent implied probability.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are +270 to make the playoffs right now, which translates to a 27 per cent implied probability.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is now trending towards playing tonight against the #Steelers just 11 days after dislocating his left shoulder, per sources. He’s officially listed as questionable but has gotten first-team reps in practice and wants to give it a go. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2021

ESPN’s FPI gives Minnesota a 25 per cent chance to make the playoffs. That number would climb to 31 per cent with a win tonight and fall to 15 per cent with a loss.

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-7 despite having more points scored than the Green Bay Packers, the Baltimore Ravens, the Tennessee Titans, and the Kansas City Chiefs — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisBU) December 8, 2021

As mentioned off the top, road underdogs are covering at a 59.8 per cent rate, which is the highest rate in the Super Bowl era.

The Steelers are 17-5-1 ATS as an underdog since 2018.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have been dreadful in this type of spot in recent years.

Kirk Cousins meets primetime again for Thursday Night Football this week. pic.twitter.com/vi2ANeK0Qt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2021

Minnesota is 0-6 ATS in its last six games as a home favourite and 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games as a favourite overall.

The Steelers have had a brutal travel schedule over the past month. They are coming off an emotional win over the Baltimore Ravens, but their schedule isn’t going to get any easier going forward, and they simply can’t afford to lose this game.

Playing in a wide open division, the Steelers are saying every game feels like the playoffs.



And with Ben Roethlisberger potentially playing his final games in Pittsburgh, the urgency is even greater.



JuJu Smith-Schuster told me: “Ben deserves the playoffs. He deserves a run.” pic.twitter.com/9jyl9TpCXV — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 8, 2021

Even with the number down to three, I lean towards taking the points with the road underdog in this spot.

My preference would be to tease Pittsburgh up to +9.5 with the under 49.5.

I’ll lock that in as my best bet for Thursday Night Football.

Kadri stays hot in win over Rangers

Nazem Kadri recorded a goal and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche (-180) beat the New York Rangers 7-3 on Wednesday night.

The three-point night pushed Kadri to 34 points in 22 games this season.

Only Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Alex Ovechkin have more points.

Nazem Kadri in 56 games last year: 32 points



Nazem Kadri in 22 games this year: 32 points — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) December 9, 2021

Kadri, who is dealing with a nagging injury, left the game in the third period once the Avalanche put the game out of reach.

Hopefully, he can stay healthy and continue to prove what he can do in a contract year.

Fantasy hockey league managers who took Kadri in the later rounds must be thrilled with the spark that he’s provided them with this season.

NHL favourites went 3-1 on Wednesday night, with the Vancouver Canucks (+120) pulling off the lone upset with a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in a shootout.

TSN Director of Scouting @CraigJButton joins @JayOnrait to discuss the Canucks already feeling the Bruce Boudreau effect. pic.twitter.com/54VQ0vbF6s — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) December 9, 2021

Thatcher Demko stopped 35 of the 36 shots that he faced in the win. Brock Boeser scored the lone goal for the Canucks in regulation.

J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat both scored in the shootout for Vancouver.

Muscala hits late three as Thunder stun Raptors

NBA favourites went 9-4 straight up on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately for basketball fans in Toronto, the Raptors were among the four teams that lost straight up as a favourite.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 26 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder (+270) beat the Raptors 110-109.

🌩 @shaiglalex goes for 26 PTS and 9 AST to lift the @okcthunder to the win! pic.twitter.com/rt41s6LE6A — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2021

Toronto led 109-107 with 10 seconds left in regulation when Mike Muscala nailed a dagger three-point shot to give the Thunder the late lead.

Oklahoma City held on for the biggest upset of the night in the NBA.

The Raptors have now lost eight of their past 12 following a 7-6 start to fall to 11-14.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.