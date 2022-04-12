Morning Coffee: What Will Matthews Do Next?

Records vs. Rest - What should be Leafs' priority for Matthews down the stretch?

On a relatively quiet Monday night, I placed my first money line bet of the baseball season.

New York Mets +130 over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets led the Phillies 4-0 in the eighth inning.

They went on to lose the game 5-4.

Thankfully, the sports betting menu is far more robust tonight.

We’re back with 14 NHL games, two NBA play-in games and 15 MLB games.

Buckle up.

Auston Matthews can get to 60 goals with 2+ against the Buffalo Sabres.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in.

Later on, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will clash with Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers for a playoff spot in the Western Conference play-in.

You can watch all of those games tonight on the TSN Network.

It’s safe to say I will not be watching the Mets.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday April 12th, 2022.

What Will Matthews Do Next?

As I write this, the Toronto Maple Leafs are a -480 money line favourite against the Sabres at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto -2.5 is currently -104.

Once again, all eyes will be on Matthews tonight to see what he has in store next.

Will Auston Matthews score 70 goals this season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1umlhrFEdK — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 11, 2022

FanDuel has Matthews at -166 to score a goal.

They have Matthews to score 2+ goals at +250 and Matthews to score a hat trick at +1000.

Matthews to score the first goal is +750.

FanDuel also has Matthews to record a power play point at +115, and Matthews to go over 1.5 points at -110.

While the Maple Leafs have officially locked up a playoff spot, there is still lots left to play for in-terms of individual accomplishments. @markhmasters with more on those pursuits with just 10 games left in the regular season: https://t.co/zdTNRfxpXl#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/mlkwCoMMJP — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Maple Leafs fans that wanted the team to trade Mitch Marner after last year’s playoff exit have almost unanimously reversed course.

Marner, who has recorded 28 points over a 13-game point streak, is up to sixth in the NHL in scoring with 90 points in 63 games.

FanDuel has Marner at +120 to score, -260 to record an assist and -105 to go over 1.5 points.

Erik Kallgren starts for the Leafs on Tuesday v Sabres



Per Sheldon Keefe, Jack Campbell is dealing with an issue (not connected to previous rib injury) & isn’t 100% so giving him more rest … no need to push it considering the time of year etc @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 11, 2022

For those that are wondering, Buffalo is +360 on the money line.

For what it’s worth, the Sabres beat Toronto as a +320 underdog on March 21st.

We’ll ask “Mystic Mike” Mike Johnson for his best bets in tonight’s Leafs on TSN pre-game.

NBA Play-In Begins Tonight On TSN

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers a live underdog?

FanDuel has the Cavaliers as a +315 money line underdog for tonight’s play-in game against the Nets.

They’re getting 8.5 points on the spread.

While I’m certainly not going to lay the points with Brooklyn, I’m also not betting on Kevin Durant to go out tonight against a Cleveland side that went 2-8 down the final stretch before a win over Milwaukee’s backups on Sunday.

Locked in on the task at hand 🔒 pic.twitter.com/oe1H6QY8Po — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 12, 2022

I’ve seen a lot of love for the Cavs at +8.5.

I’m more inclined to take a closer look at some player props for tonight’s game.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves are a three-point favourite against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Minnesota is another favourite that I’m not comfortable laying the points with.

The Timberwolves are 1-6 straight up against the Clippers over the last two seasons, and their lone win over that span came in January when neither Towns or Paul George played.

While I won’t be betting the spreads, I’m going to take a close look at FanDuel’s Same Game Parlay options and see if I can cook up some winners.

Phillies Rally To Stun Mets

I will not be betting on the Mets tonight.

I’m still not over what happened last night.

Mets ML bettors look away! 🙈 😅 pic.twitter.com/6cD3rAkKrs — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 12, 2022

The Phillies were +2500 live down 4-0 in the bottom of the eighth.

They scored five runs in the inning to pull off the comeback win.

Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals (+200 ML) beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 in the biggest upset of the night.

Career HR No. 122

Nats HR No. 1#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/RdvKgL0YBg — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 12, 2022

The Oakland Athletics (+180 ML) beat the Tampa Bay Rays 13-2 in their own building.

MLB underdogs went a combined 7-4.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Blue Jays (+102 ML) beat the New York Yankees 3-0 in the first of a four-game series in the Bronx.

Alek Manoah struck out seven over six scoreless innings.

Alek Manoah threw 7 K's over 6 scoreless innings as the Blue Jays (+102 ML) beat the Yankees 3-0 in the opener of their four-game set.



Toronto (+155) and New York (+250) are 1-2 at @FanDuelCanada in AL East winner futures. pic.twitter.com/kheRG7HwIA — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 12, 2022

George Springer went 3-for-5 with a home run and all three RBI.

Next up, the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi to the mound tonight versus Nestor Cortes for the Yankees.

FanDuel has Toronto as a +112 money line underdog.