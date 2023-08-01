Morning Coffee: U.S. survives late scare, advances at Women’s World Cup

The 2023 Women’s World Cup has already provided us with a few surprises.

None of them would have come anywhere close to the United States being eliminated in the group stage.

A shot off the post late in regulation was the difference as the Americans held on for a 0-0 draw with Portugal to secure an important point and advance to the Round of 16 as the second-place team from Group E.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands clinched first place in Group E with a 7-0 win over Vietnam.

It’s only the second time ever that the United States has failed to win its group at the Women’s World Cup and the first since 2011.

While the Americans extended their all-time record undefeated streak in the tournament to 20 matches in a row, anyone who bet on the U.S. to make a deep run at the tournament has to be concerned with their results to date.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023.

U.S. avoids late scare, advances at Women’s World Cup

Full disclosure, I’m one of those people who bet on the U.S. to make a deep tournament run at the Women’s World Cup.\

I placed a bet on the American side to reach the final.

The Netherlands collect the biggest win of the tournament so far to top Group E!



Meanwhile, the United States survive a late scare against Portugal to keep their #FIFAWWC hopes alive. pic.twitter.com/0hsW0ZkWXO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 1, 2023

While they’re technically undefeated and need to advance in just three more matches in order for me to cash the bet, I’m not nearly as optimistic about the U.S. going the distance as I was before the tournament got underway.

Team USA has managed just four goals in three matches. To put that number in perspective, it’s the fewest goals the team has ever scored in a single Women’s World Cup group stage.

"It's not the result we wanted, but we'll move forward."



Alex Morgan speaks on the USA's performance against Portugal.#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/hKaFUc8v15 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 1, 2023

More importantly, the U.S. hasn’t generated chances at the rate that I had anticipated.

Following a 3-0 win over Vietnam to open the tournament, the Americans managed just four shots on target in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.

The four shots on target were the fewest by the U.S. in a Women’s World Cup group stage game since a match with Sweden at the 2015 tournament.

In this morning’s decisive draw with Portugal, the U.S. was inches away from falling behind 1-0 in second half added time.

OFF THE POST FOR PORTUGAL!



What a chance to send the United States packing, but the frame of the goal saves the defending World Cup champs.#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/wEC7mkixQ5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 1, 2023

That’s far too close for a team that is the favourite to win the entire tournament at FanDuel.

Looking forward, the Americans will face a very tough test in the Round of 16 on Sunday morning as they will meet the winner of Group G.

Instead of playing a team with longer odds to win it all like Italy, the U.S. will likely face Sweden in its first knockout stage game.

Sweden is a top-eight choice to win the Women’s World Cup at FanDuel.

The stage will soon be set for a very interesting showdown for the U.S. in the Round of 16.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday’s MLB slate

We started the week off with a FanDuel Best Bet winner as we cashed the Tampa Bay Rays ML at -132 against the New York Yankees. Tampa Bay cruised to a win over New York.

Back to back blasts on balls he'd probably like to have back. pic.twitter.com/3dOAMQDooy — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 1, 2023

The Rays improved to 19-13 straight up against AL East opponents.

The Yankees have gone 14-20 SU against the AL East.

Only the Toronto Blue Jays have a worse record than New York within the division at 7-21 against the AL East.

Turning the page this morning, I’m locking in the Texas Rangers on the run line against the Chicago White Sox as we look to make it back-to-back FanDuel Best Bet winners to begin the week.

The Rangers have dropped three in a row and seven of their past 10 games, but still lead the Houston Astros by one half-game atop the AL West.

Texas added Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery to beef up its starting rotation before tonight’s MLB trade deadline.

While reinforcements are on the way, the Rangers need to win now. They get an excellent opportunity to get back on track tonight at home following a day off against an inferior opponent.

We’ve acquired LHP Jordan Montgomery, RHP Chris Stratton & International Bonus Pool Money from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for INF Thomas Saggese, RHP Tekoah Roby and LHP John King. pic.twitter.com/4woVxP2Ico — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 30, 2023

The White Sox are 15 games below .500 on the road this season.

Texas is a monster -210 ML favourite for tonight’s game, but you can find Rangers -1.5 -105 at FanDuel.

I’ll lock in Texas on the run line as my FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday night’s MLB slate.

Good luck to anyone who tails!