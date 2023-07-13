Morning Coffee: Will Elks snap 19-game home losing streak tonight?

The Edmonton Elks have lost 19 straight home games. They haven’t won a game at Commonwealth Stadium since Oct. 12, 2019.

To put that drought in perspective, let’s rewind a little bit.

In October of 2019, Joker was the No. 1 movie at the box office. Truth Hurts by Lizzo was the No. 1 song.

If I told you at the time that vocal AI would allow us to listen to a deepfake version of Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On with Freddie Mercury’s vocals before the Elks won another game at home, you would have laughed at me.

Well, here we are.

The Elks will attempt to end their 19-game home losing streak when they face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats tonight. Is this the night they give their fans what they want?

Taking a quick peak at FanDuel’s updated game odds, they have Edmonton at even-money to win tonight.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Will Elks snap 19-game home losing streak tonight?

It’s easy to write off the Elks following an 0-5 start to the season.

However, there’s still a lot of football games left to play, and Edmonton came very close to registering its first win of the season last week before a last-second rouge cost them in a 12-11 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Is this the week that the Elks snap their 19-game home losing streak?

Hamilton opened -2.5 but has since moved to -1.5 at FanDuel.

If you think that tonight is the night that Edmonton gets its first win of the season and first home win since 2019, you can bet on them at even-money at FanDuel.

The world of sports is obsessed with streaks.

If you think the Tiger-Cats take care of business on the road and the Elks’ drought continues, you can look at an alternate FanDuel market that allows you to bet on when their first home win of the season will come.

Edmonton to secure its first home win of the season on July 29 against the BC Lions is currently +480. The Elks to not win a single home game this season is +1300.

I’m going to lean on our CFL experts and see what they think about Edmonton’s chances to snap its drought before considering a wager at FanDuel.

They’re the best in the business at what they do.

You can catch the CFL on TSN pre-game tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN1/4.

Djokovic closing in on History at Wimbledon

All of us who bet on Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon understood that all signs pointed towards another showdown with Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Well, we are now two wins away from what would be another epic showdown between those two stars.

Novak Djokovic is looking to make it 5 CONSECUTIVE #Wimbledon titles!



He's -610 to advance to the final and -195 to win the tournament on @FanDuelCanada. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aqXWq1xSed — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 12, 2023

Djokovic cruised to a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over Andrey Rublev in his quarter-final match. He’s currently -630 to beat Jannik Sinner in the semis.

Alcaraz beat Holger Rune 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 6-4 to book his spot in the semi-finals.

Wearing a smile on my face, that is the key to everything!



📸 @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/f9gUlS46Nr — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 12, 2023

Alcaraz is currently a -280 ML favourite for his semi-final showdown with Daniil Medvedev.

Meanwhile, the women’s semi-finals are set to get underway early this morning.

Marketa Vondroušová is a -142 ML favourite for her match versus Elina Svitolina.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka is a -166 ML favourite for her match versus Ons Jabeur in a battle of the current top two choices to win the women’s singles title at FanDuel.

The second women's semifinal matchup is set at #Wimbledon!



Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite to win the tournament on @FanDuelCanada at +140, while Ons Jabeur is the 2nd choice at +190. pic.twitter.com/OiCvZhSuky — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 12, 2023

The winner of that match between Sabalenka and Jabeur will almost certainly be the betting favourite for the women’s final.

While Sabalenka is a deserved favourite, I’m very interested to see if Jabeur can pull off another upset and get back to the biggest stage in an effort to take care of unfinished business after falling just short in last year’s Wimbledon final.