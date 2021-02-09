Morning Coffee: Why Matthews can exceed all expectations this season

Auston Matthews looks pretty comfortable right now.

Eight straight games with a goal. Ten straight games with a point. Fifteen points in 11 games this season. Three hundred career points with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Matthews scored the game winner in a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

He finished Toronto’s three-game sweep of the Canucks with five goals.

Over the past 25 years, only two other players have produced a longer scoring streak.

Teemu Selanne scored in 11 straight in 1997-98. Jaromir Jagr scored in nine straight in 1996-97.

Is Matthews primed to leapfrog both of those legends for the longest scoring streak over the past 25 years?

If he can find a way to score in each of Toronto’s next two games, he might have the opportunity to blow away Selanne’s mark.

Matthews’ Streak Continues

I’m confident there will be plenty of talk about what makes Matthews such a special player over the next few days.

I’ll leave it to the hockey analysts to break down his game.

Auston Matthews stayed red hot as he's now got 11 goals in 12 games played so far this season. As well, his 8 game goal streak marks one of the longer such runs by a player

In terms of looking at his production, I’ll focus on one key component that I don’t think has been talked about enough during Matthews’ goal scoring streak: schedule.

Coming off a career year in which he averaged .67 goals per game, Matthews was already primed to take another step forward at 23 years old.

Temporary division realignment has raised the bar on his ceiling.

The Maple Leafs don’t have to play the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins four times each in the Atlantic Division this season.

They also don’t have to deal with Metropolitan Division opponents like the New York Islanders and New York Rangers three times this year.

Instead, Toronto gets an Ottawa Senators team that has allowed a league-high 4.23 goals per game this season.

They get a Vancouver side that has given up 3.94 goals per game this season – the second-worst mark in the NHL.

They play an Edmonton Oilers team that has the sixth-worst mark in the league at 3.57 goals per game allowed this season.

In fact, there is only one opponent on the Maple Leafs’ schedule that ranks in the top 14 in goals allowed per game – the Montreal Canadiens, currently ranked seventh with an average of 2.50 goals allowed per game.

Still don’t think divisions matter?

What about the fact that the top six NHL goal-scoring leaders all play in the North Division?

Matthews leads the league with 11 goals in 12 games. Connor McDavid has nine in 14 games.

No real surprises there.

What about Brock Boeser and Tyler Toffoli being tied with McDavid for third in the NHL with nine goals each?

Josh Anderson is tied with Leon Draisaitl for fifth in the NHL with eight goals each. Johnny Gaudreau and Kyle Connor are tied for seventh with seven goals each.

The top-six NHL goal scorers and eight of the top 13 play in the North Division.

Some of that has to do with injuries and games being postponed.

Still, that doesn’t take away from the fact that the North Division features some of the worst teams in the NHL in terms of goals allowed per game.

In addition to opponents, the scheduling of those opponents also lends to extended scoring streaks.

Matthews scored on 50 per cent of his shots in back-to-back wins over the Calgary Flames on Jan. 24 and 25.

He followed that up with two goals on eight shots – 25 per cent – when the Maple Leafs split a two-game set versus Edmonton.

After that, Matthews exploded for five goals on 13 shots in Toronto’s three-game sweep of Vancouver.

If Matthews can find the back of the net in consecutive games against Montreal on Wednesday and Saturday, will there really be any reason to expect his scoring streak to end at any point during a three-game home stand versus Ottawa next week?

Matthews is an elite NHL goal scorer.

Playing in the North Division could be the added component that opens the door for Matthews to put up even better numbers that most observers expected this season.

From @TSN_Edge: There is a trickle-down effect stemming from the Patrik Laine/Pierre-Luc Dubois trade and @mike_p_johnson explains where you can benefit in your fantasy team in The Inside Edge - https://t.co/jptUr2frNt#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/fNDl40VyP5 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 9, 2021

Oilers Back On Track

Speaking of the schedule, the Oilers (-190) got back on track with a 3-1 win over the Senators on Monday night.

Draisaitl had a goal and an assist. Former Senator Tyler Ennis scoring the game winner.

Mike Smith turned aside 27 of the 28 shots he faced for the win in his first start of the season.

Edmonton has now won three of its past four to get back to .500. All three of those victories have come against Ottawa.

Those teams will clash again tonight for the final time until March.

Raptors Win! Raptors Win!

The Toronto Raptors (-2.5) won and covered in a 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Toronto has won four of its past five to improve to 11-13 straight up. The over has hit in six straight Raptors games.

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each scored 32 points to lead Toronto.

Meanwhile, Grizzlies’ centre Jonas Valanciunas was at his best against his former team with a team-high 27 points and 20 rebounds.

While he doesn’t get much attention playing in Memphis, J.V. has quietly been a solid fantasy asset this season.

