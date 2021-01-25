Morning Coffee: Super Bowl LV stage is set, plus way too early Super Bowl LVI odds

Keyshawn warns Bucs to learn from mistakes in first matchup vs. Chiefs

The stage is set for Super Bowl LV.

For the first time in NFL history, a team will play a Super Bowl in its own stadium when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7.

Tom Brady will make his record 10th Super Bowl appearance.

He will face Patrick Mahomes, who will make his second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

It will be the greatest quarterback of all-time against the league’s biggest superstar for perhaps the final time.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday Jan. 25, 2021.

Super Bowl LV Stage Is Set

Brady and Mahomes will meet for the fifth time at Super Bowl LV.

Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl last season and Tom Brady won it the previous season.



This will be the 1st ever Super Bowl between the last 2 Super Bowl-winning QBs. It's also the 7th Super Bowl overall between QBs who had previously won one. pic.twitter.com/ERR1GR7RXe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 25, 2021

After splitting their first four meetings, it’s only fitting that they settle the score on the biggest stage of them all.

Brady, who will look to add a seventh Super Bowl ring to his all-time NFL record, will try to follow Peyton Manning as just the second quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl with multiple franchises.

Patrick Mahomes has joined Kurt Warner, Tom Brady, and Russell Wilson as the only QBs to reach the Super Bowl twice in their first 4 NFL seasons



Mahomes will have to beat Brady to join him as the only QBs to win it twice in that span#Chiefs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Mahomes will lead a Chiefs side looking to become the first team to repeat as champions since Brady’s New England Patriots did it in 2003-04.

Brady will be exactly 18 years and 45 days older than Mahomes on Feb. 7, which is easily the largest age difference among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl: Chiefs -3 (-120), 57 vs. Bucs via @WilliamHillUS — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) January 25, 2021

Kansas City opened as a three-point favourite with the total set at 57.

Some books had the Chiefs at -3.5 and I could definitely see the number moving in the direction of Kansas City becoming an even bigger favourite as the week progresses.

Our own Luke Bellus did an excellent job providing us with our first look at the matchup for Super Bowl LV.

The stage is set!



Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs opened as a three-point favourite against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.@lukebellus4 has our first look at Super Bowl LV.https://t.co/0wFvUCpwn1 #SuperBowlLV #NFL pic.twitter.com/LN0i0kJ7v8 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 25, 2021

Make sure you check back in with the TSN Edge throughout the week for everything that you need to know to get you ready for Super Bowl LV.

Early Super Bowl LVI Odds

While Super Bowl LV won’t be decided for another two weeks, the odds for Super Bowl LVI have already been released.

It should be no surprise that Mahomes and the Chiefs will be the betting favourite once again at +550 odds.

They are followed by the other three teams that made the NFL’s Final Four in the Green Bay Packers (+900), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1000) and the Buffalo Bills (+1100).

The Baltimore Ravens are listed at +1200, followed by each of the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints at +1600 odds.

In case you’re wondering, the Houston Texans, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions are at the opposite end of the spectrum with all four of those teams listed at +10000 odds to win Super Bowl LVI.

NHL North Division Update

The North Division drama continued to unfold on Sunday night when the Edmonton Oilers stunned the Winnipeg Jets with a 4-3 win.

Less than two minutes after Blake Wheeler gave the Jets a 3-2 lead, Kailer Yamamoto tied it at 3-3 with his third goal of the season.

Just over three minutes later, Leon Draisaitl beat the buzzer with a last-second game-winning goal to steal an important two points.

Recording helpers on 3 of his @EdmontonOilers 4 tallies in their dramatic comeback win (featuring 2 goals in the final 3:05 including with 1 second left), Connor McDavid has now recorded at least a trio of assists in a road game on 10 occasions- good for a tie of 5th on this list pic.twitter.com/kAjJ9UQSLX — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 25, 2021

With the win, Edmonton climbs to within two points of Winnipeg for third place in the North Division with the Jets holding a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs are tied for top spot in the division with 10 points each, although Montreal has a game in hand on Toronto.

The Maple Leafs remain the favourite to win the North Division at +125 odds, followed by the Habs (+210), Calgary Flames (+650), Jets (+750) and the Oilers (+900).

Our lead hockey analyst Mike Johnson delivered an impressive night on Friday when he went 3-for-3 with his picks for the game between Toronto and Edmonton.

Good night for @TSN_Edge on Leafs pregame

Leafs to win -135 ✅

McDavid to sore +150 ✅

Staying away from o/u of 6 because the game felt like 4-2 with an empty netter ✅✅✅#goodtobelucky — Mike Johnson (@mike_p_johnson) January 23, 2021

Make sure you check back in throughout the week for the latest fantasy hockey and sports betting information.

UFC 257 Recap

Speaking of TSN Edge content, I have to give a special shout out to our very own Aaron Bronsteter for calling not one but three significant upsets at UFC 257 on Saturday night, including Dustin Poirier’s win over Conor McGregor in the main event.

3-1 on my @TSN_Edge recommendations:



Dustin Poirier +245 ✅

Julianna Pena by Submission +450 ✅

Marina Rodriguez +250 ✅

Dan Hooker -130 👎 https://t.co/Nv7VW50wjp — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 24, 2021

Bronsteter called Poirier’s upset win over McGregor at +245 odds, along with Marina Rodriguez’s win over Amanda Ribas at +250 odds and Julianna Pena to beat Sara McMann via submission at +450 odds.