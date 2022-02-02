New England Patriots +14 against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl 36. That was the first bet I ever made.

If Tom Brady and the Patriots don’t win that game, I might not be writing this column.

Super Bowl 36 was the first football game I watched from start to finish. By the time that it was over, I was hooked.

Almost 20 years to the day later, Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday morning.

From that first of seven Super Bowl wins to last season’s epic championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the comebacks, the controversies, the rivalries, the records, and everything in between, I’m not sure we’ll see another player who ever comes close to Brady when it comes to giving NFL fans something to talk about.

And, as he finally hangs them up, there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that he’s the greatest of all-time.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022.

The GOAT officially retires

If you blindly bet on Brady in every game of his career, you would have made some serious money over 22 seasons.

Brady went 243-73 straight up in the regular season. That’s a 76.9 per cent win rate.

Per David Purdum of ESPN, Brady went 30-20 straight up as a betting underdog. He went 35-12 straight up in the playoffs.

Tom Brady's #NFL Career:



7 Super Bowl Rings

5 Super Bowl MVPs

3 NFL MVPs



59% against the spread.

Brady’s teams covered the spread 59 per cent of the time.

As per Alex Kolodziej of The Action Network, Brady finished his career with more ATS covers (209) than the Carolina Panthers (205), Jacksonville Jaguars (180) or Houston Texans (139) have wins in franchise history.

In light of the speculation that Brady would retire, sports books adjusted the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl futures.

Tampa Bay opened between +750 and +900 depending on where you looked. As of this morning, the Buccaneers are in the +1500 to +1800 range to win next year’s Super Bowl depending on the sports book.

Super Bowl 56 line movement

The Los Angeles Rams opened as a 3.5-point favourite against the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl 56.

After some initial movement, it appears as though the line has settled with the Rams as a 4.5-point favourite.

That’s the number you will find this morning at most U.S. sportsbooks.

Meanwhile, the total is down from 49.5 to 48.5. That movement indicates significant money on the under, which is 3-0 in the last three Super Bowls.

With 11 days to go before the big game, it’s unlikely we will see any significant moves off those numbers until closer to game time.

Coyotes pull off biggest upset of NHL season

The Arizona Coyotes pulled off the biggest upset of the NHL season so far with a 3-2 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Arizona was +450 on the money line at puck drop.

The Coyotes could be found as high as +3000 to win down 2-1 in the third period.

It was Colorado’s first loss on home ice since Nov. 3.

NHL favourites went 7-4 straight up overall on Tuesday night.

One of the most popular bets of late cashed again with the Toronto Maple Leafs (-360) going over 3.5 goals in a 7-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.

The Maple Leafs (-360) beat New Jersey 7-1.



7 straight wins against The Devils✅

7 straight games with a goal for Mitch Marner✅

4 straight games hitting the team total over 3.5

The Maple Leafs have gone over their team total in four straight games.

Mitch Marner extended his goal scoring streak to seven in a row. Marner was +200 to score.

The last season to feature two teammates record goal streaks of 7+ games neither @Marner93 or @AM34 were even born.

Toronto has now won seven straight head-to-head meetings with New Jersey.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames (-120) rallied with three goals in the final 5:24 of the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3.

Calgary could be found as high as +1600 to win after falling behind 3-1.

Finally, the Philadelphia Flyers (+145) upset the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 for their second consecutive win on the heels of a 13-game losing streak.

For as bad as the Flyers have looked at times this season, they’ve clearly had Winnipeg’s number on home ice.

Philadelphia has won nine straight home games against the Jets dating back to 2012.

Trent Jr. stays hot as Raps extend win streak

Gary Trent Jr. set a franchise record with 33 points as the Toronto Raptors (-2) beat the Miami Heat 110-106 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Trent has gone over 30 points in five straight games, matching DeMar DeRozan’s franchise record as the only players to score 30+ points in five straight games.

“He’s a rock star in every sense of the word.”



"He's a rock star in every sense of the word."

On Gary Trent Jr., who's in one hell of a groove and is continuing to establish himself as a foundational piece for the Raptors:

Trent to go over 18.5 points was easy money for anybody that jumped on it before tip-off.

It will be interesting to see what his points prop looks like for Thursday’s game against the Bulls.

30-point games for Gary Trent Jr. of the @Raptors:



First 169 career games: 4

Last 5 games: 5



30-point games for Gary Trent Jr. of the @Raptors:

First 169 career games: 4

Last 5 games: 5

He's the first player in NBA history to have 5 straight 30-point games after having fewer than 5 total in 100+ career games entering the streak.

Toronto has won five of its last six to climb into the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

NBA favourites went 6-1 straight up and against the spread overall on Tuesday night.