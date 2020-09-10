Morning Coffee: Welcome to The TSN Edge

The NFL is back!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – usually.

Even the sharpest handicapper couldn’t have anticipated the curveballs 2020 has thrown our way.

If the National Football League season crept up on you, you’re not alone.

Hopefully, we can help you get ready.

It starts tonight at 7 PM ET, across the TSN Network.

Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)

Total: 54.5

The last time we saw these teams on the same field together, the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs completed the largest comeback in franchise history en route to a 51-31 win over Houston in the AFC Divisional round.

Patrick Mahomes and company erased a 24-0 second-quarter deficit in just 10 minutes and 10 seconds to take a 28-24 lead before the half.

They went on to score 41 consecutive points to complete the third-largest playoff comeback in NFL history.

A lot has changed since then.

Patrick Mahomes got paid.

Deshaun Watson got paid.

Dak Prescott, well, more on that in a minute.

Fast-forward eight months later and Kansas City will kick off its title defence as a 9.5-point favourite at home to the Texans.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Chiefs have the best chance to win the Super Bowl (21 per cent) again this season.

Kansas City is also the betting favourite to win it all at 6-to-1 odds.

As for Thursday night, the Chiefs will be the 16th defending Super Bowl champion to feature in a season opener since 2004.

The previous 15 defending champs have produced a combined 12-3 record in their opening games.

Speaking of the champs…

We The Resilient

The reigning, defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors forced a Game 7 with a 125-122 double-overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Kyle Lowry led the way for Toronto with a game-high 33 points in 53 minutes.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was Lowry’s third-career 30-point game when facing elimination, passing Vince Carter for the most in franchise history.

Meanwhile, Norm Powell went for 23 off the bench, including an absolutely clutch three-point play with under a minute to go in double-overtime.

Nick Nurse improved to 39-15 (.722) in his coaching career following a loss.

According to Elias, that’s the best such win percentage by a head coach in NBA history, including playoffs.

Toronto improved to 2-0 in the series when closing as a betting underdog.

Game 7 between the Raptors and Celtics goes Friday.

Toronto is 3-2 all-time in Game 7's.

You can catch that game on TSN1, 3 and 4 beginning with the Raptors Playoff Pre-Game at 6 PM ET.

Lightning Strikes Twice

Fortunately, Lowry and company were able to wrap things up in time for me to catch Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning stun the Islanders.

Tampa Bay jumped out to a 2-0 series lead thanks to Kucherov, who fired a one-timer past New York's Semyon Varlamov with nine seconds left in regulation for the 2-1 win.

The Lightning extended their playoff win streak to six in a row dating back to their Game 2 win over the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference semifinals – three of which have been decided by a single goal.

Fantasy Football Focus

I wrapped up my fourth and final fake football league draft on Tuesday night.

Allow me to introduce my starting quarterbacks for the 2020 season:

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott

Patrick Mahomes

It wasn’t an accident that I ended up with Prescott in three of my four leagues.

With Mahomes and Lamar Jackson both going off the board early, I was able to wait until the fourth or fifth round before I grabbed last year’s overall QB2.

Prescott is coming off a career-best performance in which he threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions, with a 65.1 completion percentage.

Now he adds rookie first-round pick CeeDee Lamb to a wide receiver core that already featured Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, completing one of the most impressive wide receiver trios in the NFL.

Factor in that Prescott is playing for a new deal on the franchise tag as well as the arrival of Mike McCarthy as head coach, and I’m sold on the idea that Prescott is on the short list of contenders to be fantasy QB1 in 2020.

Coincidentally, the one draft in which I didn’t target Prescott also happens to be our inaugural 10-team, TSN Edge fantasy football league.

After taking tight end Travis Kelce in the 2-9 spot, I felt compelled to draft Mahomes coming back the other way at 3-2.

The Chiefs are absolutely loaded across the board.

With Kelce already on my roster, I was that much more inclined to grab at least one share of Year 4 Mahomes.

