Morning Coffee: Uncertainty Abounds Entering NFL Week 18 There are numerous scenarios to consider from a sports betting perspective entering Week 18 in the NFL. After getting some excellent news on Thursday, we can now turn our attention to what should be an exciting and unpredictable weekend of football.

Regardless of how Week 18 plays out, we’ve already scored the biggest win of the NFL season.

Damar Hamlin remains in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center this morning.

However, Hamlin is now awake, he’s able to move his hands and legs, and he has communicated with doctors and family.

Dr. Timothy Pritts from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center revealed on a conference call on Thursday that “it appears that his neurological function is intact”.

The first question that Hamlin asked the doctors when he woke up: did the Buffalo Bills beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night?

“Yes, you won. You’ve won the game of the life.”

We are six days into 2023 and I can already guarantee it’s the best quote we will get this year.

It’s the biggest win of the NFL season.

With Hamlin on the road to recovery, we hope and pray his condition continues to improve as we look forward to Week 18 in the NFL.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday January 6th, 2023.

NFL Owners To Vote On Playoff Rule Changes

The NFL announced that the game between the Bills and Bengals has been cancelled, which means that for the first time since 1935 every team in the league will not play the same number of regular season games.

The NFL owners will vote on rule changes for the AFC playoffs.

The potential impact of these changes on the AFC and Super Bowl futures, as well as the Week 18 lines, will become a little clearer once the vote takes place.

Now we wait to find out how the league will handle the news rules for the AFC playoffs.

While there has been a lot of talk over the past 24 hours about the potential flaws of the league’s proposals, the reality is that there is no perfect response to this unprecedented situation.

We are very fortunate that Hamlin is alive, responsive, and progressing on his road to recovery.

Everything else is gravy at this point.

In addition to the top of the AFC playoff picture, there are still three playoff spots that will be on the line this weekend.

First up, the Tennessee Titans will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South crown on Saturday night.

Jacksonville is a 6.5-point favourite right now at FanDuel.

The Jaguars are -275 on the money line.

The Titans are +225 to win the game and the division.

After the AFC South is decided, we will find out which teams get the final Wild Card spot in each conference.

The Green Bay Packers can clinch the final NFC Wild Card with a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers could be found as long as +980 to make the playoffs at FanDuel on December 5th.

The Lions were as long as +1600 to make the playoffs at FanDuel back in November.

Detroit needs a win and a Seattle Seahawks loss to the Los Angeles Rams to get in.

Seattle needs a win over the Rams and a Packers’ loss to get in.

The Seahawks could be found as high as +1500 to make the playoffs at FanDuel back in October.

Meanwhile in the AFC, the New England Patriots can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Bills.

The Miami Dolphins need a win over the New York Jets and a Patriots’ loss to get in.

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a win over the Cleveland Browns combined with New England and Miami losses in order to get in.

The Steelers could be found as high as +3100 to make the playoffs at FanDuel in late November.

What a finish we are in for this weekend.

Canada Wins Gold At World Junior Championship

Dylan Guenther’s second goal of the night was the golden goal on Thursday night as Canada beat Czechia 3-2 in overtime to win gold at the World Junior Championship in Halifax on Thursday night.

Canada was -130 to win gold at FanDuel pre-tournament.

Tensions were extremely high after Canada conceded a two-goal lead.

However, the host team rallied in the extra frame and ultimately delivered to win gold.

Canada is the first team to repeat at the World Junior Championship since they won five straight gold medals between 2005 and 2009.