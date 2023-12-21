Matthew Stafford was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year back in 2011 for the Detroit Lions.

12 years later, Stafford is once again among the top choices to win that award.

This time around, he’s got the Los Angeles Rams in contention for a playoff spot in a crowed NFC race.

Stafford has thrown multiple touchdown-passes in four straight games – the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Rams have scored 28 points or more in four straight games, which is tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the longest active streak in the NFL.

LA has won four of its past five games to improve to 7-7, which is good enough to be the No. 7 seed in the NFC with three games remaining on the regular season schedule.

Tonight, the Rams can take another massive step towards securing a postseason spot with a win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Meanwhile, the same can be said about the Saints.

New Orleans is also 7-7 entering Week 17.

However, the Saints are currently on the outside looking in on a playoff spot based on tiebreakers in both the NFC South division title race and the NFC Wild Card race.

Will Derek Carr lead New Orleans to an upset win on the road in prime-time?

Or will Stafford and company take care of business at home and move one win closer to securing a Wild Card?

Let’s dive deeper into the numbers and lock in a FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday December 21st, 2023.

Saints, Rams Set For Prime-Time Showdown With Massive Implications

There were plenty of question marks surrounding Stafford’s health heading into his 15th NFL season.

While he has been banged up this season, the 35-year-old has performed at a high level when healthy.

QB1 of 1.

Only eight NFL quarterbacks have a higher average passing yards per game than Stafford at 255.4.

Since returning from injury after a Week 10 bye, Stafford leads the league with 12 touchdown passes and ranks sixth with 265.0 passing yards per game.

Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson have both recorded a touchdown in three straight games.

Over the past four weeks, only Christian McCaffrey and James Cook have averaged a higher fantasy score than Kyren Williams among running backs.

LA ranks fourth in the NFL with an average of 4.7 plays of 20 or more yards per game this season.

That big-play ability combined with Stafford’s efficiency is a big reason why the Rams are back in playoff contention.

Meanwhile, the Saints are coming off back-to-back wins for the third time this season.

Carr, Saints offense hope to be syncing at right time



"Everybody just does their job, is at the right spot when you need them, the quarterback getting the ball to them – all those things."



✍️ @JohnDeShazier https://t.co/fHBP2Vza77 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2023

New Orleans has yet to win three in a row.

That trend is expected to continue tonight.

The Rams are currently -4.5 at FanDuel.

Los Angeles has covered four straight games – the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Rams are 10-4-1 against the spread on short rest under head coach Sean McVay, including 5-1 ATS since they acquired Stafford from the Lions in 2021.

If the current line holds, the Saints will be a bigger underdog tonight than they’ve been in any game this season.

With so much at stake on a short week, I’m hesitant to lay more than a field goal with Los Angeles.

Still, I believe the Rams will beat New Orleans on Thursday Night Football.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football

As I highlighted above, I believe LA wins tonight.

I just don’t want to lay the 4.5 points in a game that has major playoff implications for both teams.

However, I am willing to deal with the juice and take the Rams -2.5 on the alt spread at -170.

In order to get that number down, I’ll pair LA -2.5 with Chris Olave 25+ receiving yards at -127.

New Orleans is dealing with a ton of injuries at the wide receiver position.

Saints' HC Dennis Allen said WR Chris Olave will play Thursday night vs. the Rams.

Olave has dealt with an ankle injury, but he had four catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in last week’s blowout win over the New York Giants, and he doesn’t have an injury designation for tonight’s game.

Despite the injury and the blowout win, Olave has averaged 5.3 receptions for 87.0 yards over the past four weeks.

He should be able to get me the 25 receiving yards I need tonight.

A Same Game Parlay with the Rams -2.5 and Olave 25+ receiving yards at -127 is my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.