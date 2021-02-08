Tom Brady is the greatest of all-time.

Now, he has more Super Bowl titles (seven) than any franchise in NFL history.

Brady just won his fifth Super Bowl MVP at 43 years old. No other player has more than three.

He’s also the first player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl or NFL Championship in three different decades.

In terms of beating the odds, Brady just pulled off one of the greatest runs in NFL history.

It’s easy to forget now that Brady was 50-to-1 just to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first place.

At the time, the Buccaneers were 65-to-1 to win the Super Bowl – 35-to-1 just to make it out of the NFC.

Those odds changed significantly after Brady signed.

Still, Tampa Bay remained a 10-to-1 long shot to win it all at the start of the season.

Brady bet on the Buccaneers at a time when nobody thought he should, and the Bucs bet on Brady when a lot of people thought that he was done.

Eleven months later, Brady and the Buccaneers are Super Bowl champions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl Champions! pic.twitter.com/eFPheKXhlv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 8, 2021

Brady Wins A Seventh Super Bowl Ring

Brady was +200 to win Super Bowl MVP.

While a dominant defence led the way for Tampa Bay, Brady went 21-of-29 for 201 yards and three scores as Tampa Bay (+140) beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl 55.

Tom Brady is showered with praise after winning his 7th Super Bowl title.



MORE @ https://t.co/yF2HMbvImS pic.twitter.com/4Wm4fsP06g — BarDown (@BarDown) February 8, 2021

He connected with his most familiar weapon, Rob Gronkowski, on six receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Brady and Gronkowski raised their all-time playoff touchdown total to 14, passing Joe Montana and Jerry Rice (12) for the most by any duo in NFL postseason history.

Rob Gronkowski has joined Jerry Rice as the only players in history with multiple receiving touchdowns in multiple Super Bowls@RobGronkowski (5) & Rice (8) are the only players with 5+ career receiving TD in the Super Bowl#SuperBowlLV — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 8, 2021

The other former teammate Brady recruited to Tampa Bay – Antonio Brown – had five catches for 55 yards and a score.

In fact, all 31 points the Buccaneers scored came from players that weren’t on their roster last season.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Tampa Bay is the first team ever to have all of its points in a Super Bowl scored by players who weren’t on their team the previous season.

The Buccaneers became the fifth underdog to win by 20 points or more in the Pro Football Championship since 1966.

Tampa Bay also became the fifth team in NFL history to go 3-0 outright or better as an underdog in a single postseason.

Tampa STAYS winning this season 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/8WJ60F5QiS — BarDown (@BarDown) February 8, 2021

Brady and company didn’t just beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as a three-point underdog in the Super Bowl.

They also beat Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints as well as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers just to get there in the first place.

The Bucs are the 1st team with four 30-point games in a postseason.



They are the 1st team to beat 3 SB MVP QBs in a postseason (Mahomes, Rodgers, Brees)



Tom Brady is the 1st player in NFL history with 50 Pass TD in a season (including playoffs) for a Super Bowl champion. pic.twitter.com/VbPVbhKg7S — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021

Brady improved to 37-23 straight up as a betting underdog in his career, including playoffs.

That’s the best record by any starting quarterback as an underdog in the Super Bowl era (Minimum 25 starts).

The Buccaneers defence was outstanding once again on the biggest stage.

Tampa Bay sacked Mahomes three times and held him to 26-of-49 for 270 yards and two interceptions.

Mahomes’ eight third-down incompletions matched the highest total ever for a quarterback in a Super Bowl.

The 29 pressures he faced were the most in Super Bowl history.

Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass 56 times and faced a blitz on just 6 of those dropbacks (11%).



Of the 29 pressures he faced Sunday, 27 came against a pass rush of 4 or fewer defenders.



That's the 2nd most pressures against 4 or fewer rushers over the last 10 seasons. pic.twitter.com/Qo8XQUFL60 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021

On a night when Brady and the offence played mistake-free football, the Buccaneers defence kept Mahomes out of sync from start to finish and didn’t give up a single touchdown.

In the end, Mahomes was handed the largest loss of his NFL career.

It was also the first time ever that Kansas City failed to score a touchdown with Mahomes as their starting quarterback.

What were the odds it would all come crashing down for the defending champs on the game’s biggest stage?

As has been the case since the start of the year, Brady and the Bucs defied the odds once again.

Super Bowl 56 Odds

While Brady and company will take the time to soak in a Super Bowl win, the oddsmakers are already looking ahead to next year with the early odds for Super Bowl 56.

It’s no surprise that a Chiefs team that was the wire-to-wire favourite to win it all this year is once again the Super Bowl favourite at +550 odds.

The Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers are next up at +900 odds. The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are both listed at +1200.

Some of the other notables include Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at +1300.

The New England Patriots remain an afterthought with an uncertain quarterback situation at +5000.

The Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Houston Texans are tied for the longest odds to win it all at +10000.

Here is a look at the full list of odds for Super Bowl 56:

Chiefs +550

Buccaneers +900

Packers +900

Bills +1200

Ravens +1200

Rams +1300

49ers +1400

Saints +1800

Browns +2000

Seahawks +2000

Colts +2500

Titans +2800

Dolphins +2800

Steelers +2800

Cowboys +3000

Chargers +3000

Cardinals +4000

Vikings +4000

Raiders +4000

Patriots +5000

Bears +5000

Eagles +5000

Panthers +6000

Washington +6000

Falcons +6000

Broncos +6000

Jaguars +7500

Giants +7500

Bengals +8000

Lions +10000

Jets +10000

Texans +10000