Morning Coffee: What are the odds a Canadian team wins the Stanley Cup?

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are the top two choices to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel entering the second round.

What are the odds that a Canadian team wins the Stanley Cup this season?

Now we know.

FanDuel has posted an exclusive market that gives bettors a chance to wager on the Canadian teams versus the field to win the Stanley Cup.

The Canadian teams are listed at +162 – a 38.2 per cent implied win probability. The field is listed at -210.

If you want to bet against Toronto and Edmonton, you can take the field and risk $21 to win $10 if one of the New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, or Seattle Kraken go on to win it all.

If you want to bet on one of the Maple Leafs or Oilers to bring it home, you can risk $10 to win $16.20 with a bet on the Canadian teams.

Now, which of those two Canadian contenders is considered more likely to win it all?

After some notable movement over the past 24 hours, Toronto and Edmonton are as close as it gets at the top of the Stanley Cup winner odds market right now.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday May 2, 2023.

What are the odds a Canadian team wins the Stanley Cup?

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche were the top two choices to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel entering their respective Game 7s on Sunday night.

Neither favourite was able to take care of business in their winner-take-all scenarios.

After Boston and Colorado were eliminated, the Maple Leafs emerged as the favourite to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel at +350 odds.

Here’s the odds to win the Cup entering round 2. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YNmog7LUSS — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 2, 2023

However, Toronto’s odds to win it all have ballooned to +380 over the past 24 hours. The Oilers remain the second choice to win it all at +400 this morning.

Believe it or not, it appears as though a notable portion of hockey fans from Boston have jumped on the Maple Leafs’ bandwagon.

Will #NHLBruins nation cheer for #LeafsForever to win the Stanley Cup? Since Boston was eliminated, the Maple Leafs have been the most popular bet to win the Stanley Cup among @FDSportsbook bettors in Massachusetts. #StanleyCupPlayoffs — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) May 2, 2023

According to the FanDuel traders, Toronto has been the most popular Stanley Cup winner bet at FanDuel in the state of Massachusetts since the Bruins were eliminated.

Meanwhile, the Devils are the biggest riser in the Stanley Cup winner market at FanDuel over the past 24 hours.

New Jersey went from +1200 to +500 to win it all after a Game 7 win over the New York Rangers.

It was their first playoff series win since 2012.

Rookie goaltender Akira Schmid went 4-1 with a 1.38 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage with two shutouts in his playoff series debut.

The Devils are -122 to win their second round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

76ers stun Celtics without Embiid in series opener

The Boston Celtics have had some suffered some ugly playoff losses in recent years.

Twenty-four hours after the Bruins were eliminated, the Celtics added to the angst in Boston with a tough loss in Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

With an injured Joel Embiid watching from the sidelines, James Harden matched his playoff career high with 45 points in a 119-115 win.

Philadelphia closed at +400 on the money line at FanDuel.

Harden to score 40+ points and the 76ers to win could be found at 50-to-1.

The Celtics shot 58.7 per cent from the field and committed just 10 fouls, but still lost the game.

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, teams were 23-0 straight up in the regular season and playoffs when shooting at least 55 per cent from the field and committing 10 or fewer fouls dating back to 1954-55.

James Harden outscored the duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum 15-10 in the 4th quarter.



Tatum's last made FG of the game was at 11:06 in the 4th, while Brown's was at 6:11. They were 0-2 with 3 points from the line combined in clutch time. pic.twitter.com/j94Y8NPGOU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 2, 2023

Boston is the first such team to lose a game outright.

Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic went off for 39 points, 16 rebounds and five assists as the Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 97-87 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Do you think the Suns can win four of the next five to advance?

You can find Phoenix at +240 to win the series at FanDuel this morning.

The Suns opened as a five-point favourite for Game 3 in the desert on Friday night.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday night

As someone who bet the Rangers to win the series and then doubled down with New York to win Game 7, last night’s result wasn’t pretty.

I went 3-2 with my FanDuel Futures bets for the first round of the playoffs with winners in the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Dallas Stars.

The Rangers and Colorado Avalanche let me down.

Later this afternoon, we will post our NHL futures bets for the second round from the TSN EDGE Twitter account.

In the meantime, I’ll lock in a couple of NBA bets that I like, including a FanDuel Best Bet for tonight.

First up, I like the under 228 at -110 in tonight’s series opener between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Five of L.A.’s six games against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round landed on 228 points or less, including an overtime win in Game 4 that landed right on 228.

Meanwhile, the Warriors cleared 228 in three of their seven games against the Sacramento King, but that was a much different series against an opponent that preferred to lean on its offence.

I’m expecting a much different story in the opener against the Lakers tonight.

Give me the under 228 as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Meanwhile, I also really like Golden State to win the series at -158 at FanDuel.

The defending NBA champions are still the better team and I think they should have the edge in terms of both talent and durability as this series goes on.

It could be the last time that we get Stephen Curry versus LeBron James in the NBA playoffs.

Give me Curry and the Warriors at -158 to win the series.