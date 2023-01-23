Morning Coffee: Why I Doubled Down On The Bengals, Eagles To Reach Super Bowl 57 Entering Week 17 of the NFL regular season, I predicted the Cincinnati Bengals will beat the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 57. One month later, we’re still alive. This is the Morning Coffee for Monday January 23rd, 2023.

Burrow has a message for anyone who bought Bills-Chiefs tickets

Entering Week 17 of the NFL regular season, I predicted the Cincinnati Bengals will beat the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 57.

One month later, we’re still alive.

A bet on Cincinnati to beat Philadelphia at Super Bowl 57 paid 45-to-1 at the time.

After they advanced to their respective conference championship games, the Bengals and Eagles are both +260 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel this morning.

The Kansas City Chiefs remain the favourite to win it all at +250.

The San Francisco 49ers have the longest odds to win the Super Bowl of the remaining teams at +310.

While a case can be made for each of the final four teams, I feel pretty good about my position right now, needing Cincinnati and Philadelphia to advance on Championship Sunday.

In fact, I’ve already doubled down on both teams.

In December, I bet on the Bengals to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 at +4500. On Sunday night, I doubled down on Cincinnati and Philadelphia with the following two plays for Championship Sunday:



Bengals +3 -110

Eagles ML -130#GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/f5IqXXJWGE — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) January 23, 2023

In the minutes after the AFC Championship Game match-up was set, I jumped on the early line for that contest at FanDuel.

A couple of hours later, I did the exact same thing with a considerable wager on the NFC Championship Game.

Doubling Down On The Bengals, Eagles To Reach Super Bowl 57

The Bengals are back in the AFC Championship game for the second consecutive season following a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

If you read this column regularly, then you know that I’ve been all over Cincinnati in recent weeks.

First, the Bengals delivered on Super Wild Card Weekend, cashing as a 5.5-point favourite in a 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

On Sunday, Joe Burrow led Cincinnati to a 17-point win as a 5.5-point underdog in Buffalo.

Full team effort. Let's run it back on Sunday.



Locker Room Celly | @KetteringHealth pic.twitter.com/HzrK1wVysP — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 23, 2023

After cashing both of those bets, I was looking forward to seeing what the early line would be for Bengals at Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

It didn’t take long for me to jump on that number once it went live at FanDuel.

I bet Cincinnati +3 -110 at Kansas City.

THEY GOTTA PLAY US !!! Man I love this team 🧡 God is good #WHODEY pic.twitter.com/2tf7wHNaXv — Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) January 23, 2023

Patrick Mahomes suffered a serious ankle injury in Saturday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His lack of mobility will make a very tough test versus the Bengals that much more difficult.

MRI today confirmed that Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s win over the Jaguars, per league source. “Nothing more than that,” said one source, and Mahomes has said he plans to play in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2023

The Bengals just held Josh Allen and a healthy Bills’ offence to 10 points on the road.

I believe they should be able to limit an injured Mahomes just enough to go into Kansas City and pull off the outright win.

Meanwhile, the Eagles opened as a 1.5-point favourite for their NFC Championship showdown against the 49ers.

I immediately bet Philadelphia on the money line.

Brock Purdy did just enough to help San Francisco escape with a win over the Cowboys at home.

I think he’ll face a much tougher challenge in the cold, hostile conditions on the road at Lincoln Financial Field next week.

The future is now in the NFC.



Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will have a combined age of 47 years, 208 days on Sunday, the youngest combined age between starting QBs in a Conference Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/GOZXcFlYGD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 23, 2023

I was already sitting on the Bengals to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 at 45-to-1.

I just doubled down on Cincinnati +3 and Philadelphia money line as my first two bets for Championship Sunday.

Hopefully, it will be the Bengals and Eagles that play the biggest game of the season in Arizona on February 12th.