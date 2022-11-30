Morning Coffee: USC Moves Into Top Four In College Football Playoff Ranking We are two weeks away from locking in this year’s College Football Playoff match-ups. On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff selection committee made the playoff picture a lot clearer.

USC cracks top 4 in the CFP rankings for first time

USC jumped into the top-four ahead of Ohio State in the penultimate CFP ranking.

The Buckeyes fell to No. 5 following a tough loss to rival Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

Based on the match-ups for conference championship weekend, there is a very good chance that the top-four remains the same for the College Football Playoff.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Wednesday November 30th, 2022.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC are the top four teams in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings.

Take a look at the four teams atop the #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings as we head into conference championship games.



How will things shake out on Selection Day? Stay tuned... 👀



🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/C8ZHHRJrM3 — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 30, 2022

That means for the first time since 2017, there won’t be a top-five match-up during championship weekend.

FanDuel has made No. 1 Georgia an 18.5-point favourite versus three-loss LSU.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 against current top-25 teams, which is the best mark of any team.

No. 2 Michigan is coming off its big win over Ohio State, and is currently a 16.5-point favourite versus Purdue.

No. 3 TCU is the only team in the top-four that will play a top-10 CFP opponent as they draw No. 10 Kansas State.

FanDuel has the Horned Frogs -2.5 for that showdown with the Wildcats.

No. 4 USC gets No. 11 Utah at home.

The Trojans are also a 2.5-point favourite against the Utes at FanDuel.

If the top-four teams win their respective conference title games, that should be enough to lock this group in for this year’s College Football Playoff.

If one of those team loses, it could be the No. 5 Buckeyes that slide back into the top-four ahead of No. 6 Alabama.

In 2014, 11-1 TCU was left out behind 12-1 Ohio State because there was no Big 12 championship game.



In 2022, if there were no Big 12 championship TCU would already be in, but instead it’s possible 12-1 TCU is left out for 11-1 OSU who didn’t play in a conference championship. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 30, 2022

As far as the updated NCAAF FBS Championship winner odds, Georgia remains the heavy favourite to win it all again at -160 this morning.

Michigan is the second choice at +300.

After that is where things get interesting.

Despite being on the outside looking in on the latest rankings, FanDuel has Ohio State at +1000 to win the NCAAF FBS championship ahead of TCU at +1100 and USC at +1200.

Alabama is +8000 to win the national championship.

Kraken Extend Franchise-Best Win Streak

It was a tough decision for me to start Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones in fantasy hockey last night.

I’m split on how I feel about the decision this morning.

Jones picked up his fifth straight win for Seattle.

Unfortunately, he gave up eight goals in the victory.

The Kraken beat the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 in overtime for their franchise-record sixth straight win Tuesday night.

get some well-deserved sleep after that one #SeaKraken fam 😴 pic.twitter.com/9XR0p1u4YV — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) November 30, 2022

It was just the sixth time in the expansion era that teams combined for 17+ goals in a game that was decided by one goal.

The Kings scored five game-tying goals, but Andre Burakovsky scored his second of the night in overtime as Seattle came out on top.

in hollywood and we’re the stars pic.twitter.com/HhMc2gREPg — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) November 30, 2022

Jones became the first goalie to win a game despite giving up at least eight goals since February of 1991, when Mike Vernon and the Calgary Flames beat the Quebec Nordiques 10-8.

Despite the offensive explosion in Los Angeles, it was actually a pretty good night for anybody who bet the under in the majority of NHL games.

The under went 7-2 in the NHL overall on Tuesday night.