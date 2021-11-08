On a chaotic NFL Sunday that delivered four of the five biggest upsets so far this season, our TSN EDGE NFL analyst Davis Sanchez extended his improbable undefeated run to 13 in a row.

The #HammerHalftime is now 13-0.

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the biggest upset of the year with a 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bills as a 15.5-point underdog.

With the Bills leading 6-3 in the second quarter, Chezzy locked in Jacksonville +10.5 as his in-game play.

The Jaguars shut out Buffalo the rest of the way, outscoring them 6-0 from that point on for the outright win.

If you asked Chezzy, he’d probably laugh it off and caution that the streak must end eventually.

After he delivered again to improve to 13-0 heading into the second half, I certainly wouldn’t bet against him going forward.

Especially after he survived a Sunday filled with surprises.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

Jaguars stun Bills on upset Sunday

In Week 8, the New York Jets pulled off the biggest upset of the year to that point with a 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals as an 11-point underdog.

Nobody knew at the time that it was only a small preview of what was to come in Week 9.

On Sunday, the 1 p.m. ET slate gave us three of the four biggest upsets of the season, including the Jaguars bumping the Bengals out of the top spot on that list.

Jacksonville absolutely stunned the football world with a 9-6 win over the Bills as a 15.5-point underdog.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, it was the fourth-largest road upset loss since 1966.

The Jaguars held a Buffalo offence that had scored on a league-high 51.9 per cent of its possessions entering Week 9 to two field goals.

For what it’s worth, you could have found zero touchdowns scored in that game listed at anywhere from 50-to-1 to 75-to-1 on Sunday morning.

So how did we go from Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks putting up 31 on Jacksonville in Week 8 to MVP favourite Josh Allen and the Bills getting held to six?

Well, let’s start with the most plausible explanation for it. Allen became the latest player to fall victim to the “ManningCast Curse” on Sunday.

We first tweeted about this a month ago.



WE HAVE CREATED A MONSTER. pic.twitter.com/vUOMFK4unB — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 7, 2021

To this point, every active NFL player that has appeared on the ManningCast this season has gone on to lose their next game.

That list includes Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, Matt Stafford, Tom Brady and Allen.

How else could we explain what happened to the Bills on Sunday?

Then there’s the rare glitch in the matrix that gave us Josh Allen versus Josh Allen on Sunday.

Jaguars’ defender Josh Allen registered a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery versus Buffalo, becoming the first player with all three in a game since 2018.

Or maybe the most obvious explanation is the most likely one when trying to explain the upset.

Davis Sanchez had Jacksonville +10.5 as his #HammerHalftime.

NFL live bets now 13-0 this season 🤷‍♂️ Let's keep it going! #GamblingTwitter pic.twitter.com/O5ZI8UjkIt — Chez_TsnEdge (@DavisSanchez) November 7, 2021

That’s something that not even the Bills could overcome on Sunday.

While the Jaguars pulled off the biggest upset of the season, it wasn’t the only one.

The Denver Broncos shocked the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 as a 10-point underdog.

Dallas trailed 30-0 after entering the game as a 10-point favorite.



They are the 1st team to trail by 30 in a game as a double-digit favorite since Indianapolis against New England in Week 3 of 2001, Tom Brady’s 1st career start. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 7, 2021

Dallas was the league’s last remaining undefeated team against the spread at 7-0.

It was the Cowboys’ first straight-up loss as a double-digit favourite since Week 4 of the 2018 season.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons blew a 24-6 lead in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter, only to pull out a 27-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints on a last-second field goal by Younghoe Koo.

Falcons hold off Saints comeback attempt with a FG💥



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/jQoDGb07vi — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 7, 2021

The Falcons were a seven-point underdog.

Atlanta’s win was only temporarily the fourth-biggest upset of the season, as the Tennessee Titans upset the Los Angeles Rams 28-16 as a 7.5-point underdog on Sunday Night Football to bump them from that spot.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: The #Titans are the 4th team in the last 15 seasons to win 4 straight games, all against playoff teams from the previous season. The previous 3 teams to do it all made the Super Bowl, and 2 won it. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 8, 2021

The Titans improved to 5-0 outright as a betting underdog this season.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Tennessee is just the fourth team since 1980 to win each of its first five games as an underdog, joining the 2009 Cincinnati Bengals, the 2007 Green Bay Packers and the 1992 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Adrian Peterson gets his first TD as a Titan 💥



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/TGqjyeNO69 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2021

Matthew Stafford, who had been sacked seven times in L.A.’s first eight games, was sacked five times on Sunday night.

Stafford also threw multiple interceptions for the first time this season, including a pick-six.

NFL underdogs went 7-6 straight up on Sunday and are now a combined 15-13 SU the last two weeks heading into Monday Night Football.

Regardless of what happens tonight between the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers, it will be the first time since 2011 that underdogs went .500 or better in consecutive weeks.

MVP frontrunners falter

Six players had shorter than +1000 odds to win NFL regular season MVP entering Week 9.

Only one of those players has shorter odds now than they did on Sunday morning.

Allen (+250), Stafford (+600) and Prescott (+650) all lost via upsets.

While Allen is still the favourite at +250, Stafford’s odds to win MVP lengthened from +600 to +700, while Prescott went from +650 to +1000.

Kyler Murray (+450) and Aaron Rodgers (+950) didn’t play.

Murray’s odds lengthened to +700, while Rodgers’ odds lengthened to +1000.

So, which of those top six choices has shorter odds to win MVP now than they did on Sunday?

So Stafford sucked today, Josh Allen sucked today, Prescott sucked today, Mahomes kind of sucked today, and Kyler Murray's backup played awesome and the Cardinals won without him.



Tom Brady is going to win the MVP at age 44, isn't he? He's one bad Lamar Jackson game away. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) November 8, 2021

Tom Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on a bye, went from +500 to +400 to win MVP.

Monday Night Football preps

After a wild start to Week 9 in the NFL, will we see another upset on Monday Night Football?

The Steelers opened as a 6.5-point favourite against the Bears, but that number is up to 7 now.

Meanwhile, the total opened at 40 but has been bet down to 39.5.

When you love something, you protect it #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/3wzsHTcaEl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 8, 2021

While I usually use this column to give my best bet for Monday Night Football, nothing from this matchup is jumping off the board for me right now, although I’d lean to a tease with Pittsburgh and the under.

I certainly don’t trust the Steelers -7, but I’ll take them to win outright with the under.

Make sure you check back in here later in the day for Chris Amberley’s Monday Night Football preview.