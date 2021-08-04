'Butterflies setting in' with Bombers' season opener on the horizon

It’s the final countdown to the 2021 CFL season.

In a little more than 24 hours, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have the opportunity to unveil their Grey Cup banner in front of their home fans.

The Blue Bombers kick off the 2021 CFL season Thursday night against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the team they beat in the 107th Grey Cup.

The defending champs will get to play four of their first six games in front of their fans at IG Field.

There is somewhat of a discrepancy among oddsmakers when it comes to where Winnipeg ranks among Grey Cup contenders heading into the season.

The Blue Bombers can be found at anywhere from +375 to +800 to repeat as Grey Cup champions.

Meanwhile, there is little discrepancy when it comes to Hamilton’s place in the futures market.

The Tiger-Cats are the consensus favourite to win the Grey Cup.

Hamilton can be found at +300 at several spots. The best price I’ve seen for the Tiger-Cats to win it all is +450.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021.

CFL on TSN season preps

CFL bettors had their work cut out for them getting ready for the 2021 season.

Fortunately, TSN has you covered with everything you need to know ahead of the CFL Kickoff.

The CFL on TSN Season Preview show aired on Tuesday night, with our panel revealing their picks to win the Grey Cup.

#CFLonTSN Season Preview: It has been a long time since the Blue Bombers hoisted the #GreyCup, and now with the 2021 season upon us, our panel shares who they think will lift the CFL's Holy Grail in Hamilton - https://t.co/QLDeJjnHpJ pic.twitter.com/emMjTX0jzd — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) August 4, 2021

It’s no surprise that our panelists are in unison with their Grey Cup selections.

On the other hand, Matt Dunigan and Milt Stegall’s pick to represent the West Division in the Grey Cup should get some attention.

The Edmonton Elks can still be found as high as +1400 to win the Grey Cup.

Their season win total is set at just 5.5.

With Matt and Milt both expecting Edmonton to ultimately emerge from the West, there’s value to be found in the Elks season futures.

Meanwhile, the 2021 CFL Fantasy Draft Special also aired on Tuesday night.

2021 CFL Fantasy Draft Special - The #CFLonTSN panel gives you the inside information on who to pick in order to grab a spot atop the fantasy standings this year: https://t.co/4cqrBwmPxf



And follow @TSN_Edge all season for your CFL fantasy info! pic.twitter.com/VPc77VqHYH — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) August 4, 2021

After a full year off, it will be more difficult than ever to gain an edge when it comes to the CFL from week to week.

Don’t sweat it, because you’ll be able to find The TSN Edge right here every week throughout the season.

In case you missed it, our TSN CFL guru Jon Perlberg also has you covered with all of the stats, odds and information you need to know to get you set for Week 1.

You can check out the Inside The Numbers digital CFL Preview Magazine below.

The #CFL season begins on Thursday!



ICYMI from @TSN_Edge: #TSN #CFL guru @jonperlberg has all the stats, numbers and odds to get you set for kickoff in our CFL Preview Magazine - https://t.co/XiHOJmjcZ8#CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/nvX83Fc2HG — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) August 3, 2021

Colts injury concerns worsen

Things went from bad to worse for the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Colts’ HC Frank Reich said Pro-Bowl G Quenton Nelson has a bone issue in his foot like Carson Wentz and he will undergo surgery today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2021

When I saw the initial tweet from Adam Schefter, I did a double take to make sure I wasn’t looking at a fake account.

After losing starting quarterback Carson Wentz for five to 12 weeks due to a foot injury, the Colts lost All-Pro offensive lineman Quenton Nelson for five to 12 weeks with a foot injury.

What are the odds that both key players suffer similar injuries with the exact same timeline for their return?

NEWS: Frank Reich says Quenton Nelson has a bone issue similar to Carson Wentz’s and will undergo surgery today. Similar timeline to Wentz.



On Wentz, surgery was “best case scenario.” No further damage discovered.



Reich: “Can’t make this up.” — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 3, 2021

In his three NFL seasons, Nelson has never missed a game.

With Nelson out, left tackle Eric Fisher on the active/PUP list and centre Ryan Kelly dealing with an elbow injury, the Indianapolis offensive line is an absolute mess.

The Colts went from +110 to +170 to win the AFC South.

On the flip side, the Tennessee Titans went from +110 to -135 to win the AFC South. The Titans are also now -150 to make the playoffs and +130 to miss the playoffs.

You’ll hear plenty of talk every off-season about finding value when it comes to NFL futures.

However, when it comes to a 17-game season in the middle of a pandemic, the Colts’ injury issues are yet another reminder of how important it is to proceed with caution when it comes to betting futures.

MLB Tuesday recap

MLB underdogs went 8-7 on Tuesday night, including the Pittsburgh Pirates rallying from down 4-0 to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 in extra innings as a +200 underdog.

The Pirates didn’t even have a hit until the seventh inning.

That’s a tough beat for anybody that was on the Brewers.

The Detroit Tigers (+130) beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 to open the door for the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays to all gain a game on them in the American League East.

The total for the Yankees game was steamed from 9 to 10.5 after scheduled starter Gerrit Cole was scratched.

That movement was justified, as New York’s offence went off in a 13-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles, providing Luis Gil with more than enough run support in his major league debut.

Gil had himself a debut 👏 pic.twitter.com/dSKPeiH2vO — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros (+160) took the first of a mini two-game series between the top two choices to win the World Series with a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is -210 to bounce back tonight with Max Scherzer set to make his Dodgers debut opposite Jake Odorizzi for Houston.