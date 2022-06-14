Stephen A.: Wiggins put forth his best performance ever

The Golden State Warriors appeared to be on the ropes down 2-1 to the Boston Celtics entering Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

At the time, they were +185 to win the title at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thanks in large part to the play of Andrew Wiggins, Golden State is now one win away from clinching its fourth championship in eight years.

After putting up 17 points and 16 rebounds in a Game 4 win on the road, Wiggins led the Warriors with a team-high 26 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in a 104-94 win over the Celtics in Game 5.

On a night when Stephen Curry finished with a series-low 16 points, Wiggins stepped up with a career-best playoff performance to help them earn a crucial victory at home.

Now the series heads back to Boston for Game 6 with Golden State as a heavy favourite to win the title at -400.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday, June 14th, 2022.

Wiggins Leads Warriors To Game 5 Win

After all of the talk about somebody else stepping up to give Curry some help in the NBA Finals, Wiggins delivered a statement performance in Game 5.

Wiggins, who finished with a game-high 26 points, scored as many points (10) as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined in the fourth quarter.

🇨🇦 Andrew Wiggins scored a team-high 26 points with 13 rebounds as the Warriors (-4) beat the Celtics 104-94 in Game 5!



Wiggins to record a double-double and Golden State to win was +460 at @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/8w9k83uvK9 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 14, 2022

He also did an excellent job defending Tatum at the other end of the floor, and didn’t give up a single basket as the primary defender on three Celtics’ shot attempts in the fourth quarter.

Wiggins has averaged 21.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the past two games.

Andrew Wiggins had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the Warriors' Game 5 win.



It is the first time all season and the first time in his playoff career he led his team outright in both points and rebounds. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/OqeIpnubPX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2022

Wiggins to record a double-double in Game 5 was +280 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wiggins to score 22+ points and Golden State to win was +390.

For what it’s worth, Wiggins is +2000 to win NBA Finals MVP.

Full disclosure, if the Warriors win the title, I believe it would be ridiculous if they gave the award to anybody other than Curry, even if he struggled in Game 5.

Andrew Wiggins is a national treasure 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/0caK3oQkXj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the Warriors covered easily as a four-point favourite in a 104-94 win.

When the spread is six points or less in the NBA Finals, the team that wins is now 73-0-2 over the past 75 such games.

Each of the first five games of this series has been decided by 10+ points.

Make that 73-0-2 ATS for the winner when the spread is six points or less in the NBA Finals. Each of the first five games of this series has been decided by 10+ points. Warriors -9.5 was +196 at @FanDuelCanada last night. #GamblingTwitter #NBAFinals @TSN_Edge https://t.co/xsK3IpnBPq — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) June 14, 2022

Golden State -9.5 was +196 at FanDuel.

The Celtics are currently a 3.5-point favourite for Game 6 on Thursday night.

As for the adjusted series prices, the Warriors are now -400 to win the championship at FanDuel.

If you still think Boston has what it takes, you can bet them at +320 to win the title at FanDuel this morning.

FanDuel has Golden State to win the series 4-2 as the most likely correct score at +125, followed by Warriors in 7 at +145, and Celtics in 7 at +280.

Stanley Cup Finals Lookahead

We are just over 24 hours away from the start of the Stanley Cup Finals in Denver on Wednesday night.

The Colorado Avalanche remains the clear favourite to win the series at -180.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are +155 to complete the three-peat.

At the start of the season, the oddsmakers at FanDuel picked Colorado and Tampa Bay as the two likeliest teams to win the Stanley Cup. @TekeyahS and @mike_p_johnson look at the numbers and point out some things bettors should look for in the series: https://t.co/RV0sPRhJ4V pic.twitter.com/JquxYMyhoj — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 13, 2022

We will be looking for some key injury updates today.

Brayden Point skated on a line with Nick Paul and Ross Colton at the Lightning practice on Monday, and it appears as though he could potentially be ready for Game 1.

"He's got a chance to play in the #StanleyCup Final - that's amazing..."



Bolts' Brayden Point joins the team for practice on Monday: https://t.co/KXJsEAWfQZ#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/pCZRvKcDfK — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, anybody who bet Colorado to win the Cup is anxiously waiting for an official update on Nazem Kadri.

Mikko Rantanen said the injured Nazem Kadri has been “looking good,” for whatever that’s worth — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) June 13, 2022

The Avalanche are currently a -158 money line favourite for Game 1.

Tampa Bay is +134 to win the opener on the road.

CFL Week 2 Early Leans

After going 3-1 with my CFL best bets for Week 1, I’ll be looking for a better performance this week.

FanDuel posted its Week 2 lines on Monday afternoon.

The number that stood out to me is the Ottawa Redblacks getting 5.5 for their home opener against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Redblacks battled hard and lost 19-17 in Winnipeg on Friday night.

Now they return home for the rematch, with Zach Collaros’ status up in the air for Winnipeg.

I’ll be looking for a Collaros injury update this afternoon, but my early lean is Ottawa +5.5.

Make sure you give us a follow @TSN_EDGE on Twitter for everything you need to get ready for Week 2 in the CFL.