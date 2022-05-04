Morning Coffee: Will The Lightning, Bruins Respond In Game 2?

How were the Flames able to neutralize the Stars' attack in Game 1?

The second night of the Stanley Cup playoffs was a lot like the first night, except with a little more hockey to be played.

NHL favourites and underdogs split the four games for the second consecutive night, going 2-2 straight up.

We also got an even split on the totals, as the over/unders went 2-2 and are now 4-4 in these playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Penguins delivered the first overtime win of the postseason, needing three extra periods to finish off the New York Rangers with a 4-3 win in Game 1.

After the underdogs have held their own on the first two nights of the Stanley Cup playoffs, will we see a similar trend on the ice tonight?

How will the teams that fell behind 1-0 respond in Game 2 tonight?

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday, May 4th, 2022.

Flames Shut Out Stars In Series Opener

Jacob Markstrom made 16 saves as the Calgary Flames cruised to a 1-0 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Elias Lindholm’s power play goal at 5:01 of the first period held up as the game-winner.

For those wondering, the Flames are +650 to win the Stanley Cup right now at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The only Western Conference team with shorter odds to win it all also took care of business last night.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and added an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat up on the Nashville Predators 7-2.

After winning Game 1 in lopsided fashion, Colorado is now -1250 to win its first-round series versus Nashville.

For perspective, there isn’t another Stanley Cup playoffs series in which the favourite is greater than -205 after one game.

The Avalanche are down to +300 to win the Stanley Cup.

Despite losing their opener last night, the Florida Panthers remain a -154 favourite to win their series against the Washington Capitals.

If you believe that the Capitals have a legitimate shot to win the series up 1-0, you can find them at +128 to advance at FanDuel Sportsbook this morning.

Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin scored the winner as the Penguins beat the Rangers 4-3 in triple-overtime.

THIS IS AN EVGENI MALKIN APPRECIATION TWEET. pic.twitter.com/Dvn3nrv15T — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 4, 2022

FanDuel had that game at +300 to go to overtime – our first game in these playoffs to go past regulation.

I’m sure we will get a few more sprinkled throughout this postseason, so keep in mind the nice plus price that comes with betting on playoff games to go to overtime.

Will Lightning, Bruins Bounce Back Tonight?

Regardless of whether or not you were on the right side of the series openers, you’ll be looking for some value with four Game 2’s on the board tonight.

After winning Game 1 on home ice, the Toronto Maple Leafs are now -134 to win Game 2, and -205 to win their first round series at FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you trust the Maple Leafs to take a 2-0 series lead, then -134 is a very reasonable price to bet them at.

On the flip side, if you don’t think the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are going to fall behind 2-0 in the series, then you might consider taking them at +114 on the money line.

Personally, I’m going to take a flyer on Tampa Bay in Game 2 at that plus price, and my reasoning is simple.

After cashing Auston Matthews to go over 4.5 shots on goal in Game 1, I’ll enter tonight in the green looking for a chance to bet a side in a series I think has a legitimate chance to go six or seven games.

I’ll take the Lightning at +114 tonight looking to move to 2-0 betting on the series.

Tuesday in Toronto. 🏒 pic.twitter.com/uz5j9ZThkg — x - Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 3, 2022

If Toronto wins, I’ll look for a spot to back Tampa Bay on home ice in Game 3 with a bet that they won’t fall behind 3-0 in the series.

The last time the Lightning lost consecutive playoff games was in 2019 when they were swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is a combined 14-0 with a 1.20 goals against average and a .952 save percentage coming off a loss in playoff games dating back to 2020.

Tampa Bay Lightning after a loss, 2020 and 2021 postseasons:

14-0, 3.36 GF/GP, 1.36 GA/GP



Andrei Vasilevskiy after a loss, 2020 and 2021 postseasons:

14-0, .951 Sv%, 1.20 GAA



Tough loss, series isn't over though #GoBolts #TBLightning — Michael Wax (@MichaeljWax) May 3, 2022

If the Maple Leafs sweep Tampa Bay, then I’ll take the loss.

However, my money is on the Lightning to bounce back with a win.

Scanning the board at FanDuel Sportsbook, there are certainly some interesting scenarios for those that follow the zig-zag theory and believe that teams that lost their openers will bounce back in Game 2.

The Boston Bruins are +100 on the money line to win Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Minnesota Wild are a very reasonable -130 on the money line as they look to avoid falling behind 2-0 to the St. Louis Blues on home ice.

The same can’t be said for the Edmonton Oilers.

The WAY you brought it last night. 🤯



We'll need you tomorrow too. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/H8PSbzr5Kn — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 4, 2022

Edmonton is now up to -200 on the money line for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Kings.

I certainly can’t justify betting on the Oilers at that price until they prove they can win a playoff game with Mike Smith between the pipes.

Celtics, Grizzlies Bounce Back In Game 2s

Speaking of the zig-zag theory, the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies both took care of business on their home floors with wins on Tuesday night.

the @celtics set a franchise record for three-pointers made in a playoff game with 20 threes in their Game 2 victory! #BleedGreen



Sat. 3:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/SCa5lOWqBU — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2022

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 59 points as the Celtics beat the Bucks 109-86.

Boston hit 20 three-point shots in the win, which was 17 more than Milwaukee.

The Celtics defense held the Bucks to 86 points in Game 2… without their DPOY.



This defense is flat out scary. pic.twitter.com/5GYQvV9TIR — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the Celtics were able to hold Giannis Antetokounmpo to 11-of-27 from the field in the victory.

Looking forward, Boston is now -134 to win the series at FanDuel, with the comeback on the Bucks at +114.

Elsewhere, Ja Morant matched his playoff career-high with 47 points as Memphis beat the Golden State Warriors 106-101 to even up their first round series at 1-1.

Ja Morant joins LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players with multiple 45-point games in the playoffs before turning 23 years old per @ESPNStatsInfo — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 4, 2022

Morant scored 18 of his 47 points in the fourth quarter, matching his own record for the most points in any playoff quarter in franchise history.

Despite the series being tied at 1-1, the Warriors are still -300 to win the series at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis is +245 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.