Morning Coffee: Streveler To The Rescue Saving The FanDuel Best Bet For TNF If you read Thursday’s column and tailed my FanDuel Best Bet, it was Christmas come early with another winner as C.J. Uzomah went over 8.5 receiving yards. It might not have happened if the New York Jets didn’t make the decision to pivot from the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to a veteran ex-CFL player at the quarterback position late in the game.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the country.

If you’re reading this, I hope that you are comfortable and safe at home with nowhere else to go as we brace for this winter weather system.

A special shout out to Chris Streveler, for the part he played in cashing the FanDuel Best Bet.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday December 23rd, 2022.

Jaguars Control Path To AFC South Title

There was a lot of talk about the level of adversity the Jacksonville Jaguars were set to face on the road, on a short week coming off a key win entering their Week 16 showdown with the Jets on Thursday Night Football.

New York took money again last night, closing at -2.5 at FanDuel.

In terms of how the actual game played out, it was never even close.

The @Jaguars control their own destiny to make the playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/RD6wLucZZf — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2022

After an early turnover that led to a Jets field goal, Jacksonville outscored New York 19-0 the rest of the way for a lopsided win as a +118 money line underdog.

The under 36.5 also cashed at FanDuel.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 229 yards, with 51 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the win.

“It’s the largest wild cat in the Americas, T. Which is ironic ‘cause their team is full of dogs.”#JAXvsNYJ | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/1FzFA2rIIc — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 23, 2022

Evan Engram delivered another strong performance with seven catches for 113 yards.

The three points allowed by the Jaguars is the fewest they’ve conceded in a game since 2017.

Week 18 Titans at Jaguars could very well be for the AFC South title.



A potential flex option for Sunday night football and the last game of the regular season. And it would be awesome. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 23, 2022

After stringing together three straight wins, Jacksonville now controls its own path to first place in the AFC South.

The Jaguars are a half-game back of the Tennessee Titans for first place in the division with games against the Houston Texans and Tennessee remaining on the schedule.

Over the last few weeks, the Jaguars and Jets have been on different paths with respect to their postseason hopes.



The Jaguars control their destiny heading into the final 2 games of the season. Win both (at Houston, vs Tennessee), and Jacksonville wins the AFC South. pic.twitter.com/ZMUxewMl3q — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 23, 2022

If Jacksonville wins its final two games, they win the division.

The Jaguars are now -185 to win the AFC South at FanDuel.

The Titans are +150 to win the division.

As for the FanDuel Best Bet featured in Morning Coffee, Zach Wilson’s disastrous performance nearly cost us.

Chris Streveler did more with the Jets on one drive than Zach Wilson did in three quarters. 😅 #TNF pic.twitter.com/p0gX7Ed4k7 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 23, 2022

Wilson went 9-of-18 for 92 yards before mercifully being pulled for the game.

Streveler went 10-of-15 for 90 yards with 54 rushing yards after replacing him at quarterback, including a 30-yard pass to Uzomah to cash the FanDuel Best Bet.

Canucks Complete Comeback To Stay Perfect Versus Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks trailed the Seattle Kraken 4-2 entering the third period on Thursday night.

They rallied from down two goals to push the game to overtime, before eventually prevailing 6-5 in overtime.

WHAT A COMEBACK! 👀



Down two in the third, the Canucks (+100) storm back to beat Seattle in a shootout.



Vancouver is now 6-0 all-time against the Kraken. pic.twitter.com/JMI3FEf8H6 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 23, 2022

Elias Pettersson was the hero for Vancouver with two goals, three assists and the shootout winner in the victory.

The Canucks were a +100 underdog.

With the win, we got an even split between the favourites and underdogs last night with four wins each.

The over went a combined 6-2.

As for a FanDuel Best Bet for tonight, I’m going to take a pass and do my best to deal with this winter weather without needing to sweat out anything else than shovelling my driveway.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!

Stay safe, everbody!