Morning Coffee: UCONN’s March Madness Performance A Dream Come True For Bettors

Congratulations to the national champion UCONN Huskies.

UCONN cruised to a 76-59 win over the San Diego Aztecs as a 7.5-point favourite on Monday night in Houston.

The Huskies could be found as high as 80-to-1 to win the national title this season.

They were 20-to-1 at FanDuel entering the Round of 64.

Meanwhile, if you bet on UCONN to win and cover every game in the tournament then you went a perfect 6-0.

In fact, if you added seven points to the spread with every closing number at FanDuel, the Huskies still would have covered every game.

Talk about a dream come true for sports bettors.

In a tournament filled with thrilling, unpredictable finishes, UCONN made sure there wasn’t any drama again in last night’s title game.

The Huskies cruised to a 17-point win, leading for more than 34 minutes.

UCONN improved to 5-0 all-time in the national title game.

The Huskies are the first program to win multiple national championships as a four-seed or lower since seeding began in 1979.

As I highlighted above, UCONN went a perfect 6-0 against the spread in the tournament, with a significant margin to spare in every single one of their victories.

The Huskies won their six NCAA tournament games by an average of 20 points per game, the fourth-largest average margin for a national champion since the tournament expanded in 1985.

While the March Madness featured several notable upsets, favourites dominated straight up with a 43-20 record overall.

Favourites also went 34-29 against the spread, while the over led 39-24.

Looking ahead, it’s never too early to bet on the 2024 men’s basketball championship as the futures market is already up right now at FanDuel.

UCONN opened as the favourite to repeat at +1100.

If you bet on the Huskies to win and cover every game in the tournament at FanDuel, then maybe you’re willing to take a chance on a long shot in the early NCAA futures market.

Golden Knights Inch Closer To Pacific Division Title

On a night with only three games in the NHL, there were some significant futures implications on the line.

The Vegas Golden Knights moved two points closer to clinching the Pacific Division title with a 4-3 shootout win over the Minnesota Wild.

Vegas, which opened at +220 to win its division and could be found as high as +410 at FanDuel in September, is now three points clear of the Los Angeles Kings for first place in the Pacific with five games remaining.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Stars clinched a playoff spot with a 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators.

The Stars moved into a tie with the Wild for first place in the Central Division with five games left.

The Colorado Avalanche are two points back of Dallas and Minnesota with two games in hand.

Finally, the Seattle Kraken moved one step closer to clinching its first playoff spot in franchise history with a dominant 8-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes as a -345 money line favourite at FanDuel.

After a relatively quiet night, we have 11 games in the NHL tonight, including another highly anticipated showdown between the Oilers and the Kings.

Recapping A Nearly Perfect Night For The Over In Baseball

If you bet on the under in baseball last night, there’s a very good chance that it didn’t go well.

The over went a ridiculous 13-1-1 in Monday night’s MLB games.

The Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates went over the total at FanDuel in the third inning.

The Red Sox are 4-0 to the over this season.

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox are both 4-1 to the over to start the season.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals roughed up Jose Berrios for eight earned runs in just 5.2 innings of work in a 9-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

No surprise, the over has hit in three of Toronto’s first four games of the season.

The Blue Jays are the only team in baseball that hasn’t covered the run line yet this season.