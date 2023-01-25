Morning Coffee: The One Super Bowl Bet I Should Have Placed Sooner While I’ve been all over Cincinnati with my best bets this season, there’s one Super Bowl bet that I wish I had placed sooner. This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday January 25th, 2023.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been very good to me this season.

The Bengals have gone 13-3 against the spread dating back to Week 3 of the regular season.

That run includes back-to-back covers to begin the playoffs.

Back in December, I bet on Cincinnati to beat the Philadelphia Eagles at 45-to-1 as the exact Super Bowl outcome.

On Sunday, I jumped on the Bengals +3 at FanDuel as their opening line for the AFC Championship Game.

While I’ve been all over Cincinnati with my best bets this season, there’s one Super Bowl bet that I wish I had placed sooner.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday January 25th, 2023.

The One Super Bowl Bet I Should Have Placed Sooner

On Sunday night, I posted the following tweet.

Early AFC Championship line at @FanDuelCanada:



Bengals at Chiefs -3; O/U 51.5.



I am all over Bengals +3. #GamblingTwitter pic.twitter.com/0Nibi0wQ4g — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) January 22, 2023

After jumping on the Bengals +3 at FanDuel, I bet on the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game with a money line wager.

That left me with three considerable wagers in regards to the sides for Championship Sunday:

Cincinnati Bengals +3

Philadelphia Eagles ML

Bengals over Eagles In Super Bowl 57

While I felt pretty good about that position heading into the week, there’s one wager I wish I placed sooner.

This morning, I placed a bet on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

While I’m confident that Cincinnati and Philadelphia are the two teams that will play in Super Bowl 57, I also know that it will be the Eagles and not the Bengals that open as the Super Bowl favourite if both teams advance.

With an existing bet on Cincinnati to beat Philadelphia in Super Bowl 57 at +4500, and now a bet on the Eagles at +250 to win it all, I’ll be in a pretty good spot if I’m right about the Super Bowl match-up.

At that point, I’d also be in position to decide if I want to come back with the Bengals again at plus-money as the Super Bowl underdog.

In December, I bet on the Bengals to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 at +4500. On Sunday night, I doubled down on Cincinnati and Philadelphia with the following two plays for Championship Sunday:



Bengals +3 -110

Eagles ML -130#GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/f5IqXXJWGE — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) January 23, 2023

I should have realized it sooner, but I have no problem admitting that I should have placed this bet on Philadelphia to win the Super Bowl at the start of the playoffs, rather than jumping on them now.

Still, I’m happy to get the Eagles at +250 to win it all.

There’s still a very realistic possibility that either the Chiefs or the 49ers could completely destroy the scenario that I highlighted above.

I’m willing to roll the dice and see how it plays out.

It’s also worth pointing out that you can still bet on the exact Super Bowl outcomes at FanDuel this morning.

The most likely Super Bowl outcome based on their updated odds?

Philadelphia over Cincinnati at +490.

Sabres Heating Up Again With Four Straight Wins

The Buffalo Sabres beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

They were a +114 underdog at FanDuel.

Buffalo is 7-1 in its past eight games as a road underdog.

The Buffalo Sabres are CHARGING up the standings! pic.twitter.com/rdPRXmd82c — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 25, 2023

The Sabres have averaged over four goals per game over that span.

For as hot as they have been, Buffalo is still three points back of the Washington Capitals for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Sabres are 140-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

Elsewhere, the Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 for their eighth straight head-to-head regular season win.

NHL favourites went 8-3 straight up on Tuesday night, with the Sabres, Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators pulling off the upset wins.