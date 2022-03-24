The March Madness Sweet 16 gets underway just after 7 p.m. ET tonight on TSN when No. 1 Gonzaga clashes with No. 4 Arkansas.

The Zags remain the national title favourite at +240, which is down from +300 at the start of the tournament.

Kansas and Arizona, which are the other two No. 1 seeds still alive in the tournament, round out the top three choices to win the championship at +500 and +650, respectively.

Meanwhile, for the second year in a row and just the fourth time ever, four double-digit seeds are still alive heading into the Sweet 16.

We already know that one of No. 10 Miami (Florida) or No. 11 Iowa State is headed to the Elite Eight after they meet on Friday night, but those two teams are currently 70-to-1 and 100-to-1 to win the national championship, respectively.

No. 11 Michigan has the shortest odds of the remaining double-digit seeds at 65-to-1.

Here is the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday March 24, 2022.

Zags remain title favourite entering Sweet 16

As someone who had Kentucky winning the national championship in his bracket, my focus quickly shifted from pools to betting on the tournament.

The first matchup of the Sweet 16 also happens to be the most lopsided, at least as far as oddsmakers are concerned.

Gonzaga is currently a 9.5-point favourite for tonight’s game against Arkansas.

Sweet 16 scenes 🎙🏀 pic.twitter.com/RUSAPofqmy — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, four of the eight games currently feature spreads of 2.5 points or less, including No. 3 Texas Tech as a one-point favourite versus No. 2 Duke and No. 1 Arizona as a 1.5-point favourite versus No. 5 Houston on tonight’s slate.

Arizona and Houston are both top-five choices to win the tournament, which makes tonight’s matchup the game I’m looking forward to the most in the Sweet 16.

Meanwhile, the Zags have the market cornered for the Most Outstanding Player of the men’s tournament.

Drew Timme is built for March Madness 😤⁰⁰25 PTS

14 REB⁰4 AST



No. 1 Gonzaga on to the Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/PMhDZ37d36 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2022

Drew Timme is the favourite to win that award at +550. Chet Holmgren is the second choice at +850, while Andrew Nembhard is sixth on that board at +1600.

🗣"HE THE BEST PLAYER IN THE COUNTRY AND WE THE BEST TEAM IN THE COUNTRY."



Dalen Terry has a message about Bennedict Mathurin@ArizonaMBB #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/8ATGYAAz5M — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2022

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji (+950) and another Canadian – Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin (+1000) – round out the top five choices to win Most Outstanding Player heading into the Sweet 16.

Canucks upset Avalanche in Colorado

The Vancouver Canucks were in a difficult spot heading into the trade deadline. The team had suffered three straight losses and is on the outside looking in on the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

So last night’s win in Colorado as a +240 underdog was crucial to their playoff chances.

Jaroslav Halak made 32 saves to secure the first star of the game honours in the 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

AND THE BELT GOES TO... pic.twitter.com/XRIULKU8pv — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 24, 2022

In terms of a direct impact on Vancouver’s odds to make the playoffs, the Canucks went from +550 to +340.

In terms of their schedule, it isn’t about to get any easier.

Vancouver is back in action tonight against the Minnesota Wild, which is one of the teams that they are chasing in the Western Conference playoff race.

After that, the Canucks will visit the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues, before returning home to face the Blues.

Vancouver will play the Vegas Golden Knights three times between April 3 and April 12.

The Canucks have a difficult path, but after a win in Colorado, they are just three points back of a playoff spot with 17 games to go.

Got some family in attendance 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/ilY4Pz6uuy — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 24, 2022

Elsewhere, Petr Mrazek made 20 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs (-330 ML) beat the New Jersey Devils.

Mrazek, who was making his first start since clearing waivers, gave up fewer than three goals for the first time in six starts.

Next up, Toronto will go back-to-back at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and then home against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see how they divide their starts, and how their goaltending holds up over the weekend.

Dolphins acquire Tyreek Hill from Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins acquired six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs in another blockbuster NFL trade on Wednesday.

The Dolphins gave up first-, second- and fourth-round picks in this year’s draft, as well as a fourth- and sixth-round pick in next year’s draft.

Miami also signed Hill to a four-year, $120 million extension, which makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

The wild NFL offseason continues with Tyreek Hill on his way to Miami! @realericcohen reacts to the deal and shares how it affects both teams. pic.twitter.com/fYSWClvT14 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 23, 2022

The Dolphins went from 70-to-1 to 39-to-1 to win the Super Bowl following the trade.

Miami also joined the New England Patriots as the second choice to win the AFC East at +400.

The Buffalo Bills remain the favourite to win their division at -180.

The Kansas City Chiefs' odds went from +850 to win the Super Bowl to +950 after Hill joined the Dolphins 📉 pic.twitter.com/ywQQMFzXki — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ odds to win the Super Bowl climbed from +850 to +950 after trading Hill.

Kansas City remains the favourite to win an absolutely loaded AFC West, but that division looks a lot different now than it did heading into the offseason.

Warriors stun Heat on big night for NBA dogs

NBA underdogs went 8-3 against the spread on Wednesday night, including seven outright upsets.

The Golden State Warriors (+385 ML) went on a 19-0 run to start the third quarter en route to a 118-104 win over the Miami Heat.

Yes, that’s the same Warriors’ team that was coming off an outright loss to the Orlando Magic the night before and didn’t have Stephen Curry in the lineup.

Their run to open the third quarter was at 13-0 when the following happened in front of the Miami bench.

Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem got into an argument during a Heat timeout after the Warriors (+385 ML) went on a 13-0 run to start the third quarter! 👀😅



(🎥 @wcgoldberg)pic.twitter.com/3QP25AuFf5 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 24, 2022

Meanwhile, RJ Barrett scored a team-high 30 points as the New York Knicks (+295 ML) cruised to a 121-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Kyrie Irving celebrated his 30th birthday with a game-high 43 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Brooklyn Nets 132-120 as a one-point underdog.

Kyrie Irving to score 40+ +750 💰🎉 https://t.co/YcUO2H9Rv4 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 24, 2022

Irving had 22 points in the second quarter alone.

For those keeping track, that’s two NBA birthdays and two monster points props cashing in the month of March, after Curry went for 47 points on his birthday to cash the 35+ points at +750.