Morning Coffee: The biggest reason the 49ers are the Super Bowl favourite The San Francisco 49ers are the Super Bowl LVIX favourite. It doesn’t take a genius to understand it. This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday February 15th, 2024.

Sometimes the silence speaks louder than words.

Still, I wish could find the right words to express how I feel this morning.

You’d think a guy who writes 1000+ words in a daily column every single morning would be able to come up with one or two to express his disgust over what went down during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Betting on sports?

I’m used to having all the answers.

Describing the current state of the world?

I don’t know that I have one.

I’ve faced countless challenges throughout my life.

For the most part, it doesn’t long for me to figure out the solutions.

But this?

This is beyond my comprehension.

This leaves me speechless.

I’ll sit down, drink my morning coffee, and put together 1000 words on a topic that I know best.

Hopefully, when I sit down to write again on Friday morning, I’ll have a better understanding of what needs to happen to make this world a safer place.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday February 15th, 2024.

The Biggest Reason The 49ers Are The Super Bowl Favourite

The San Francisco 49ers are the Super Bowl favourite.

It doesn’t take a genius to understand it.

The 49ers have been to the NFC Championship Game in four of the previous five seasons, including a pair of Super Bowl appearances.

In terms of consistency, no other NFC teams come even close to matching what San Francisco has done over the past five seasons.

The 2018 Patriots are the only team from the last 3 decades to make it back to the Super Bowl after losing it the year before. Only 8 teams in NFL history have ever done it. Still, the 49ers are the favourite to win it all at @FanDuelCanada. https://t.co/OoLYbnKwOR #GamblingX pic.twitter.com/ufIbBKmewk — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) February 14, 2024

The Detroit Lions threw everything they had at the Niners in the NFC Championship Game, but ultimately fell short.

While the Lions were the most improved team in the NFC, getting back to the conference championship will be a tough challenge for an organization that is forging a new identity and culture under the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

The full Dan Campbell quote here is important, before bits go viral:



"I told those guys, 'This may have been our only shot.' Do I think that? No. Do I believe that? No. However, I know how hard it is to get here. It'll be twice as hard to get back to this point," he said. pic.twitter.com/uUYAvOdV1T — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 29, 2024

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys were considered the biggest threats to San Francisco in the NFC, then ended up going down in disastrous playoff losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers.

The Eagles and Cowboys both have glaring holes that were exposed over the second half of the regular season and in postseason losses.

The Cowboys have hired former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer as their new Defensive Coordinator, Zimmer told ESPN's @WerderEdESPN. pic.twitter.com/aYJP52XYAu — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers and Packers both surprised as playoff teams that pulled off upset wins in the playoffs.

While I’m bullish on Green Bay’s trajectory, I’m not rushing to bet on either team to win the Super Bowl.

With a solid core that features Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner the 49ers will be the favourite to win the NFC regardless of their quarterback.

49ers assistant coaching changes this week:

🏈Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks relieved of duties.

🏈Assistant HC/RB coach Anthony Lynn becomes Commanders run-game coordinator.

🏈Pass-game coordinator Klint Kubiak becomes Saints offensive coordinator.

🏈Assistant OL coach James… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2024

The fact that Brock Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft to leading San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons with a Super Bowl appearance makes the organization’s outlook that much more interesting.

Could Purdy take another massive step next season?

Or is regression more likely than not from the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 49ers' pass protection didn't rate well this season. Brock Purdy delivered elite production in spite of it. This graph shows that Purdy was an absolute outlier.



What might Purdy be able to do if the 49ers can upgrade their biggest weakness, pass protection? h/t @benbbaldwin pic.twitter.com/n7FG7Y3PNm — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 14, 2024

To win a Super Bowl, somebody will have to beat the two-time defending champion Kansas City in the playoffs, which we all just learned is a lot more difficult than it might appear on paper.

The Chiefs were a road underdog against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills and Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens, and had zero problem going into both stadiums and getting the job done this postseason.

Patrick Mahomes was a dog again in the Super Bowl.

Once again, elite quarterback play, and coaching were integral factors in a Kansas City victory.

The Chiefs are still the team to beat, but with the Bills, Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets lining up for a shot at the champions, the AFC appears to be a lot deeper than the NFC in terms of contending teams.

Who will the Kansas City Chiefs play in Week 1 next season?@lukebellus4 dives into the odds available on @FanDuelCanada: https://t.co/PoJvaJq02B pic.twitter.com/BXwnkE8KGa — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 14, 2024

I wouldn’t bet on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel at +500 odds.

Still, at a time when a lot doesn’t make sense to me, I understand why the 49ers are the Super Bowl favourite.

Hopefully, I can learn something more important today.