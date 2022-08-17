For just the second time since July 27th, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost a game on Tuesday night.

Fortunately for yours truly, I decided to jump off the Dodgers bandwagon for one night and made the Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 -114 versus the Cincinnati Reds my FanDuel best bet for Tuesday’s morning column.

The Phillies beat up on Cincinnati in an 11-4 win, improving to 9-1 in their past 10 games against opponents other than the New York Mets.

The Reds are 1-7 in their past eight games, which makes it tempting to go right back to Philly as my best bet for this afternoon’s series finale.

However, after a 2-0 start to the week with my FanDuel best bets, I’m going to test my luck a little bit and try to capitalize on the best team in baseball being motivated to get back on track with a FanDuel Same Game Parlay at +495 odds.

Wednesday’s FanDuel Same Game Parlay Best Bet

How rare was last night’s loss for the Dodgers?

It was the first time since June 25th and just the third time this season that LA was an underdog at FanDuel.

With Clayton Kershaw on the shelf, the Dodgers were forced to turn to rookie Ryan Pepiot, who gave up two runs in the first innings and three earned over just 4.2 innings of work.

Despite falling behind early, LA rallied to force extras and actually led in the 11th inning before the Brewers walked it off versus Craig Kimbrel in the bottom half.

After dropping two of three, I’m counting on the Dodgers being motivated to bounce back with Tony Gonsolin scheduled to start tonight.

LA has won each of Gonsolin’s last three starts, and he’s allowed just four earned runs in 16.2 innings of work over that span.

Milwaukee will counter with Eric Lauer, who is 4-1 with a 2.65 ERA at American Family Field this season.

Unlike on Tuesday when the Brewers scored a couple of early runs, I think Gonsolin and Lauer shut it down in the first two innings en route to a low scoring affair.

Here’s the FanDuel Same Game Parlay I built for tonight’s game.

The best team in baseball has dropped two of three, but is still 16-3 over its past 19 games.



Let’s see if we can get out of the first two innings tonight and have a chance to cash this #samegameparlay 👀 pic.twitter.com/WKLIBxsvLY — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) August 17, 2022

I bet Dodgers money line at -172, 1st inning under 0.5 runs, 2nd inning under 0.5 runs, and the alternate total under 10.5 runs.

Those four picks combined in a FanDuel Same Game Parlay gives me +495 odds.

I might be getting a tad selfish, but the Dodgers have been good to me over the past few weeks, and this seems like a good spot to take a chance with them to bounce back after dropping two of three.

Orioles Unlikely Playoff Push Continues

While the team with the best record in baseball lost in Milwaukee last night, the team with the best run line record in baseball continued its unlikely playoff push with another impressive victory.

Trailing 2-0 through four innings, the Baltimore Orioles scored four unanswered over the next two innings and cruised to a 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Orioles have now won five straight versus Toronto to improve to 6-2 against them this season.

Since July 3rd...



Orioles: 26-11

Rays: 20-17

Blue Jays: 17-19

Red Sox: 15-24

Yankees: 14-24 — Joe Papparotto (@JoePappa) August 17, 2022

Baltimore is now just a half-game back of the Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot.

The Orioles are all the way down to +550 to make the playoffs at FanDuel this morning.

They’ll have a chance to leapfrog Toronto into a playoff spot with another win as a +146 money line underdog for this afternoon’s series finale.

Serena Falls In The First Round In Cincinnati

Serena Williams is +2900 to win the US Open at FanDuel.

We’ll hear a lot about her odds to go out on top over the next couple of weeks after she announced her plan to retire after one last trip to Flushing Meadows at the end of the month.

Emma Raducanu (-152 ml) cruises to victory versus Serena Williams in Cincinnati.



Next up for Serena, the US Open. Williams is +2900 to win the Grand Slam at @FanDuelCanada right now. pic.twitter.com/LcvAyMkyab — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 17, 2022

While I want to cheer for the greatest of all-time to finish her career on a high note, the 41-year-old is coming off another straight sets defeat at the hands of Emma Raducanu in the opening round at Cincinnati last night, and she’s now lost five of her previous six matches.

In fact, Williams won only four games versus Raducanu.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, that’s tied for the third-fewest games she’s won in any completed tour match over the last 15 years.

Emma Raducanu shares some thoughtful words about Serena Williams' career after winning their match in straight sets at the Western & Southern Open.



🔗 https://t.co/5NzYxcZNlj pic.twitter.com/AWIF2ok71n — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 17, 2022

At her current price of +2900 at FanDuel, that would be the longest pre-tournament betting odds for Williams to win the US Open since her main draw debut all the way back in 1998, per SportsOddsHistory.com.

Aces The Title Favourite As WNBA Playoffs Tip Off

The WNBA Playoffs will get underway with a double-header on the schedule tonight.

First up, the Chicago Sky open their series against the New York Liberty as a 7.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

After that, the Las Vegas Aces will host the Phoenix Mercury as a 14.5-point favourite for their opener.

The double-digit spread for the late game shouldn’t surprise anybody.

The league changed its playoff format so that all eight teams will participate in a best-of-three first round series.

So while Las Vegas tied for the league’s best record at 26-10, the Mercury qualified as the lowest seed at 15-21.

The Aces remain the betting favourite to win the WNBA Championship at +175 at FanDuel.

Phoenix is at the opposite end of the spectrum at 130-to-1 to win the title entering the playoffs.

The #WNBAPlayoffs bracket presented by @Google is set ✅



First round starts this Wednesday, August 17 on ESPN 2 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iwULG82YTP — WNBA (@WNBA) August 15, 2022

Las Vegas is -4000 to win the series at FanDuel.

To put that number in perspective, the Yankees have a nine-game lead in the AL East right now and are -3500 to win the division.

Meanwhile, the Sky are looking to become the first back-to-back champions since 2001-02.

Chicago is -430 to advance past the first round and +230 to repeat as WNBA champions at FanDuel this morning.