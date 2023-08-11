Morning Coffee: Will Ravens extend historic pre-season win streak?

After a long wait, it finally happened.

No, the Edmonton Elks were not able to snap their record home losing streak at Commonwealth Stadium last night.

However, the Elks did cover as a 12.5-point underdog at FanDuel in a 38-29 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday Night Football.

The “No home win” for Edmonton this season was +285 at FanDuel ahead of last night’s loss.

I’m very interested to see the updated numbers for that market knowing that the Elks will only get four more chances to secure a win in front of their home fans this season.

Meanwhile, the NFL pre-season kicked off with a pair of games last night.

In case you missed it, Houston Texans rookie second-overall pick C.J. Stroud thought he “played solid” despite throwing an interception against the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, fellow rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba looked solid with three catches for 25 yards for the Seattle Seahawks.

We are just 27 days away from the start of the NFL regular season. Not that anyone is keeping count or anything.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Will Ravens extend historic pre-season win streak?

Don’t tell anyone who bets on the National Football League that the pre-season games don’t count.

Anyone paying attention understands the unique opportunities the exhibition slate provides that don’t exist during the regular season.

After all, the Baltimore Ravens have won a record 23 straight pre-season games under head coach John Harbaugh dating back to the 2015 season.

The Baltimore Ravens in the NFL pre-season dating back to 2015...



23-0 straight up

20-3 against the spread



Ravens touched -6.5 at @FanDuelCanada and currently -4.5 versus Eagles on Saturday after Harbaugh confirmed starters won't go. #GamblingX #RavensFlock — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) August 11, 2023

They’re 20-3 against the spread in those games. If you bet blindly bet on Baltimore to win all of those games straight up, then you’re 23-0.

If you read this column the past two pre-seasons and tailed the FanDuel Best Bets, then you’re 6-0 betting on the Ravens.

A year ago, I went 6-0 with the NFL pre-season best bets that I gave out in this column.

Three of those included bets on Baltimore.

This year, there was a rush to bet on Harbaugh’s squad ahead of an important announcement on Thursday.

The spread for Saturday’s pre-season game between the Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles climbed as high as Baltimore -6.5, before coming back down to the current number at Ravens -4.5 at FanDuel.

What was behind that significant movement for a “meaningless” pre-season contest?

Ravens Preseason absurdity...



+ 23-game SU win streak (haven't lost since 2015)

+ John Harbaugh is 38-16-1 ATS in preseason -- best of any NFL coach last 20 years

+ BAL is -6 on Saturday vs. PHI (opened -3) -- 12th straight preseason game as a favoritehttps://t.co/qOn3PbVYPT pic.twitter.com/1ZAgBzosdS — Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) August 8, 2023

The fact that Baltimore hasn’t lost an exhibition game since 2015 led to the spread blowing up to 6.5.

The fact that the Ravens don’t seem to care about that streak has led to the number coming back down to 4.5.

Harbaugh told reporters on Thursday that Lamar Jackson and the rest of the team’s starters will not play in their pre-season opener against Philadelphia on Saturday.

Head coach John Harbaugh on who is expected to play Saturday: pic.twitter.com/GvGbOcerO4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 10, 2023

Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson, and Anthony Brown are all expected to take snaps at quarterback for Baltimore.

Meanwhile, Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni refused to reveal who he will play in that exhibition contest.

I’m very interested to see where the number for that contest ends up ahead of kick-off on Saturday night.

The #Ravens, who hold a 23-game preseason win streak, will not play Lamar Jackson or any of their established starters on Saturday vs. the Eagles, per HC John Harbaugh.#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni declined to say what he'll do with his guys.



The intrigue. pic.twitter.com/9ZojrCicPn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2023

I’d love to put together another perfect NFL pre-season with the FanDuel Best Bets in this column.

However, I’m going to hold off on a bet for Saturday’s game between Baltimore and Philadelphia for now and see where the number for that game goes over the next 24 hours.

Will the Ravens extend their historic pre-season win streak to 24 in a row on Saturday night?

Hit me up @DomPadulaEDGE on X and let me know what you think.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Friday’s MLB slate

The Minnesota Twins couldn’t deliver in Detroit on Thursday, as the MLB FanDuel Best Bets in this column fell to 1-3 for the week.

The Cincinnati Reds blowing a 4-1 lead in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins didn’t help this week.

Regardless, we’re turning the page looking to finish the week off on a high note with my full MLB card.

First up, I like the Milwaukee Brewers on the money line at -172 against the Chicago White Sox.

Brewers 🤝 Packers



First pitch on Thursday, September 28 has been moved from 6:40 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. so we all have time to catch the Packers game at 7:15 p.m.!#ThisIsMyCrew | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/WJnT5YsZji — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 10, 2023

The NL Central is wide open with Milwaukee, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Chicago Cubs all in contention for a division title, and the Brewers can’t afford to drop any more winnable games with a six-game stretch against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers around the corner.

Speaking of the Dodgers, I’ll lock in a traditional parlay with L.A. to beat the Colorado Rockies and the Houston Astros to beat the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rockies are 20-40 on the road this season and I’m expecting the Dodgers to heat up the rest of the way as they chase the Atlanta Braves at the top of the National League.

Meanwhile, the Angels are coming off back-to-back wins, but they are still 6.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot, while the Astros are chasing the Texas Rangers at the top of the AL West.

Justin Verlander has been excellent dating back to the start of July, and I expect him to record his first win for Houston in tonight’s game.

A traditional parlay with the Dodgers and Astros to win is +109.

Finally, I’ll take Ozzie Albies to record 2+ total bases against the New York Mets.

Albies has recorded a hit in nine straight games to begin the month of August and I’m trusting him to extend that run with Tylor Megill getting the nod for the New York Mets.

Here is the full MLB card to recap…

Brewers ML -172

Dodgers ML + Astros ML +109

Albies 2+ total bases -115

Hopefully, we can complete the sweep with the full MLB card and finish another week in the green.

Good luck to anyone who tails!

Enjoy the weekend and we will do it again next week.