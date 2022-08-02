Morning Coffee: The MLB Trade Deadline Is Here

Duquette on Soto: ‘I don’t see him getting $500 million’

The MLB trade deadline is here.

After a busy Monday in which the top two contenders from the American League each made a splash, we’ve reached the final countdown as the best teams in baseball look to solidify rosters capable of contending for a championship once October rolls around.

Will we finally see the Washington Nationals pull the trigger on a deal for their 23-year-old All-Star, World Series champion and MVP runner-up in Juan Soto?

No player, age 23 or younger, has ever changed teams midseason the year that he was an All-Star, per ESPN Stats & Info.

If a top contender does get the job done with the Nationals on a trade for Soto, what will the MLB futures market at FanDuel look like at the end of the day?

The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals have all been linked to a potential Soto trade.

All three of those teams are among the top-10 choices to win the World Series at FanDuel this morning.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.

All Rise For The AL MVP Favourite

The New York Yankees own the best record in baseball at the MLB trade deadline.

While they added to their roster again via trade on Monday, it was the American League MVP favourite that propelled them to another lopsided win.

No. 43 for Aaron Judge! 🚀🔥



Judge to hit a home run was +210 at @FanDuel.



(🎥 @Yankees)



pic.twitter.com/LowRr4ZdM0 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 1, 2022

Aaron Judge hit his 43rd home run of the season as the Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 in their series opener.

Judge, who was +210 to hit a home run at FanDuel last night, has gone deep five times in his last five games and is now on pace for 67 home runs this season.

Aaron Judge hit his 10th home run since the All-Star Break, tying Albert Belle (1998) for the most HR by a player through their team's first 12 games out of the break. pic.twitter.com/WVqWAK9raR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 2, 2022

FanDuel had the over/under for Judge home runs this season at 61.5 entering last night’s game.

As of this morning, they now have Judge at over/under 63.5 home runs.

Meanwhile, Judge to win American League MVP has moved from -380 to -420 over the past 24 hours.

Shohei Ohtani is the second choice to win AL MVP at +390.

No other player is listed at shorter than 50-to-1 odds.

The feeling when the @FanDuel #samegameparlay cashes! 🔥



The AL MVP favourite hit his 43RD home run of the season and the Yankees continued their dominance of the Mariners with a 7-2 win in their series opener. 👀 🧾 https://t.co/GJOKCGzyTl pic.twitter.com/kXg45HfZbM — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 2, 2022

After we cashed the “All Rise” FanDuel Same Game Parlay on Monday night, I’ll be tempted to go back to the well with Judge again tonight versus Brad Keller.

However, I’m not exactly thrilled with the market adjustment that we have seen.

Judge is down to +176 to hit a home run tonight at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, the Yankees remain the second choice to win the World Series at FanDuel at +340.

What a trade deadline already for the Yankees 💪🚨👏#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/TxWSXkBUUK — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 1, 2022

New York, which has been one of the busiest teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline, added right-handed pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino in a deal with the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees have anything else in store ahead of tonight’s deadline.

Astros Add Mancini, Vasquez Via Trade

The Houston Astros are three games back of New York for the best record in the majors.

Now the third choice to win the World Series at FanDuel behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (+310) and Yankees (+340), the Astros filled a couple of holes in their roster with separate deals for Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles and Christian Vasquez from the Boston Red Sox.

Dusty Baker talked about the Astros acquiring Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez ahead of tomorrow's trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/KsOyvyEa5T — ESPN (@espn) August 2, 2022

Houston is down to +185 to win the American League and +400 to win the World Series.

The St. Louis Cardinals added to their pitching staff with a trade for left-hander Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We have acquired LHP José Quintana and RHP Chris Stratton from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP Johan Oviedo and minor league INF Malcom Nuñez. pic.twitter.com/OSvpH8aZh1 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 2, 2022

The Cardinals are +1700 to win the National League and +3500 to win the World Series at FanDuel this morning.

With just hours to go before the deadline, the big question on everybody’s mind is this: will a contender land Soto in a trade with Washington?

Soto reminded everybody what he’s capable of doing with a home run off Max Scherzer on Monday night.

Is that Juan Soto’s final home run for the Nationals? 🤔



Soto to hit a home run tonight was +320 at @FanDuel.



(🎥 @Nationals)



pic.twitter.com/LuxgO4NqGd — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 2, 2022

Will it be his final home run as a member of the Nationals?

We are about to find out.

CFL Week 9 Early Leans

The TSN EDGE team will be back on Twitter Spaces this afternoon talking Early Leans for Week 9 in the CFL.

Apparently, going 3-0 with a FanDuel Same Game Parlay that paid 18-to-1 in Week 8 was not impressive enough for at least one of our followers, so the crew is getting back to work this week looking to do better.

While you will have to tune into the show for the picks, I’ll leave you with this betting nugget to consider heading into Week 9.

CFL favourites are 23-8 straight up this season.

That number includes the Winnipeg Blue Bombers winning two games as a betting underdog this season, including last week’s win over the Calgary Stampeders.

“That’s my quarterback. I love him. I love going out there to war with him.”



Upon Further Review 📝 » https://t.co/xvnffchuSc#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/kXZQiHzxwH — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) August 1, 2022

You don’t need me to tell you that the Blue Bombers are the best team in the CFL – they’re the two-time defending Grey Cup champions and they are 8-0 this season.

If we subtract Winnipeg’s two unlikely dates as an underdog, then CFL favourites are 23-6 this season – a 79.31 per cent win rate.

While they haven’t been nearly as good against the spread at 16-15, CFL favourites have been excellent straight up through the first eight weeks.

It will be interesting to see if that trend continues as we approach the midway mark of the regular season.