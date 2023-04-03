Morning Coffee: UCONN A Heavy Favourite For National Title Game

​One of the most thrilling, unpredictable tournaments in NCAA history will conclude tonight in Houston.

Regardless of the outcome, the eventual champion will be the first team since 2016 to win the NCAA tournament with double-digit odds.

UCONN entered the Round of 64 at 20-to-1 to win the title at FanDuel.

San Diego State could be found at 100-to-1 to win it all just prior to Selection Sunday and at 75-to-1 entering the Round of 64.

While the March Madness has certainly lived up to its name, UCONN is now considered a heavy favourite to win it all at FanDuel.

The Huskies are currently a 7.5-point favourite for tonight’s national title game.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday April 3rd, 2023.

UCONN A Heavy Favourite For National Title Game

If the Aztecs could somehow pull off the upset tonight in Houston, they’d become the second biggest long shot to win the NCAA tournament since seeding began in 1979.

Believe it or not, the only champion ever crowned with longer odds to win the title – the 2014 UCONN Huskies, which won it all at 95-to-1.

Of course, San Diego State still needs to overcome its toughest challenge yet in order to be crowned.

The Aztecs have already pulled out upset wins over Alabama and Creighton, but FanDuel considers tonight’s game their toughest challenge yet.

UCONN is a perfect 5-0 straight up and against the spread in this tournament.

The Huskies have been a bettors’ dream over the past three weeks, covering the spread by at least a seven-point margin in each of their five wins.

UCONN is now 10-1 ATS in its past 11 games overall.

If San Diego State won tonight, it would qualify as the fourth-biggest upset of the tournament.

While I’m not rushing to lay the points with the Huskies, that’s in part because I did bet on them at +800 to win it all at FanDuel, and I’m looking forward to celebrating if UCONN does go on to win the title tonight, regardless of the final score.

Trail Blazers Pull Off Historic Upset With Win Over Timberwolves

There’s no NBA on the schedule tonight.

That will give us a little more time to discuss the historic upset that went down in the association on Sunday evening.

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-105 as a 19.5-point underdog.

It was the worst NBA ATS loss in nearly three decades.

The 19.5-point favorite Minnesota Timberwolves have just suffered the worst recorded NBA ATS defeat since 1995, a catastrophic loss which has dropped them 2 losses behind 8 seed in West with 3 games to play. A scenario which could doom them to the sudden death play-in bracket. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 2, 2023

The Trail Blazers closed as a +1200 money line underdog at FanDuel.

A $10 bet on Portland to win outright paid $120.

btw, the only reason why it’s 1995 is because that’s as far back as reliable ATS data is made available. who knows truly how long it’s been or if there was ever a bigger upset. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 2, 2023

With the loss, Minnesota is now just two games up on the Dallas Mavericks above the play-in cut-off line in the Western Conference standings.

NBA favourites went 10-3 straight up on Sunday, but the underdogs went 7-6 against the spread.

NHL Western Conference Races Heating Up

We’ve got only three games in the NHL tonight, but all of them have significant implications when it comes to the Western Conference division and playoff races.

took the WIN from MIN 😜 pic.twitter.com/94IF1TGP2f — x - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 2, 2023

First up, the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild will go head-to-head in a battle of division leaders.

Vegas, which could be found as high as +410 to win the Pacific at FanDuel back in September, is two points up on the Edmonton Oilers for first place in the division with one game in hand.

With just six games remaining, every point will be that much more important for the Golden Knights as they attempt to secure home-ice advantage for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Wild are attempting to hold off the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division following Saturday’s loss to Vegas.

Minnesota is currently one point up on Colorado for first place with one more game played and one point up on Dallas with the same number of games played.

The Wild are +220 to win the Pacific at FanDuel this morning.

"A good opportunity to reset here and get ready for them again"



🗣 Dean on resetting for next game on Monday. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/ElknS2CIpr — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 2, 2023

The Avalanche are the favourite to finish first in the division at +110, while the Stars are the third choice to win the Pacific at +240.

Tonight’s game between Vegas and Minnesota will have major implications for both division leaders.

Meanwhile, the Stars can potentially leapfrog the Wild and Avalanche with a win over the Nashville Predators and a regulation win by Vegas.

At the same time, the Predators are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive as they are five points back of the Winnipeg Jets for the final Western Conference Wild Card spot with two games in hand.

Finally, the Seattle Kraken can move one step closer to clinching the first playoff spot in franchise history with a win over the Arizona Coyotes.

🎶 cause it’s root, root, root for the home team 🎶



thanks @Mariners for having us and Coach @hakstol2 out to throw the first pitch! pic.twitter.com/zFY19ARBzi — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 2, 2023

Seattle is an obvious choice as the biggest favourite on the board at -300 on the money line at FanDuel.

NHL favourites went 7-2 on Sunday with the Detroit Red Wings pulling off the biggest upset, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 as a +210 money line underdog.

The Red Wings have won three of their past four games, with each of those wins coming at +152 or longer odds.

Canada, USA The Obvious Choices To Win Gold In Women’s World Championships

Once again, it appears Team Canada and the United States are on a collision course to play for gold at the IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championships this month.

Canada is the favourite to win gold at -160.

The United States is the second choice at +125.

No other country has shorter than 40-to-1 odds to win gold.

The tournament is set to get underway this Wednesday morning, with Canada set to play Switzerland in its first preliminary round game on Wednesday night.