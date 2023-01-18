Morning Coffee: The First Bet I Locked In For The NFL Divisional Round If you’re looking for a different approach to betting on the NFL Divisional Round, then you might want to consider the first two wagers that I’ve already locked in. This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday January 18th, 2023.

There are eight teams still standing in the NFL playoffs.

Six of them are listed at shorter than 10-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl 57 at FanDuel.

After opening the postseason with a bye week, the No. 1 seeds in each conference will kick off their playoffs on their home fields this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the favourite to win the Super Bowl at +300.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the fourth choice at +500.

In addition to owning the best regular season records in their respective conferences, the Chiefs and Eagles have something else that is very unique in common.

Kansas City and Philadelphia are the only remaining playoff teams with losing records against the spread.

That didn’t stop FanDuel from making the Chiefs and Eagles the biggest favourites on the board in the Divisional Round.

What are the odds that both teams win and cover?

As of this morning, you can parlay Kansas City and Philadelphia to win and cover at +258 at FanDuel.

If you’re looking for a different approach to betting on the NFL Divisional Round, then you might want to consider the first two wagers that I’ve already locked in.

The First Bet I Locked In For The NFL Divisional Round

When we locked in our TSN EDGE staff predictions for Super Bowl 57 last week, I picked the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in this year’s big game.

Who's going to win the Super Bowl this year? 🤔



Here are our staff's predictions for the big game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/smhwgQO8gd — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 14, 2023

While I still feel confident in that pick, it would be great if left tackle Jonah Williams, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa were available to help Cincinnati make another Super Bowl run.

Collins is out for the season.

Williams is week-to-week after he suffered a dislocated knee cap.

Cappa is week-to-week with an ankle injury.

The Bengals enter the Divisional Round on a 9-game win streak.



The Bills enter the Divisional Round on an 8-game win streak.



Sunday will mark the 6th playoff game ever that both teams enter on 8+ game win streaks. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 18, 2023

This means that the Bengals will be down three of their five starting offensive linemen when they visit the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

Cincinnati is also dealing with injuries on defence, although it looks like cornerback Eli Apple will be able to go versus Buffalo.

With all of the injuries that the Bengals are dealing with, it’s really no surprise that the spread has moved in the other direction at FanDuel.

The Bills opened as a 3.5-point favourite.

While that number has moved to Buffalo -4.5 at FanDuel, some sports books have already moved it to 5.5.

I jumped on Cincinnati +5.5.

The Bengals have covered eight straight games as an underdog, including in the playoffs.

At 26 years old, @JoeyB already has the most playoff wins (4) for a @Bengals QB in team history 🐯👑 pic.twitter.com/LkM8mBBTSZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 16, 2023

Joe Burrow is 15-7 against the spread as an underdog in his career.

Burrow is 13-2 ATS as an underdog of three points or more.

While the injuries along the offensive line could potentially limit what they are able to do schematically, Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon are talented enough to help the offence overcome those issues.

Remember, this is the same group that led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl last year despite some severe limitations along the offensive line.

"We consider ourselves the heart and soul of this team... whenever we're in a bind, we put it on us to make a play." - Sam Hubbard pic.twitter.com/TVQTy5I82R — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 16, 2023

This group has heard about its potential shortcomings all season and that will continue this week.

I expect them to use it as added motivation.

In addition to the playoff atmosphere in Buffalo, the reality of what happened the last time these teams met, as well as the potential that Damar Hamlin could be in attendance for this game, will only fuel the emotion on the Bills’ side of the football.

The Ravens had the worst Wild Card red zone offense



T-1. Cowboys: (100%)

T-1. Bengals (100%)

T-3. Bills (75%)

T-3. Giants (75%)

T-3. Jaguars (75%)

T-3: Vikings (75%)

7. Seahawks (66%)

8. Chargers (60%)

T-9. 49ers (50%)

T-9. Dolphins (50%)

11. Buccaneers (33%)

12. Ravens (25%) — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 18, 2023

The Bills are the favourite to win this game for multiple reasons, but I think 5.5 is too many points against an opponent that I still believe could reach the Super Bowl.

I locked in Bengals +5.5 as my first bet for the NFL Divisional Round.

Habs Fans In A Tough Spot Of Late

Just when it looked like the Montreal Canadiens could be in contention for the worst record in the NHL, it appears they have started to turn things around a little bit of late.

That’s bad news for any of their fans that wanted them to be in the mix for the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 last night for their second win in a row and their fourth win in their past six games.

Mesdames et messieurs, vos trois étoiles de ce soir



Your three ⭐, ladies and gents#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Zwv0Mp7J9H — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 18, 2023

The Anaheim Ducks have lost five straight games.

The San Jose Sharks have lost three in a row.

Three teams have yet to reach the 30-point mark, while the Canadiens are up to 41 points – tied with the Ottawa Senators for the second-worst mark in the Eastern Conference.

That brings us to our next point, which is that if the current standings are any indication, there’s a good chance that Connor Bedard could end up playing for a Western Conference team.

As of this morning, five of the six worst records in the entire league belong to Western Conference teams.

The lone Eastern Conference team in that group is the Columbus Blue Jackets, which are tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for the worst record in the NHL.

Raptors Fall To Bucks; Spurs Upset Nets

The Toronto Raptors had been red-hot of late, winning four of their previous five games heading into last night’s contest.

Unfortunately for anybody who bet the Raptors, they weren’t able to add to their hot streak.

Despite 39 points from Fred VanVleet, the Milwaukee Bucks beat Toronto 130-122.

The Raptors will travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Thursday, before a back-to-back against the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks this weekend.

That’s a tough schedule for a team trying to claw its way back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs upset the Brooklyn Nets as a 2.5-point underdog.

Goodnight Spurs fam 😎 pic.twitter.com/kD056hfH8C — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2023

Joel Embiid scored 41 points as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers as a 1.5-point dog.

