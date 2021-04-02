The 2021 MLB season officially got underway on Thursday.

Underdogs went 7-5 with the Houston Astros beating up on the Oakland Athletics 8-1 as a pick’em.

They went an incredible 11-1 on the run line and there was a total of eight one-run games.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that’s the most one-run games on the first day of the season in MLB history.

Despite most teams sending their aces to the mound and all of the talk about the impact of the new baseballs potentially limiting scoring, the overs went 8-5.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday April 2, 2021.

Blue Jays win season opener

The Toronto Blue Jays (+170) emerged victorious with a 3-2 upset win over the New York Yankees in 10 innings.

The @BlueJays offensive standout in their 3-2 extra innings road victory over the Yankees this afternoon, Teoscar Hernandez's effort was just the 6th of its kind on this list of Opening Day performances by a player away from home in TOR franchise history pic.twitter.com/JyOlQYze2E — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 2, 2021

Randal Grichuk drove home the eventual winning run with a double in the top of the 10th to finish 2-4 with an RBI.

The Blue Jays are off Friday before resuming their series against the Yankees on Saturday.

Only the Pittsburgh Pirates (+190 at Chicago Cubs) and Colorado Rockies (+190 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) pulled off bigger upsets than the Blue Jays on Opening Day.

While it’s still early, I already started to wonder how long it would take anybody that took the over on the Dodgers season total of 103.5 wins to start getting anxious if they start slow out of the gate.

They’re back in action tonight with Trevor Bauer set to make his debut for Los Angeles as a -270 favourite against the Rockies.

Antonio Senzatela will get the nod for Colorado.

Meanwhile, this happened in the opener between the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals:

The total for Rangers at Royals closed at 8.5 at Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill.



Each team scored 5 runs in the opening frame, the first time that's happened in a season-opening game in MLB history, according to @EliasSports. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 1, 2021

What a start to the season for anybody that took the over in that game.

Habs extend win streak to three

The Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night for their third win in a row.

The Habs have outscored their opponents a combined 13-5 over that span.

Phillip Danault, Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar had two points each.

After a nightmarish start to 2020-21, Phillip Danault has been bouncing back with some fine two-way play of late. As this shows, after his 1G-1A performance vs the Sens on Thursday night, the @CanadiensMTL centre has been outproducing his first 22 games in just his last 11 alone pic.twitter.com/EcMZD3dCeO — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 2, 2021

That trio has combined for 11 points in their last two wins.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button explained the importance of head coach Dominque Ducharme reuniting that trio on the top line following the win.

Jake Allen made 22 saves but fell just short of the shutout after Connor Brown scored a power play goal with 1:47 left in the third period.

Allen improved to 5-3-4 with a 2.23 goals against average and a .922 save percentage this season.

The Habs’ victory was part of another strong night for NHL favourites, which went 7-2 straight up.

Montreal will host Ottawa in the rematch on Saturday night.

After that, the Habs will play five straight against the three teams ahead of them in the standings in the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets.

The Final Four on TSN

The UConn Huskies will continue their quest for a national title against the Arizona Wildcats in the Final Four tonight on TSN.

For the THIRTEENTH straight time! pic.twitter.com/lg9QXDilYZ — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 30, 2021

UConn, which is the consensus favourite to win the tournament at -125 odds, can tie the all-time record for tournament wins tonight.

The Huskies need two more victories to pass Tennessee for the all-time mark.

As of this morning, UConn remains a 13.5-point favourite against the Wildcats with the total set at 128.0.

Meanwhile, Stanford is a six-point favourite over South Carolina in the other Final Four matchup.

The Cardinal, which lead all teams with 50 made three-point shots in the tournament so far, are four away from matching the all-time record.

On the flip side, 57 per cent of the Gamecocks’ scoring in this tournament has come in the paint.

That should make for an interesting clash of styles with a national title game berth on the line.

You can catch all of the action on TSN5 beginning at 6 PM ET.

Andreescu advances to Miami Open final

Canadian Bianca Andreescu booked her ticket to the final of the Miami Open with a three-set victory over Maria Sakkari on Thursday night.

Canadian Andreescu defeats Sakkari to advance to Miami Open final. MORE: https://t.co/P758Hz58qz pic.twitter.com/G7ahSNZnvP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 2, 2021

The eighth-seeded Andreescu, who has gone the distance in eight of her 11 matches this year, is currently a +155 underdog for her showdown with world No. 1 Ash Barty in Saturday’s final.

Barty is currently a -170 favourite.