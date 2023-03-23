Morning Coffee: Will run to the under continue in the Sweet 16?

No great sporting event has ever existed without a touch of madness.

With the Sweet 16 set to begin tonight, we’re all waiting to find out if there are a few more surprises in store.

Big underdogs winning and the under cashing have been the biggest stories of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament so far.

Fairleigh Dickinson and Princeton both pulled major upsets as double-digit underdogs.

It’s the first time since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985 that two underdogs of 14.5 points or more won outright.

Meanwhile, the under has been the most profitable play of the tournament so far, and it isn’t particularly close.

Through the first two rounds, the under is 33-15 – a 68.75 per cent success rate. Will that trend continue through the Sweet 16?

While the under has been a popular result over the years, recent history indicates that we could see some regression over the next two nights.

Then again, they call it March Madness for a reason.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday March 23, 2023.

Will run to the under continue in the Sweet 16?

No one should be surprised that betting the under has been a profitable approach to the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

Over the past five tournaments, the under is 182-134.

That means that if you blindly bet the under in each of those years with no additional criteria, you ended up in the green.

Still, it’s worth highlighting that this year’s tournament has been an aberration, with the under hitting at a 68.75 per cent rate versus a 57.6 per cent rate over the last five tournaments.

That includes the ridiculous 24-9 run to the under that we saw begin late last Thursday night and carry through Friday and into Saturday afternoon.

The traders at FanDuel have accounted for the lack of scoring with totals down almost across the board for tonight’s games.

We’ve also seen some movement when it comes to sides.

For example, UCONN opened -3.5 and is up to -4.5 at FanDuel this morning.

They’ve moved from -176 to -184 on the money line.

That’s particularly relevant for me after I jumped on UCONN money line last weekend.

The Huskies have looked great so far in the tournament, improving to 7-1 against the spread in their past eight games, including 2-0 ATS in the tournament.

UCONN beat up on Iona 87-63 as a 9.5-point favourite in the Round of 64.

After that, they took care of business against St. Mary’s with a 70-55 win as a 3.5-point favourite.

While I didn’t mind laying the juice with the Huskies last week, you could consider betting them on an alt spread at -1.5 -155.

I’ve locked in UCONN money line as my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday night’s Sweet 16 games.

McDavid wins it in OT with 60th of the season

It didn’t take long for Wednesday’s FanDuel Best Bets to cash in the NHL.

First up, Jason Zucker cleared the over 2.5 shots on goal with five, picking up an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 as a +126 money line underdog.

A couple of hours later, Connor McDavid anytime goal scorer cashed when he beat Connor Ingram less than six minutes into the first period.

McDavid finished the night in style, scoring his 60th goal of the season in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 as a -520 money line favourite.

McDavid became just the fourth active player to score 60 goals in a season, joining Auston Matthews, Steven Stamkos and Alex Ovechkin.

He joined Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri as the only players in franchise history to score 60 goals in a season.

McDavid anytime goal scorer cashed at -165 at FanDuel. McDavid to score 2+ goals was +320.

The Oilers are now four points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the best record in the Pacific Division with one more game played.

They’re also two points back of the Los Angeles Kings for second in the division with one more game played.

A FanDuel best bet for Thursday night in the NHL

We have a much bigger selection to choose from when it comes to selecting a FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday night in the NHL with 12 games on the schedule.

My favourite bet should be a familiar one for anyone who reads this column regularly.

J.T. Miller has registered 3+ shots on goal in back-to-back games and four of his past five overall.

He’s scored six goals in his past seven games to climb to 28 goals in 69 games this season.

Miller should get his looks tonight at home against a Sharks’ team that has dropped seven in a row, giving up four goals or more in six of them.

I’ll make Miller over 2.5 shots on goal -174 my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday night in the NHL.