Morning Coffee: A Friday Night Cross-Sport Parlay To Consider PJ Walker under 16.5 completions is the FanDuel Best Bet that I featured in Thursday’s Morning Coffee column. Walker went 10-of-16 for 108 yards as the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on Thursday Night Football. Six of Walker’s 10 completions were behind the line of scrimmage.

“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old.

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.”

For The Fallen – Laurence Binyon

I had two grandparents who served their country and lived to share their experience with me.

I’ll never forget sitting with them as a child and asking them to tell me their stories over and over again.

I could never fully comprehend the world they lived in.

All of my life I’ve always felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude and debt towards those who have served.

On Remembrance Day, we honour those who gave their lives to serve our country.

We will remember them.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday November 11th, 2022.

The Thursday Night Football FanDuel Best Bet Cashes Again

PJ Walker under 16.5 completions is the FanDuel Best Bet that I featured in Thursday’s Morning Coffee column.

Walker went 10-of-16 for 108 yards as the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on Thursday Night Football.

Six of Walker’s 10 completions were behind the line of scrimmage.

PJ Walker under 16.5 completions cashes to make it an 18-2 run with the @FanDuelCanada best bets featured in Morning Coffee. Walker completed 10 passes for 108 yards - 6 of the 10 completions were throws behind the line of scrimmage. https://t.co/JPdCANEZT4 #GamblingTwitter pic.twitter.com/gMTij4OAlz — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) November 11, 2022

The fact that the over/under was 16.5 completions and he finished the game with 16 pass attempts is a testament to how great of a smash spot it really was.

With the win, the FanDuel Best Bets featured in this column are now 18-2 dating back to late September.

It’s been a very long week for yours truly, so we will pick it back up next week and hope to build on this recent run of winners.

As for the fallout from the game, the Falcons’ playoff chances took a major hit with the loss in Carolina.

Bounce back & stack up. pic.twitter.com/4WpRhP2lI6 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 11, 2022

Per ESPN Analytics, Atlanta’s chances to make the playoffs dropped by 28 per cent with the one loss from 44 to 28.

After starting the season on a 6-0 run against the spread, the Falcons have failed to cover in four straight games.

Meanwhile, the Panthers won’t contend for a playoff spot this season, but it’s certainly worth pointing out that with the win they improved to 3-0 straight up and against the spread at home versus NFC South opponents this season.

Eichel Scores Hat Trick In Return To Buffalo

If you were banking on a big night from Jack Eichel in his return to Buffalo, you certainly got what you were hoping for last night.

Eichel scored a hat trick and finished with four points as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 as a -178 money line favourite.

Jack Eichel scores and then gives it to the Buffalo crowd 😨😳 pic.twitter.com/hTTEAAkCFW — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 11, 2022

Overall, it was a good night for anybody who bet on NHL favourites.

NHL favourites went 9-1 overall on Thursday night.

The New Jersey Devils beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime to extend their win streak to eight games in a row.

THE STREAK IS ALIVE!!!! pic.twitter.com/ivJFkZW6ke — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 11, 2022

The slumping Senators have now lost seven in a row.

Elsewhere, the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche all won and covered on the puck line as favourites.

Underdogs held the edge over the previous four days entering Thursday’s action, so let’s see if the dogs bark back tonight.

A Friday Night Cross-Sport Parlay To Consider

One NHL favourite I’ve circled is the Dallas Stars, which are a -240 money line favourite for tonight’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

Coming off a 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, the Stars get a great opportunity to bounce back on home ice tonight where they own a 4-1-0 record this season.

New pants new pants new pants 🤩 pic.twitter.com/yn5LUDElCZ — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 10, 2022

The Sharks have dropped five in a row, including a pair of shootout losses to the Anaheim Ducks.

San Jose is a bottom-10 team in the league in both goals for and goals allowed.

Meanwhile, only the Jets have allowed fewer goals than the Stars, which also rank in the top-10 in goals scored.

While I considered a bet on Dallas -1.5, my preference is to take them on the money line and parlay it with another favourite that I think will take care of business.

One of the greatest scenes in college basketball.@MSU_Basketball vs. No. 2 @ZagMBB



The Armed Forces Classic on the USS Abraham Lincoln 🇺🇸🏀



Friday | 6:30 PM ET | ESPN pic.twitter.com/teZMSAmDgz — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2022

It’s been a very good start to the season for yours truly betting on college hoops, and I’m looking forward to seeing what Gonzaga has in store this season as the second choice to win the national championship at FanDuel at +900 odds.

The Zags are an 11.5-point favourite for tonight’s season opener versus Michigan State on the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier ship in San Diego.

Unforgettable day in San Diego ☀️ pic.twitter.com/ZsFdkxu36x — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 11, 2022

I think there’s a good change that Mark Few’s team covers as a double-digit favourite, but I’m going to take them to win straight up and pair it with the Stars on a money line parlay.

I’ll roll with Dallas and Gonzaga to win tonight on a two-team money line parlay at FanDuel.