Naylor: Ticats offence will need to be better if they want to beat Argos

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats entered the 2021 CFL season as the consensus favourite to win the Grey Cup.

At least for one quarter on Sunday, they certainly looked the part.

Hamilton moved one step closer to its ultimate goal with a 23-12 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Semi-final.

After falling behind 3-0 in the opening frame, the Tiger-Cats outscored Montreal 20-0 in the second quarter.

They needed only three points the rest of the way to lock up the win and cover as a 4.5-point favourite.

A couple of hours later, the Saskatchewan Roughriders prevailed with a 33-30 overtime win over the Calgary Stampeders in the Western Semi-final.

Saskatchewan, which was the second choice to win it all when the season kicked off, pushed as a three-point favourite.

While a lot has changed since Week 1, the league’s four best teams are the final four teams standing, which should lead to a thrilling finish to the 2021 CFL season.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday Nov. 29, 2021.

Tiger-Cats, Roughriders One Win Away From Grey Cup

Hamilton is now one win away from hosting the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field.

In order to get there, the Tiger-Cats will need to play a full four quarters at the level they played that second quarter versus Montreal.

Don’t make promises you can’t keep 🙃 pic.twitter.com/cQS1DIuhHN — x - Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) November 28, 2021

Thirteen of Hamilton’s 23 points came off the three turnovers that the defence forced in that second frame.

Dylan Wynn, Julian Howsare, Stavros Katsantonis and Ja’Gared Davis all made key plays that helped allow them to take control of that game.

Can that group deliver again in the Eastern Final?

Ticats' Davis: 'I want a ring on my finger when it's all said and done.'



VIDEO: https://t.co/aBGvYuMDA5 pic.twitter.com/sjJCD6PuwJ — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) November 28, 2021

The Argonauts went 6-1 straight up at BMO Field this season – the lone blemish was a 13-7 loss to the Edmonton Elks in Week 16 after they had already locked up first place in the East Division and a bye week.

If the Tiger-Cats are going to go into Toronto and win on Sunday, they will almost certainly need to win the turnover battle.

And then there were four! @sskroughriders and @Ticats advance to their respective Division Final with wins on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7ZZL6hMGO1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 29, 2021

The outlook for the Roughriders, at least from my perspective, is a little bleaker.

Saskatchewan escaped with an overtime win over Calgary despite four interceptions from Cody Fajardo.

BRETT LAUTHER WINS IT FOR @sskroughriders!



The Riders are off to the Western Final! pic.twitter.com/AiggMeNRDe — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 29, 2021

Now they’ll have to face a Winnipeg defence that has put up historic numbers this season.

The Blue Bombers outscored the Roughriders a combined 56-17 while sweeping their two-game regular season series.

Fajardo went 34-of-56 for 380 yards with four interceptions in those two losses to Winnipeg.

He didn’t throw a touchdown pass in either game.

While Hamilton and Saskatchewan entered this season as the top two choices to win the Grey Cup, it was Winnipeg that entered the playoffs as the deserved favourite on the heels of an 11-3 season.

Predict the Grey Cup matchup. 🔮 — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) November 29, 2021

I still think the Blue Bombers will be the last team standing once it’s all said and done on December 12.

All things considered, this morning could very well be last call for anybody that wants to bet on Winnipeg to win it all at even money.

Regardless of how it plays out, we should be in store for a thrilling finish to the CFL season.

Patriots Extend Win Streak In Impressive Fashion

Mac Jones threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns as the New England Patriots (-7) beat the Tennessee Titans 36-13 for their sixth straight win on Sunday.

SIX IN A ROW. pic.twitter.com/pRR2T4iEc2 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 28, 2021

New England has outscored its opponents by a combined 148 points over the course of their win streak, which ranks as the seventh-highest point differential over a six-game win streak in the Super Bowl era.

With the win, the Patriots jump back over the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East heading into this week’s Monday Night Football showdown.

The Bills opened as a three-point favourite for that contest.

As of this morning, Buffalo remains the favourite to win the AFC East at -130, followed by New England at +110.

Meanwhile, don’t look now but after six straight wins the Patriots are now just a half-game back of the Baltimore Ravens for the best record in the AFC.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are 8-4. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are 8-3. Turns out, both guys are really, really good. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 28, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs are the favourite to win the AFC Championship at +330 after four straight wins.

After that, it’s the Bills at +400, the Ravens at +500 and the Patriots at +550.

Patriots are the best team in the AFC. We all have to come to terms with that. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Jones has emerged as the obvious favourite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Jones, who was +1000 to win the OROY before Cam Newton was released by New England in the offseason, is now -250 to win that award.

Mac Jones sets a new career-high in passing yards 🚀 pic.twitter.com/jNcQpmAPb6 — PFF (@PFF) November 28, 2021

Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the second choice at +200.

No other rookie is shorter than 50-to-1 to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Maple Leafs Cap Road Trip With Win Over Ducks

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday night to complete the sweep of their four-game win streak.

Toronto has nine of its last 10 and 14 of its last 16 overall.

While they combined for 15 goals in their last three wins, perhaps most impressive is the way that the Maple Leafs have shut down their opponents.

Toronto gave up just four goals in four wins on its road trip.

The Maple Leafs have held their opponents to two goals or fewer in nine of their last 10 games.

Next up, is a date with the Colorado Avalanche at home on Wednesday night.

I won’t be betting on Toronto hold the Avalanche under their team total, but it’s certainly been impressive to watch as the Maple Leafs have come together at both ends of the ice with their most impressive stretch of the season.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.