LeBrun: It was a 'keep away clinic' by the Avs in the third period

The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions.

For the first time since 2001 and the third time in franchise history, the Avalanche clinched hockey’s ultimate prize on Sunday night.

Nathan MacKinnon led the way with a goal and an assist as Colorado beat the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6.

For the fourth round in a row, the Avalanche closed out their opponent on the road.

Five seasons after finishing with the worst record in the entire league, Colorado went the distance as the wire-to-wire Stanley Cup favourite.

While Avalanche fans are still soaking in a championship win, it’s no surprise that some of us have already turned our attention to next season after Colorado opened as the favourite to win it all again in 2023.

The Avalanche are just the sixth team to finish a Stanley Cup run with fewer than five losses since the NHL switched to a best-of-seven postseason format in 1987.

That 16-4 run included 10 comeback wins, which is tied for the most in a single postseason in NHL history.

The Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions!



Colorado went wire-to-wire this season as the favourite to win it all! pic.twitter.com/dNRhdTzQPM — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 27, 2022

For the third straight game, it was the Lightning that got on the board first last night after Steven Stamkos beat Darcy Kuemper just 3:48 into the first period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy kept Colorado off the score sheet for the first 20 minutes, but it was a much different story in the second period.

Nathan MacKinnon got the Avalanche on the board with his second of the series and 13th of the playoffs just 1:54 into the second period.

MACK ON THE ATTACK 🚨



Nathan MacKinnon (+160 anytime goal) lights the lamp for the 13th time in the playoffs.



📽️: @Avalanche | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/1ZQTpS2vNE — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 27, 2022

Less than 11 minutes later, MacKinnon set up Artturi Lehkonen’s goal to give Colorado a 2-1 lead.

Leading by one goal entering the third period, the Avalanche completely shut it down in the final frame.

Colorado held Tampa Bay to just four shots on goal in the third period.

Kuemper finished with 22 saves as Lehkonen’s goal stood as the difference in the victory.

The Avalanche are the first team since the 2008-09 Pittsburgh Penguins to go from the worst record in the NHL to a Stanley Cup win in five seasons or fewer.

MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen Erik Johnson and J.T. Compher all lifted the Cup five years after being part of that league-worst team.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of fresh faces that lifted the Stanley Cup for Colorado, including Conn Smythe Trophy winner Cale Makar.

Cale Makar is taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy! pic.twitter.com/jvrRFVqgqs — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 27, 2022

The 23-year-old Makar led the Avalanche with 29 points, becoming just the fourth defencemen in NHL history to record 29 points in a single postseason.

Makar was +1400 to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at the start of the playoffs and +185 to win that award entering the Stanley Cup Final.

Colorado was +550 to win the Stanley Cup on opening night and +400 at the start of the playoffs.

Looking forward to next season, the Avalanche stand alone as the favourite to win the Stanley Cup in 2023 at +500.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the second choice at +900.

The Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers are +1000 to win it all.

As for the other Canadian teams, the Calgary Flames are +1800 to win the Stanley Cup, followed by the Edmonton Oilers at +2000, the Vancouver Canucks at +4500, the Winnipeg Jets at +5000, the Ottawa Senators at +7000 and the Montreal Canadiens at +15000.

At first glance, there really isn’t much that stands out to me in terms of potential value.

For the final time this season... goodnight hockey fans. ❤️ #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/UGdrLu6Pdb — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2022

I considered Colorado and Tampa Bay the two best teams in the league all season, and there’s no reason to think that either team can’t get back to biggest stage.



If I had to place a bet on any team to win the Stanley Cup next season this morning, it would be the same team that I bet to win it all this year in the Avalanche at +500.

After winning it all this year, it will be interesting to see if this talented Colorado core can build off of it and make another run next season, regardless of the veteran pieces they lose in free agency.