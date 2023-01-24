Morning Coffee: The NFC Championship Game Player Prop I’ve Already Bet The Cincinnati Bengals opened as a three-point underdog for the AFC Championship Game at FanDuel. As of this morning, they’re a 1.5-point favourite. In just over 24 hours, the spread for the AFC Championship Game has moved 4.5 points in their favour at FanDuel.

Spears: Jalen Hurts' Eagles are a 'much better' team than 49ers

Some spots have already moved to Cincinnati -2.

Meanwhile, in terms of the NFC Championship game, we could see that spread move again.

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently -2.5 -115 at FanDuel.

While the San Francisco 49ers had shorter odds to win the Super Bowl than Philadelphia entering the Divisional Round, the bulk of the early wagers this week have been on the Eagles -2.5 at FanDuel.

If you tailed me with the Bengals +3 and Philadelphia money line, then you’re in pretty good shape.

Buckle up.

I’m going to make one more betting recommendation for Championship Sunday right now.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday January 24th, 2023.

The NFC Championship Game Player Prop I’ve Already Bet

While the spreads for both Championship Sunday games have moved at FanDuel, we haven’t seen much change in terms of the totals for both games.

The AFC Championship game total dropped slightly from 47.5 to 46.5 at FanDuel.

The NFC Championship game total has held at 45.5.

While I have some thoughts about the spread, I’ve locked in on the early player prop numbers looking for an edge.

The last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy went head-to-head was back in 2019



Now they'll face off for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII

Shortly after the NFC Championship game props started popping up, I jumped on Jalen Hurts over 45.5 rushing yards.

That number has already been bet up to 48.5 at FanDuel.

I believe he will run for 50+ yards against the 49ers.

While both teams are stacked on both sides of the football, I believe Hurts’ mobility will be a key difference in this game.

The Eagles are one win away from the Super Bowl.

Hurts ran for 34 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 38-7 win over the New York Giants.

I think he will be even more inclined to use his legs against a tough opponent with a trip to the big game on the line.

GOAT praise for Jalen Hurts

Also, Hurts anytime touchdown is +135 at FanDuel.

I like it.

If you missed Hurts over 45.5 rushing and you like his odds to find the end zone, I’d consider pairing Hurts 40+ rushing and a touchdown at +217 as a FanDuel Same Game Parlay as a reasonable alternative.

Right now, my card for Championship Sunday includes Bengals +3, Eagles ML, Hurts over 45.5 rushing yards and Hurts anytime touchdown.

MORNING COFFEE ☕️



MORE: https://t.co/NzUdouxP1G

Flames Spoil Gaudreau’s Return To Calgary

22 minutes into his return to Calgary, Johnny Gaudreau found his new team on the wrong side of a 2-0 deficit against his former team last night.

Gaudreau responded with two power play assists to tie the game.

Gaudreau with a pair of assists to help the Blue Jackets tie it in Calgary.

The Blue Jackets managed to force overtime, but Dillon Dube ended it with his 12th goal of the season to secure the 4-3 win in the extra frame.

With that point, Columbus climbed into a tie with the Anaheim Ducks for 31st in the National Hockey League.

Hey @TSN_Edge what was the line on Erik Gudbranson getting a higher % of cheers then Johnny Gaudreau in their returns to the Saddledome??

The Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes tonight.

The Coyotes are a -137 money line favourite.

Arizona is currently four points up on Columbus and Anaheim.

Getting Z and JD to spell out D-U-C-K-S isn't as easy as it seems.

The Coyotes are three points up on the Chicago Blackhawks for 30th in the standings.

Connor Bedard is a lock to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

With Bedard available to whichever team secures that No. 1 pick, it will be very interesting to see how things play out the rest of the way this season.