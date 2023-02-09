Morning Coffee: Suns Emerge As The Favourite In The West Following Durant Trade The long wait is over. Kevin Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns. This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday February 9th, 2023.

The long wait is over.

Kevin Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns.

The Brooklyn Nets traded Durant to the Suns for a package that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first round picks, as well as a first-round pick swap in 2028.

Back in July, FanDuel made Phoenix the hypothetical favourite to land Durant via trade.

Seven months later, the Suns completed the blockbuster that the organization feels can help propel them to their first NBA title.

Suns Emerge As The Favourite In The West Following Durant Trade

The Suns were the sixth choice to win the Western Conference before the Durant trade was announced.

Phoenix is now the favourite to win the West.

Breaking: The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant, sources tell @wojespn.



The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four firt-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren. pic.twitter.com/QadcfPHNfw — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2023

The Suns went from +750 to +200 to win the Western Conference at FanDuel overnight.

With the addition of Durant, Phoenix is the now the third choice to win the NBA championship at +460.

The Nets were 17-2 in the last 19 games that Durant played & had the longest winning streak in the league this season.



This league is crazy. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) February 9, 2023

Only the Boston Celtics (+280) and the Milwaukee Bucks (+420) have shorter odds to win it all at FanDuel.

Believe it or not, according to ESPN Analytics, the Suns actually went from a 3.4 per cent to a one per cent chance to win the title after the trade.

With a starting lineup that features Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton and Torrey Craig, I’d hesitate to downplay Phoenix’s chances.

“This is the BEST chance that the Phoenix Suns have of winning the NBA championship in my lifetime."



🗣️ @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/8vKfEjDIVx — First Take (@FirstTake) February 9, 2023

At the same time, I’m not jumping at the opportunity to bet on the Suns to win the title at their current price.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers completed a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell are both top 15 in total 3s made this season.



The Lakers don’t have anyone in the top 50. pic.twitter.com/nIrvufzG2c — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 9, 2023

The Lakers received D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Russell Westbrook went to the Jazz along with a first-round pick, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones.

Russell Westbrook signed a 5-year, $205M extension with the Thunder in 2017, then the largest contract in NBA history.



In the 5 years of that deal:



Year 1: Played for the Thunder

Year 2: Traded to Rockets

Year 3: Traded to Wizards

Year 4: Traded to Lakers

Year 5: Traded to Jazz — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 9, 2023

The Timberwolves ended up with Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and three second round picks.

The Toronto Raptors brought back Jacob Poeltl in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

The New York Knicks acquired Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers.

The trade deadline isn’t until 3 PM ET today.

While it will be tough to top what we have already seen to date, NBA fans will be hoping for a few more trades to go down around the association before that final bell.

Epic NHL Betting Streak Continues In Canucks’ Loss

If you read the Morning Coffee on Wednesday and tailed me with the FanDuel Best Bet, then you were right there with me celebrating when the most epic NHL betting streak continued in the New York Rangers’ 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Chris Kreider opened the scoring 6:53 into the first period.

KNOCK KNOCK, IT’S ME KREIDS pic.twitter.com/Urer5dub3m — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 9, 2023

Filip Chytil added to New York’s lead a couple of minutes later.

If you bet on a Goal In The First 10 Minutes, then you had two of them before time ran out.

That bet has now cashed in 26 of Vancouver’s 27 road games this season.

Any time you can find a bet that has cashed 96 per cent of the time over a period of months, it’s hard to ignore it.

For what it’s worth, the Canucks will round out their current road trip with games against the New York Islanders on Thursday and then against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

As for my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday night, I’m going right back to Goal In The First 10 Minutes in tonight’s game between the Canucks and Islanders.

Hopefully, we can cash again.