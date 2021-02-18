Button: Matthews has to be in the Hart Trophy conversation

A weird thing happened on Wednesday morning.

A friend of mine messaged our fantasy hockey league group chat, making the case for Auston Matthews as the Hart Trophy favourite.

Matthews, who entered the season with the fifth-shortest odds to win the Hart at +1400, was still hovering around that price at one particular spot.

His case for Matthews was simple: elite numbers on a team with one of the best records in the NHL.

Twelve hours later, Craig Button joined Darren Dutchyshen on SportsCentre to make the case for Matthews to be in the Hart Trophy conversation.

It was weird, because I hadn’t really considered it until Wednesday, and now I was hearing Craig break it down on SC after the morning text messages.

His case for Matthews was also simple: elite production on a team with one of the league’s best records.

Leafs Edge Sens In Rematch

Matthews added to his ridiculous pace with his 14th goal in 16 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs (-320) beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Continuing a career trend that started in his very 1st NHL game back in October 2016 when he potted 4 goals, Auston Matthews' marker vs the Senators tonight added to what's already been a highly productive career when his @MapleLeafs play OTT pic.twitter.com/BSbypWks37 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 18, 2021

Matthews opened the scoring 4:41 into the second period.

After Brady Tkachuk responded for Ottawa, Alexander Kerfoot netted his third of the season, and the eventual game winner, just past the midway mark of the third period.

Frederik Andersen turned aside 27 of 28 shots for the win.

Heading into the season, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin and Leon Draisaitl were the four players that had shorter odds to win the Hart trophy than Matthews.

“I’m looking at Auston Matthews like I’m looking at Alexander Ovechkin when he was scoring in a similar fashion...”@CraigJButton & @dutchysc on the case for Matthews to be in the Hart Trophy conversation: https://t.co/M6dhSC4Qh2#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/OzOyZWAwNa — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 18, 2021

Considering Matthews’ remarkable scoring pace and the fact that his production has propelled Toronto to one of the league’s best records at 12-3-2, it would be ridiculous to say that any of those other five players still deserves to have better odds to win the award than Matthews at the moment.

I also think about the timing of my buddy’s message.

A lifelong Maple Leafs fan, there was absolutely zero panic less than 48 hours after that epic collapse to the rival Senators on Monday night.

It was the opposite.

He expressed confidence that Toronto would have no problem bouncing back and that Matthews would continue to lead the way.

It was pretty cool to see Matthews pick up right where he left off with another goal in the win over Ottawa.

Hearing Craig and Dutch talk about Matthews in the Hart conversation after the game brought that group chat conversation full circle.

For the record, Matthews is my Hart favourite right now for the same simple reasons: elite production on a team with one of the best records in the NHL.

Canucks Chase Markstrom

Jacob Markstrom gave up five goals on 29 shots before getting the hook as the Vancouver Canucks (+140) beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Brock Boeser scored a goal and had two assists. J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat each had a goal and an assist.

Beating Jacob Markstrom in a race to the puck and tucking it home for the deciding goal in the 2nd period of his team's 5-1 victory vs the Flames on Wednesday night, Bo Horvat moved alone into 6th on this career list of timely scoring primary centres in @Canucks franchise history pic.twitter.com/6Xi1hoQAjz — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 18, 2021

Braden Holtby turned aside 35 of 36 shots in the win.

It was a desperation victory for a Vancouver side that had lost seven of its past eight overall.

Now the Canucks will look to build on that win with a four-game home stand that includes a pair of games against both the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers.

Meanwhile, the Flames will be thrust right back into a tough matchup with the latest editions of the Battle of Alberta in a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday night.

McDavid Picks Up 500th Career Point

The Oilers should be a confident group after winning seven of their past nine games heading into their two-game set with Calgary.

Edmonton (-145) beat the Jets 3-2 on Wednesday night.

McDavid recorded his 500th career NHL point with an assist on a Jesse Puljujarvi goal 3:45 into the first period.

McDavid and Crosby needed the same amount of games to reach 500 points. 🤯



MORE @ https://t.co/e87NEuimIs pic.twitter.com/O7rBdJX64f — BarDown (@BarDown) February 18, 2021

He added another on Leon Draisaitl’s second goal of the night late in the second period, which turned out to be the game winner.

Mike Smith stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced to improve to 3-0-0 this season.

The Oilers are still +1600 to win the North Division – making them the fifth choice on the board.

However, Edmonton is right back in the playoff picture following a 7-2-0 stretch.

The Oilers will need to keep it going against one of the teams they are battling with for a playoff spot in the Flames this weekend.

Canadian Sports Betting Legislation Update

Wednesday marked another important milestone in the push towards the legalization of single-game sports betting in Canada.

Bill C-218, which would legalize single-game sports betting, passed a second reading and will be referred to the justice committee.

Three hundred and three of the 318 votes in the House of Commons Chamber were in favour of the Bill, which still requires a third reading of approval before it goes to the Senate for a final vote.

For a long time, it’s felt inevitable that one day single-game sports betting will be legal in Canada.

Hopefully we can take Wednesday’s vote as a sign that it’s only a matter of time now before it actually happens.