Morning Coffee: The Orioles are still plus-money to win the AL East at FanDuel

The Tampa Bay Rays owned the best record in baseball entering the month of July.

Following a terrible month, they’re 4.5 games up on the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees for a playoff spot.

The American League East is the best division in baseball.

All five teams have won 53 per cent of their games or more, including the Toronto Blue Jays at 55-45.

In fact, the Red Sox and Yankees are tied for the worst record in the division at 53-47.

That number would represent the best number in the AL Central.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles have climbed to the best record in the AL East after reaching 60 wins in their first 100 games for the first time in more than two decades.

Despite a red-hot month of July, the Orioles are still plus-money to win the division at FanDuel right now.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday July 24th, 2023.

The Orioles Are Still Plus-Money To Win The AL East At FanDuel

The Orioles recorded the second-best win percentage in the majors in the month of July.

With a red-hot month, Baltimore reached the 60-win mark in its first 100 games for the first time since 1997.

Views from the TrOP. pic.twitter.com/RDW0IAUPLq — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 23, 2023

It’s the sixth time that the Orioles have posted 60+ wins in their first 100 games.

Each of the previous five times they accomplished that feat, Baltimore went on to win its division.

The @Orioles takes 3 of 4 at Tropicana Field and leave with a 2-game AL East lead. pic.twitter.com/r7SPTMBk87 — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2023

With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner, the Orioles will have an opportunity to add to their rotation.

The Rays, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Yankees are all in contention for playoff spots in the loaded AL East, which will make the trade deadline that much more interesting this time around.

Tampa Bay and New York have really struggled of late.

Meanwhile, Toronto has trended towards a playoff spot, but remains 6.5 games back of Baltimore for the best record in the division.

The Rays, Red Sox, Yankees and Blue Jays are among the teams with a top-10 most difficult remaining strength of schedule.

The Orioles are 17th on that list.

most consecutive series of 2+ games without being swept:



1942-44 Cardinals: 125

1903-05 Giants: 106

1922-24 Yankees: 83

1904-06 A’s: 74

2003-05 Braves: 72

1997-99 Padres: 72

1921-23 Browns: 72

2022-pres. Orioles: 71 ** active streak



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/6QCmBm9v1D — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 23, 2023

With the best record in the American League, the easiest remaining strength of schedule in the division on paper, and an opportunity to address their weaknesses at the MLB trade deadline, Baltimore appears primed for a run at a division title.

So why are the Orioles still plus-money to win the AL East at FanDuel.

Tampa Bay is -135 to win the division, followed by Baltimore at +135 at FanDuel.

Toronto is currently the third choice to win the AL East at +1000.

I’m clearly late to the party, but I’ll take a chance and put one unit on the Orioles to win the AL East at +135.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday’s MLB Slate

On Friday, we cashed a pair of FanDuel Best Bets to finish with a winning record for the week once again.

Perfect finish to the week! ✅



Rays F5 💰

Yankees + Astros ML parlay 💰



Another week posting a winning record with the @FanDuelCanada best bets in the Morning Coffee column. ☕️ https://t.co/hK6Ax3g59E #GamblingTwitter #MLBPicks — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) July 22, 2023

While there’s no weekend column, we also cashed our first match bet for the Women’s World Cup with Alexandra Popp to score a goal for Germany versus Morocco.

Popp, who was 18-to-1 to win the Golden Boot at FanDuel entering the tournament, scored twice in a 6-0 win.

Hopefully, it’s a sign of things to come betting on the tournament.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet for Monday’s MLB slate, I’m going to lock in a two-leg parlay with the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres to both win at home versus inferior competition.

The Kansas City Royals just got swept by the Yankees to fall to 13-37 on the road this season – the worst road record in the majors.

Tonight, the Guardians will hand the ball to Logan Allen, who hasn’t allowed a run in any of his previous three starts, including a 14-1 win over the Royals on June 28.

Logan Allen, Dirty 78mph Slider. 😨 pic.twitter.com/QfXF8JThtR — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Yu Darvish is coming off back-to-back wins for the Padres in which he gave up one earned run in 12 innings of work against the Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have also struggled on the road, and tonight they will hand the ball to 22-year-old Quinn Priester, who was tagged for 11 earned runs in 5.1 innings of work in an 11-0 loss to Cleveland in his first start.

The Guardians and Padres should be able to take care of business at home.

I’ll pair them together on a two-leg money line parlay at +114 odds as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday’s MLB slate.

Good luck to anyone who tails!

Hopefully, we can start the week off with a winner!