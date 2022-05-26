The Calgary Flames were a top-three choice to win the Stanley Cup at the start of the playoffs.

After falling behind 3-1 to the Edmonton Oilers in their second round series, their season could come to an abrupt end tonight.

The Flames are in a must-win situation back on home ice for Game 5 versus Edmonton.

For as bad as they’ve looked at times over the past nine periods, they’ll have an opportunity to completely change the complexion of the series once again tonight.

Will Calgary deliver its best performance of the series and force a Game 6 in the Battle of Alberta?

Based on their adjusted series prices, FanDuel isn’t overlooking the potential for a Flames comeback.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday, May 26th, 2022.

Best Bet For Game 5 In Battle Of Alberta

The Flames were -194 to win the Battle of Alberta at FanDuel Sportsbook entering Game 1.

Trailing 3-1 in the series, Calgary is now +430 to advance.

That number represents an 18.9 per cent implied win probability.

Not great.

However, it’s important to put that number into perspective.

In the first round, the New York Rangers trailed the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1.

At the time, the Penguins were coming off back-to-back wins on home ice in which they scored 14 goals combined.

The Rangers were +500 to win the series at FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York won three in a row and advanced.

That doesn’t mean anything for Calgary.

However, the purpose of the comparison is to point out that at the time, everybody including myself was writing off the Rangers, which had longer odds to win that series than the Flames do to win their series right now.

Darryl Sutter on the #Flames going down 3-1 in the series. pic.twitter.com/prvAR1oDZK — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 25, 2022

NHL teams that hold a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven series are 296-31 all-time – a 90.5 per cent win rate.

However, one of those 31 comebacks just happened in the first round when New York beat Pittsburgh, and as we saw last night in Denver, it can be hard to put a good team away.

Calgary needs two things to happen tonight.

First and foremost, they need their Vezina Trophy candidate to perform at the level that he did during the regular season, when he posted a 2.22 goals against average and a .922 save percentage.

Markstrom has allowed four goals or more in each of the first four games of the series.

If he can shut the door for long enough to allow his team to grab a lead, then it could give his team the confidence they need to right the ship in Game 5.

Second, the Flames need some help from their secondary scorers.

The top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk is certainly due, but the reality is that Calgary needs players like Tyler Toffoli and Andrew Mangiapane to step up and give them some production.

The Flames are currently -156 on the money line.

From @jamiemclennan29 on @7ElevenCanada That’s Hockey:



Markstrom and #Flames' top line needs to deliver in Game 5 or it's over - https://t.co/yWM3WdwLpY



Oilers' bounce-back after Smith gaffe shows they're a different team - https://t.co/Ekybvo66DP#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/D361St76wF — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) May 26, 2022

It’s one thing to wonder whether Calgary can win the series, but at the very least I’m willing to take a chance on them to respond with their best effort of the series.

I’ll lock in Flames money line as my best bet for Game 5 right now and we’ll see if the they can bounce back on home ice with a chance to change the complexion of the series with a big win in front of their fans tonight.

Blues Rally To Stun Avs In Overtime

It was a bad beat for anybody that bet on the Avalanche to win last night.

They led 3-1 in the final period and 4-3 with a minute to go in regulation and lost the game.

St. Louis could be found as high as +1500 live, down 3-1 in the third period.

After the Blues tied it with less than five minutes left in the third period, Nathan MacKinnon decided to end it with one of the best goals you’ll see in these playoffs.

Unfortunately for MacKinnon, the Avalanche still couldn’t seal the win.

“It was the perfect opportunity to refocus and reenergize…”@CraigJButton on MacKinnon’s 🎩🎩🎩 and how St. Louis’ net attack - with a lengthy hat cleanup late in the third period - helped reset the #StLBlues: https://t.co/kSSxtB4HZz#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/qFecEeW6Cd — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 26, 2022

Robert Thomas scored his second of the game with 56 seconds left in regulation.

Tyler Bozak scored the winner just 3:38 into overtime.

If you jumped on St. Louis at +1500 live, you cashed in.

Now the series heads back to Missouri with the Blues needing a win on home ice to send the series to seven.

St. Louis went from +1400 to +590 to win the series at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Blues are a +142 underdog on the money line for Game 6.

Colorado is -168 to win Game 6 and -900 to win the series.

Celtics Win Ugly Game 5 Versus Heat

When I place a bet on a game, I prefer to watch it from start to finish.

Of course, there are always exceptions.

Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals was one of them.

After betting the Boston Celtics -2 at FanDuel Sportsbook yesterday morning, I jumped on the under with my teammate Wesley Cheng.

Our second-half push allowed us to overcome the Heat and take a 3-2 series lead with a 93-80 win in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/929MtIZliT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2022

The Celtics held Miami to 38 total points in the second half and cruised to a 93-80 win and a 3-2 series lead.

Boston closed as a three-point favourite and -168 on the money line at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Special shout out to the backcourt tandem of Kyle Lowry and Max Strus, who missed all 15 of their field goal attempts.

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus went a combined 0-15 in Game 5.



According to @EliasSports, that's the worst 0-fer for a starting backcourt in playoff game since starters were officially tracked in 1970-71. pic.twitter.com/PiGKhQQAA3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 26, 2022

As per the Elias Sports Bureau, that’s the most field goal attempts without a make by a starting backcourt in the playoffs over the last 50 years.

Jayson Tatum on tonight's halftime discussion: "We basically talked about: How much does it mean to us?" — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2022

Looking ahead to Game 6, FanDuel has the Celtics -9 and -1250 to win the series.

Miami is +310 to win the next one and +750 to win the next two in a row to advance.

Boston is down to +130 to win the NBA championship.