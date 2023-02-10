Morning Coffee: We Finished +32 Units With Our NFL Futures Plays Justin Jefferson is the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. While he opened at +3000 to win that award, I recommended a play on him at +2000 in this column back at the start of August. This is the Morning Coffee for Friday February 10th, 2023.

The long wait is finally over.

Justin Jefferson is the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

If you bet on Jefferson to win OPOY with me at FanDuel back in the summer, we officially cashed when the NFL Honors were handed out on Thursday night.

Coming off a historic season in which he broke the single-season franchise records with 128 receptions and 1809 receiving yards, Jefferson joined Adrian Peterson and Fran Tarkenton as the third member of the Minnesota Vikings to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

While he opened at +3000 to win that award, I recommended a play on him at +2000 in this column back at the start of August.

Six months later, we finally cashed that bet to cap off a season in which we closed up 32 units betting on NFL futures at FanDuel.

Shout out to anyone who tailed and showed their support along the way.

For what it’s worth, I’m looking forward to delivering even better numbers next season.

Hopefully, we can do it again but even better.

We Finished +32 Units With Our NFL Futures Plays

Jefferson to win Offensive Player of the Year at +2000 was the biggest NFL futures play that I gave out in the summer.

The combination of Jefferson to win OPOY and the Chicago Bears to finish with the league’s worst regular season record was good enough for a net +32 units.

Shout out to those who tailed in August. 🙏



Bears under 6.5 wins -140 💰

Bears under 5.5 wins +180 💰

Bears worst regular season record +1100 💰

Jefferson to win Offensive Player of the Year +2000 💰

Herbert most passing yards +700 🗑️



— Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) February 10, 2023

While I also cashed with the Bears to go under 6.5 wins and under 5.5 wins, I also missed with a bet on the Dallas Cowboys to go under 10.5 wins and a bet on Justin Herbert to lead the NFL in passing yards.

Herbert overcame a rib injury, detrimental play-calling and a decimated wide receiver core to finish with 4,739 passing yards – second only to Patrick Mahomes.

Speaking of Mahomes, the odds-on favourite to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel this season earned his second MVP award.

Mahomes became the 10th consecutive quarterback to win NFL MVP, the longest streak in the history of the award.

The 27-year-old led the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes.

He joined Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for 5000+ passing yards and 40+ touchdowns in multiple seasons.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith won AP Comeback Player of the Year.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, while cornerback Sauce Gardner won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll won AP Coach of the Year.

He took the Giants to the playoffs in his first year as the HC 👏



Brian Daboll is the NFL's Coach of The Year

While it was a solid year betting on NFL futures before the season began, I did take a chance and miss on Sean McDermott to win Coach of the Year at 65-to-1 late in the season.

I still believe McDermott should have won Coach of the Year.

I also missed on my Super Bowl prediction with the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, I did hedge with a bet on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl at +250, which remains my biggest pending bet heading into this weekend.

— Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) February 7, 2023

I also bet Kenneth Gainwell over 16.5 rushing yards as my favourite prop for Super Bowl 57.

That number is up to 19.5 at FanDuel this morning.

I still like the over on the Gainwell rushing yards prop.

That will be my FanDuel Best Bet for Super Bowl 57.