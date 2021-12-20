After a two-week stretch in which favourites dominated, things got a little crazy again in the NFL on Sunday.

Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes as the Detroit Lions beat the Arizona Cardinals 30-12 as a 13-point underdog for the second-biggest upset in the NFL this season.

A few hours later, the New Orleans Saints upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0 as an 11.5-point underdog, which matched the third-biggest upset this season.

While the Saints cashed as a +460 money line underdog, the bigger pay out went to the select few that bet there would be no touchdowns in that game, which paid a whopping 200-to-1 at one sports book.

Tom Brady and Kyler Murray entered Week 15 as the first and fourth choices to win NFL regular season MVP.

After both quarterbacks ended up on the wrong side of ugly losses, it’s not a surprise that the MVP futures outlook looks a lot different this morning.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday Dec. 20, 2021.

MVP market watch

Brady entered Week 15 at -155 to win NFL regular season MVP, the shortest number for any player so far this season.

Then the Saints sacked him four times and held him to 26-of-48 for 214 yards with an interception in a 9-0 loss, marking the first time a reigning Super Bowl champion has been shut out since 2012.

Tom Brady has been shut out for the first time in 15 YEARS 😮



His streak ends at 255 consecutive starts. pic.twitter.com/lDTBdML9Ql — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2021

In fact, at -11.5, the Buccaneers became the largest favourite to be shut out since 1994.

Coming off the loss to New Orleans, Brady’s MVP odds ballooned from -155 to +160.

On #SNF, the @Saints handed Tom Brady his first shutout since Week 15, 2006 ...



Back on Dec 10, 2006:



- Brady was 29 years, 129 days old

- No currently active defensive player had yet entered the NFL

- Drew Brees was playing his first season w/ the Saints — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers survived a close call in a 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Rodgers tied Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes in franchise history with 442.

The Ravens had a chance to tie that game after a late touchdown, but rather than kick the extra point, they elected to try for the go-ahead two-point conversion and didn’t get it.

Rodgers, who was the second choice to win MVP at +500 entering Week 15, has since been installed as the co-favourite to win that award at +160.

This is a throw that only Aaron Rodgers can make. Football wizardry. pic.twitter.com/tgFIVozvxt — Matt Infield WSAW (@Matt_Infield) December 13, 2021

What appeared to be a two-horse race entering Week 15 remains that way on paper now, only Brady and Rodgers are now co-favourites to win MVP.

However, considering how the market has moved so far this season, there’s still some intrigue when it comes to whether one of the other names near the top of the board can make a final push for the award.

This one gave us chills 😳 pic.twitter.com/skr54Qakyw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 19, 2021

Patrick Mahomes, who opened the season as the favourite to win MVP at +500 and could have been found as high as 80-to-1 to win the award as recently as Week 10, is now the third choice at +850.

The Chiefs have won seven in a row and are on pace to challenge for the best record in the NFL. If Brady and Rodgers falter down the stretch it would open the door wide open for Mahomes to garner serious consideration.

Matthew Stafford, whose odds to win MVP have hovered anywhere from +600 to +1700 this season, is now the fourth choice at +1000.

Then there’s the top non-quarterback on the board in Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

ARE YOU SERIOUS, @JayT23!? 🔥



Jonathan Taylor just set the Colts franchise record for most rushing TDs in a single season (17)



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/LmdS2YtpsA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 19, 2021

Taylor could be found as high as 100-to-1 to win MVP entering Week 11. As of this morning, he’s now the fifth choice at +1200.

Statistically, no skill position player has been more important to his team’s success than Taylor, who has emerged as the favourite to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year at -110.

Cooper Kupp is the second choice to win that award at +130.

No other player is listed at shorter than +3500 to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year right now.

Taylor has certainly earned the right to be in the MVP conversation.

From Brady to Rodgers, Mahomes to Stafford and now Taylor, the top five choices to win MVP have been fluid since the start of the year.

With three weeks to go, Brady and Rodgers are on the pole, but with at least a couple of legitimate contenders right behind them.

With so much uncertainty at the top of the board, I’m really intrigued to see how this MVP race will play out over the final few weeks of the season.