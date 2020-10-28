The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions.

The Dodgers (-120) beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night, clinching their seventh title and first since 1988.

Corey Seager won World Series MVP.

Dodgers Win World Series

Los Angeles had gone 13 straight playoff appearances without a title, which was tied for the third-longest streak in MLB history.

That came to an end on Tuesday night, when the Dodgers found a way to overcome what could have been an absolutely disastrous start from Tony Gonsolin to clinch.

Seager, who was the clear favourite to win MVP at +175 entering Game 6, ended up with that honour.

For the city of Los Angeles, it was their second title in 16 days after the Lakers clinched the NBA championship.

It’s just the third time ever that a city has won both the MLB and NBA titles in the same calendar years.

The Dodgers were the favourite to win the World Series pretty much all year since they opened at +350 odds. L.A. is listed right around the same price to win it all again next year.

Here is a first look at the 2021 World Series odds:

Dodgers +375

Yankees +700

Padres +750

Twins +1000

White Sox +1100

Braves +1200

Athletics +1400

Indians +1700

Astros +1700

Cubs +2000

Mets +3000

Nationals +3000

Cardinals +3500

Angels +4000

Phillies +4000

Brewers +5000

Diamondbacks +6600

Giants +7000

Blue Jays +7000

Red Sox +8000

Orioles +12500

Rangers +12500

Rockies +15000

Royals +15000

Marlins +20000

Tigers +25000

Mariners +25000

Pirates +35000



NFL Week 8 First Look

It feels like just yesterday we were kicking off the NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.

The fact that the midway mark is fast approaching is just another reminder of the relentless pace of the schedule.

‘The Big E’ Eric Cohen provided us with a first look at the lines for Week 8 in the NFL with his latest installment of Market Insights:

Market Insights: NFL Week 8 And then there was one. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team. They'll face a tough test this Sunday at the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. 'The Big E' Eric Cohen takes a look at the early lines for Week 8 in the NFL.

Here are the five point spreads that I’m most intrigued by entering Week 8.

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs (-19)

There have been 13 different instances since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger in which a team has been favoured to win by 20 points or more. In those games, the favourite went 13-0 straight up but just 3-10 against the spread. Kansas City opened at -21 against New York, but that number quickly moved to -19. It will be interesting to see where the spread ends up by Sunday. Three scores is a lot to give any NFL team. Still, the Jets are just 4-9 ATS as a double-digit underdog since the start of 2016. I wouldn’t even consider taking New York even at +21 against the defending Super Bowl champions. I’d rather stay away altogether.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5)

The Eagles opened at -3.5 versus Dallas but that number has been pushed all the way to -7.5. Will it be enough for the Cowboys to avoid matching the NFL record for the worst ATS start to a season all-time? Dallas is the only remaining team that has yet to cover the number in a game this season. Since the 1970 merger, only two teams have started the year 0-8 ATS – the 1991 Cincinnati Bengals and the 2003 Oakland Raiders. The Cowboys get the Eagles this week and then play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. Based on the way the season has played out for them so far, there is a very realistic chance that Dallas is 2-7 SU and 0-9 ATS entering its Week 10 bye.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

Speaking of the Steelers, Pittsburgh opened as a six-point underdog, but that number has since moved to 3.5. The Steelers are the league’s lone remaining undefeated team at 6-0. However, the Ravens are coming off a bye and are 13-2 straight up in their past 15 home games versus Pittsburgh. Four of Baltimore’s five wins this season have been by double digits – they nearly had a fifth but were outscored 22-6 in the fourth quarter of their 30-28 win over the Eagles in Week 6. This is clearly the best matchup on the board for Week 8 in the NFL.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-4)

Since the start of the 2004 season, the Patriots are 29-3 SU and 18-11-2 ATS against the rival Bills. That doesn’t mean much at all in the post-Tom Brady era. Buffalo opened at -3 but that number has already moved to -4. Sean McDermott is still looking for his first win over Bill Belichick (0-6 SU). Maybe this is the week he finally gets it.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-3)

The Seahawks opened as a six-point favourite, but that number is down to -3. The three-point cushion is interesting because since the start of last season, San Francisco is 7-0 ATS and 6-1 SU as a betting underdog. Seattle is coming off back-to-back ATS losses, and suddenly looks a bit vulnerable in this spot despite winning 10 of its best 12 games against the 49ers.