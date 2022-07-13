The NHL free agent market officially opens at noon ET.

A year ago at this time, the New Jersey Devils made the biggest splash in the free agent market when they signed Dougie Hamilton to a seven-year deal.

Will the Devils do it again with another big signing?

New Jersey is +7000 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel this morning.

What would their odds look like if they sign Johnny Gaudreau?

What about if they were to land a couple of pieces like David Perron and Andre Burakovsky?

As highlighted in Tuesday’s column, I circled the Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers as the teams that I bet on to win the Stanley Cup.

While I’d hope that each of those three teams finds a way to add an exceptional talent to their current roster, I’m also looking for an edge when it comes to finding value before some big signings happen today.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday July 13th, 2022.

The Free Agent Frenzy Begins

A potential Gaudreau signing on its own wouldn’t make the Devils an instant Stanley Cup contender.

However, they’d certainly have shorter than 70-to-1 odds to win it all with a star of his calibre.

New Jersey has a talented young core that features Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Miles Wood,

Dawson Mercer and Simon Nemec.

The Devils added goaltender Vitek Vanecek via trade last week.

The center of the universe is wild 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KmhT00iqTD — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 13, 2022

They could still use a couple of veteran goal scorers, as well as some help for Hamilton on the back end.

Is there a team out there that can go from 20-to-1 or longer to win the Stanley Cup to a top-eight choice to win it all with some big moves?

Hearing that Carolina and Dallas kept grinding away in trade talks with San Jose regarding Brent Burns last night. Let’s see where that goes today. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

There are a handful of teams with money to spend that could be in the mix.

I’ve already highlighted the Rangers at +2000 as a team that I think could upgrade their roster this off-season following last year’s run to the Eastern Conference Final.

The Edmonton Oilers locked up Evander Kane late last night and will turn their attention to a goaltender today.

ICYMI - Evander Kane announced on Twitter early Wednesday that he is staying with the Edmonton Oilers on a four-year, $20.5 million contract: https://t.co/A2cACUc6Ol#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/A3NfWGXFZa — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 13, 2022

The Oilers, which went to the Western Conference Final last year, are +2000 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins are both +2500 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

UFA period opens at 12 noon ET, we are on air at 11 am with @TSNHockey #FreeAgentFrenzy. As usual, deals already in place and players already reportedly tied to team(s). Such as Campbell (EDM), Kuemper (WSH), Copp (DET), Giroux (OTT). It will be a busy day. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 13, 2022

The New York Islanders (+3000), Los Angeles Kings (+3500), Washington Capitals (+3500), Vancouver Canucks (+4500), Nashville Predators (+4500), Dallas Stars (+4500) and Winnipeg Jets (+5000) are the teams in that 30-to-1 to 50-to-1 range to win it all.

Another team to keep an eye on today is the Detroit Red Wings at +7000.

Back to hockey. Unless something shifts, all indications suggest Andrew Copp will sign with the Detroit Red Wings. Good player who will likely command $5 mil + on a 4-6 year term. We’ll soon find out. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

General manager Steve Yzerman has a significant amount of cap space to work with in free agency.

He’s already traded for a goaltender in Ville Husso.

Detroit has a ton of young talent including Moritz Seider, Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Filip Zadina, Simon Edvinsson and Marco Kasper.

All of those players are 25-years-old or younger.

With names like Nazem Kadri and Ondrej Palat on the market, it will be interesting to see if Yzerman can solidify his roster with some key veteran free agents.

I’m not saying the Red Wings are going to contend for a Stanley Cup this season.

However, if Yzerman does make a significant splash, we will certainly see Detroit at shorter than +7000 to win it all later this evening.

Joe Sakic and Nazem Kadri’s agent, Darren Ferris continue to talk. Feels like a long-shot with mere hours before the flood gates open, but Colorado wants Naz back. Definitely something to watch. TSN is on the air with live coverage at 11am et. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Again, I’ve circled the Avalanche, Lightning and Rangers as my top choices to win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Beyond that trio, I’ll be looking forward to enjoying the Free Agent Frenzy on TSN throughout the day and see if some of those bigger long shots can make a splash.

CFL Week 6 Early Leans

We are just over 24 hours away from the start of Week 6 in the CFL.

On Tuesday, we gave out Early Leans in our TSN EDGE CFL Twitter Spaces show.

After a couple of losses in Week 5, I’m 12-5 betting the CFL with my TSN EDGE picks this season.

We're back with some early leans to consider for Week 6 of the CFL season! 🍁🏈 pic.twitter.com/Nkx07R6oIu — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 12, 2022

My Early Lean is Montreal Alouettes -7.5 versus the Edmonton Elks.

I didn’t love the number, but FanDuel has already moved the spread from Montreal -7.5 to -8.

Meanwhile, it looks like our guy Christian Marin was on the right side when he picked Saskatchewan Roughriders -2 against the Toronto Argonauts so I’m happy I jumped on it with him.

I’m looking at Saskatchewan -2.5 -120 at FanDuel this morning.

We’ll be back tomorrow with our best bets for Week 6.

Open Championship Best Bets

Speaking of best bets, the Golf Talk Canada guys will weigh in with their best bets for the Open Championship later today.

Is there a more determined player in the field this week than Rory McIlroy? ⛳️



The Northern Irishman is the odds-on favourite to win #TheOpen at 10-1 over at @FanDuel. pic.twitter.com/BP6V7xUXqd — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 12, 2022

In the meantime, you can check out the latest from Luke Bellus, who identified some key trends to consider and gave us his best bets ahead of this week’s tournament.

The Open Championship returns to St Andrews for the first time since 2015.@lukebellus4 identifies some trends to consider and gives us his best bets: https://t.co/TM7xwQ5Ab1 pic.twitter.com/RBUTrxCruA — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 13, 2022

For what it’s worth, we both like Max Homa as a potential sleeper pick to contend for the title at +4500 at FanDuel.

I also played Homa to finish in the top-40 at -130.

I also tailed Luke Bellus with Xander Schauffele to be in the top-20 after Round 1 at +185 and jumped on Schauffele to finish in the top-10 at +160.

I’ll wait to hear who the GTC guys like before filling out the remainder of my card for the Open Championship later this afternoon.