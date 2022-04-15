The Vegas Golden Knights are on the move in the standings.

Vegas has the potential to completely change the complexion of the Western Conference playoff picture.

First, they have to find their way into the dance.

The Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 6-1 on Thursday night to pull within one point of the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division, with a game in hand.

Vegas, which has gone 7-1-1 in its last nine games dating back to March 24th, now controls its own path to the postseason with seven games remaining on its schedule.

If the Golden Knights make the playoffs as a bottom-four seed, they have the potential to shake things up in the Western Conference thoroughly.

They showed exactly why that is once again in Calgary last night.

Golden Knights On The Move In The West

The Flames appeared to be in pretty good shape, tied 1-1 after one period against Vegas last night.

Things fell apart pretty quickly for the home team after that.

how big are these two points using the metric system?https://t.co/kMCm31eOh2 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 15, 2022

The Golden Knights exploded for four goals in the second period, chasing Jacob Markstrom before cruising to a 6-1 win in Calgary.

Jack Eichel extended his point streak to six games with his 12th goal of the season.

Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson combined for six points, while Logan Thompson made 35 saves for the win in his hometown.

🎥 Marchessault: I thought that was our best game of the season. We were good everywhere. They had a good goal at the beginning, but good teams find a way to win. I’m really proud of our team tonight. pic.twitter.com/PVdsrCF0Zy — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 15, 2022

With the victory, Vegas climbed to within one point of the Kings for third place in the Pacific Division, with a game in hand.

The Knights are also just two points back of the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars for the two Wild Card spots, although they’ve played one more game than each of those teams.

The Golden Knights have scored six goals tonight.



In their previous five meetings in Calgary, they scored a grand total of 11. — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) April 15, 2022

Taking a look at the updated Western Conference winner futures at FanDuel Sportsbook, the odds illustrate just how dangerous Vegas is considered.

The Colorado Avalanche are the favourite to win the Western Conference at +140.

The Flames are the second choice at +400.

After that, it’s the Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild at +950.

The Edmonton Oilers (+1200), St. Louis Blues (+1200), Nashville Predators (+1400), Dallas Stars (+2400) and the Los Angeles Kings (+2400) all have longer odds to win the Western Conference than Vegas right now.

Meanwhile, whether or not the Golden Knights get into the playoffs will also impact the chances of the team that they meet in the first round.

Vegas (+2000) is tied for the 8th shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup at @FanDuelCanada.



Are you rocking with the Golden Knights or are you fading Darryl? pic.twitter.com/ExXNQj7ixi — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 13, 2022

If Vegas leapfrogs the Kings for third in the Pacific, it will set up a first-round series with Edmonton.

Even though the Oilers would be the higher seed and have home-ice advantage, they would enter the playoffs with longer odds to win the Stanley Cup than Vegas.

“A very good, tenacious game by the Edmonton Oilers…”@CraigJButton on how the Oilers were able handle adversity and bounce back against the #Preds after their rough loss to the #MNWild: https://t.co/S4MhyMhpxe#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/UrG4BSbV7b — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 15, 2022

We reached out to our friends at FanDuel and asked for hypothetical series winner odds based on Edmonton’s first-round opponent.

Here is what they told us.

If the Oilers played the Kings as the higher seed in the first round, they’d be -210 to advance – a 67.7 per cent implied probability.

Edmonton would be -190 to advance as the lower seed versus LA – a 65.5 per cent implied chance to move on.

Those are pretty good odds for Connor McDavid and company.

It would be a very different story if the Oilers played the Golden Knights in the first round.

According to FanDuel, if Edmonton hosted Vegas in the first round, the series would be a pick’em.

If the Golden Knights somehow rallied to finish second in the Pacific, and the Oilers fell to third, Vegas would be a -130 favourite to win the series.

The most likely scenario is that Edmonton maintains its position as the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division.

That means that if they were forced to play the Golden Knights in Round 1 instead of the Kings, their implied probability to advance to the second round would drop from 67.7 per cent to closer to 50 per cent.

Obviously, that’s a significant bump.

We won’t have to wait long for a potential Oilers-Knights playoff match-up preview, either.

McDavid and company are set to host Vegas on Saturday night.

Canucks Are Not Done Yet

While Flames and Oilers fans might be focused on the Golden Knights right now, the Vancouver Canucks aren’t out of the playoff picture just yet.

The Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win.

You never get tired seeing an EP40 one-timer. pic.twitter.com/g9yh0oV2OZ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 15, 2022

Vancouver is now four points back of the Kings for third in the Pacific Division with a game in hand.

The Canucks are five points back of Nashville and Dallas for the Wild Card spots with one more game played.

Vancouver will have three days off before hosting the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Five of their final seven games are against opponents currently in a playoff position, including a date with the Kings on April 28th.

Canucks fans will be scoreboard watching over the weekend hoping to get a little help from the Columbus Blue Jackets against the Kings and from the Oilers against the Golden Knights on Saturday night.



The Stars host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night, while the Predators host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday and then the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

While the home team doesn’t play, Canucks fans will have plenty to cheer for throughout the weekend as they hope to get a couple of breaks around the league.

NBA Play-In Stage Set

There are four teams still standing in the NBA play-in.

Two of them will book their playoff spots tonight.

FanDuel has the Atlanta Hawks as a two-point favourite at the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

The Los Angeles Clippers are a four-point favourite at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Leave it all on the floor. pic.twitter.com/iwHn1xvBEm — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 14, 2022

NBA play-in tournament favourites are 4-0 straight up and 3-1 against the spread this season heading into tonight’s game.

For those wondering, a two-team parlay featuring both favourites tonight gets you +173 odds at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, the under is also 4-0 in the tournament.