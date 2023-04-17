Morning Coffee: The FanDuel Best Bets are back for the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Here we go!

It’s time for series winner futures, shots on goal props, and FanDuel Best Bets daily with the Morning Coffee.

Yes, the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived!

Also, just in case you missed it, FanDuel now offers NHL Same Game Parlays?!

A year ago, I predicted that the Colorado Avalanche would beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final at +4700 at FanDuel.

I haven’t locked in my exact Stanley Cup outcome wager yet, but I’m on the clock with just a few hours to go before the playoffs officially get underway.

Meanwhile, we’ll all be locking in our full cards for series-winner futures at the office this afternoon.

Last year, I swept the board with my first-round picks.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday April 17th, 2023.

My first bet of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

While I’m not rushing to bet the Avalanche to repeat as Stanley Cup champions at +700, I love them to get out of the first round.

Yes, even with all of their injuries, Colorado is the better team than the Seattle Kraken by a significant margin.

Led by Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen up front, the Avalanche closed out the regular season on a 7-0-1 run to lock up first place in the Central Division.

Their reward is a favourable match-up against a Kraken side that is headed to the postseason for the first time in its second season.

Are you ready, Seattle? pic.twitter.com/VEMLRKlay6 — x - Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 17, 2023

Colorado is -280 to advance to the second round at FanDuel.

Give me the Avalanche -1.5 -130 on the alt series spread to get us started with our bets for the Stanley Cup Playoffs at FanDuel.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night

The Boston Bruins opened at 25-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel last summer.

After completing the most successful regular season in NHL history, the Bruins enter the playoffs as the heavy favourite to win the Stanley Cup at +340 odds.

Boston is -350 to win its first-round series against the Florida Panthers.

The Bruins are -235 to win Game 1 at FanDuel this morning.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet, I’ve circled David Pastrnak’s shots on goal prop.

Pastrnak, who led Boston with 61 goals and 113 points in 82 games, averaged 4.96 shots on goal per game during the regular season.

Welcome to the party, pal! 🥳



David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) joins Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) as the two players this season to hit the 60-goal mark!



The last time two players scored 60 goals in the same season was 1995-96 (Mario Lemieux & Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr)). pic.twitter.com/7ZNqXozmxC — NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2023

He finished with five or more shots on goal in 14 of his final 16 games.

A year ago, Pastrnak registered five-plus shots on goal in six of the seven games against the Carolina Hurricanes in their first-round series, recording six or more in four of those contests.

I’ll bet on Pasta picking up where he left off with another strong performance in Game 1 against the Panthers.

Give me Pastrnak over 4.5 shots on goal as my FanDuel Best Bet for tonight in the NHL.

Lakers, Heat, Clippers all pull off upsets in series-openers

The NBA playoffs heated up on Sunday, as the underdogs went a combined 3-1 straight up with upsets by the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Denver Nuggets were the only favourite to win on Sunday as they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-80 as a -360 money line favourite.

Outright winners went 4-0 ATS again on Sunday to improve to 8-0 ATS to start the #NBAPlayoffs . Underdogs went 3-1 straight up with the Heat (+350), Clippers (+280) and Lakers (+176) all winning their series opener on the road. #GamblingTwitter https://t.co/7wTNawbSAg — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) April 17, 2023

While there were plenty of surprises on Sunday, none of them were bigger than Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura combining for 52 points to propel the Lakers to a 128-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies as a +176 ML underdog.

As if the loss wasn’t bad enough for Grizzlies’ fans, it looks like Memphis could be without Ja Morant for Game 2.

Ja Morant headed to the locker room with an apparent injury after this play. pic.twitter.com/MZOrSN9Tmz — ESPN (@espn) April 16, 2023

L.A. went from +108 to -250 to advance to the second round at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, anyone with a pending futures bet on the Milwaukee Bucks at FanDuel is waiting to hear about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 2.

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 35 points as the Heat beat Milwaukee 130-117 as a +350 ML underdog for the biggest upset of the playoffs so far.

Finally, Kawhi Leonard went for a game-high 38 points with five rebounds and five assists as the Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 115-110 as a +280 ML underdog.

The Clippers moved from +330 to +160 to advance.

Phoenix went from -450 to -190 to win the series.

While the upsets were the biggest story on Sunday, it’s worth pointing out that the outright winner covered the spread in all four games.

The outright winner is now 8-0 against the spread so far this postseason.

FanDuel adjusts Blue Jays’ odds to win AL East

While they couldn’t complete the sweep on Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays did hand the Tampa Bay Rays their first two losses of the season over the weekend.

That led to an adjustment to the American League East winner odds at FanDuel.

Sunday funday#RaysUp — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 16, 2023

The Blue Jays went from +330 to +270 to win their division over the weekend.

Toronto, which is now four games back of Tampa Bay for first place in the AL East, will open a six-game road trip Monday in Houston.

The Blue Jays will play a three-game series against the favourite to win the American League in the Astros.

After that, Toronto will visit the second choice to win the AL in the New York Yankees for another three-game set.

As someone who tailed our very own Eric Cohen and jumped on the Blue Jays to finish with the best record in baseball at 19-to-1 at FanDuel, I’m very interested to see how they perform against the best in the AL this week.