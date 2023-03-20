Morning Coffee: The March Madness Has Lived Up To The Hype So Far

Everybody, take a breath!

The March Madness has lived up to that title with a historic first few days.

For the second time ever, a 16-seed knocked out a 1-seed as Fairleigh Dickinson shocked Purdue as a +2000 ML long shot at FanDuel.

We also watched a 15-seed dance its way into the Sweet 16, with Princeton stunning Arizona as a +870 ML dog in the Round of 64, before cruising to another upset win over Missouri as a +184 ML dog.

UConn is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.

Florida Atlantic is in the Sweet 16 for the first time.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga is back in the Sweet 16 for the eighth consecutive tournament.

What did we learn from the first few days of the March Madness?

For yours truly, it was an outstanding run betting the under up until Sunday’s games.

Hopefully, we can find an edge entering the Sweet 16.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday March 20th, 2023.

The March Madness Has Lived Up To The Hype So Far

There was no bigger betting story from Sunday than the scoring as the over went 5-3.

It marked the first time in the tournament that the over finished with a winning record for the day, and it came on the heels of a 24-5 run to the under over the previous three days.

The under still leads 33-15 for the tournament – a 68.75 per cent win rate.

If you blindly bet every under dating back to Thursday, then you would be in the green entering the Sweet 16.

Meanwhile, the favourites went 5-3 straight up on Sunday but it was the underdogs that went 5-3 against the spread.

Gonzaga -4.5 bettors are Mark Few right now 😢



Bulldogs move on after beating TCU but fail to cover -4.5! pic.twitter.com/apNVDd2hUD — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 20, 2023

Favourites still lead 34-14 straight up dating back to the Round of 64.

However, favourites are just 26-22 against the spread.

Fairleigh Dickinson’s win over Purdue as a +2000 ML underdog remains the biggest upset of the tournament by far.

Cool tidbit from the Columbus regional: Since Fairleigh Dickinson doesn't have a band, Dayton's band has stepped up. The UD band learned FDU's fight song minutes before tip Fri. Today, they're waving around plastic swords they got from Party City as they root for the Knights — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 20, 2023

The Knights were a 23.5-point underdog on the spread.

Princeton’s win over Arizona at +870 on the money line is second on that list.

Beating the odds and busting brackets: the 15th-seeded Princeton Tigers will continue their Cinderella run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.



We're joined by coach @M_Henderson98 and senior @Tosan_Evb pic.twitter.com/UxTySXImnV — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) March 20, 2023

The Tigers followed up that upset with another win over Missouri, becoming the fourth 15-seed to reach the Sweet 16 in tournament history.

Beyond those two early stunners, there hasn’t been another money line upset by a team at +200 ML or longer at FanDuel to this point in the tournament.

While anyone was on the under from Thursday through Saturday did very well at FanDuel, the over went 6-2 on Sunday, and we can expect to see adjustments to their numbers for the Sweet 16.

Purdue, Kansas, Arizona, Marquette and Baylor have all been eliminated, leaving the door wide open for a potential sleeper to make a deep tournament run.

It will be very interesting to see if one of the teams that entered the tournament as a long shot can surprise and make a run to the Final Four.

The Rangers Are Heating Up Again

Last summer, I recommended a bet on the New York Rangers to win the Stanley Cup at +2000 at FanDuel.

If you placed the bet at the time, you’re in excellent shape right now.

The Rangers just became the sixth team in NHL history to record back-to-back shutout wins by six goals or more.

It’s the first time that a team has accomplished that feat since the Philadelphia Flyers did it in 1977-78.

New York is currently +1200 to win it all at FanDuel.

ONE WEEKEND. TWO SHUTOUT W’S AT THE GARDEN. pic.twitter.com/m3zZcRTHrw — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 20, 2023

Only five teams have shorter odds – four of them play in the Eastern Conference.

Mika Zibanejad has five goals and nine points during his current four-game point streak.

Vincent Trocheck has eight assists during a five-game point streak.

Igor Shesterkin has won five straight starts, giving up two goals or fewer in three of them, including a 33-save shutout in a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Igor Shesterkin in his last 5 games played:



5-0-0

.942 save%

1.76 GAA

146 saves

9 total goals allowed

1 shutout



He's back 👀 pic.twitter.com/8sebpyoLaT — RangersMuse (@nyrangersmuse) March 19, 2023

After stringing together four straight wins, New York is set for a home-and-home against one of those teams in the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Rangers are still six points back of Carolina at the top of the Metropolitan Division with two more games played, but they could make that division race just a little more interesting if they can sweep the Hurricanes.

If that happens, their odds to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel will continue to drop as well.

NHL favourites went on Sunday.

There are five games in the NHL tonight, including the late contest between the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings, which I have circled for my FanDuel Best Bet.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday’s NHL Slate

The Flames have picked up at least a point in four straight games dating back to last Sunday, going 2-0-2 over that span.

Every point is critical for Calgary the rest of the way during its playoff push.

It would certainly go a long way if the Flames could take care of business on their two-game California trip and pick up four points against the Kings and Anaheim Ducks the next two nights.

As important as tonight’s game is for Calgary, my FanDuel Best Bet isn’t focused on a side.

Instead, I like Tyler Toffoli to go over 2.5 shots on goal.

Reaching 60 points in his 69th game of 2022-23 (and with 39 of them coming over his last 37), Tyler Toffoli's 4 on Thursday at Vegas came via 2 goals and 2 assists & helped his team prevail 7-2. It also made him the 6th and most recent name on this list of @NHLFlames road efforts pic.twitter.com/mXrO7qAagw — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 17, 2023

Toffoli has gone over this mark in back-to-back games and five of his last seven contests overall.

In two meetings against the Kings this season, Toffoli has two goals, two assists and six shots on goal.

With the Flames in a desperate position, I’m banking on their leading scorer to come out firing again.

I’ll make Toffoli over 2.5 shots on goal my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday night in the NHL.