​Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 58?

That’s the question FanDuel proposed to sports bettors in Ontario when they revealed a special novelty prop market for the biggest event of the year on Monday.

With Kelce’s Chiefs set to clash with the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on Sunday February 11th, the iconic couple will certainly continue to be a popular topic of conversation over the next two weeks.

It didn’t take long for bettors to react to the marriage proposal novelty prop.

In fact, the reaction was so lopsided that it forced the traders at FanDuel to make a significant adjustment to their numbers within hours of the market getting posted.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday January 30th, 2024.

Will Travis Kelce Propose To Taylor Swift At Super Bowl 58?

When FanDuel first went to market with their Kelce-Swift marriage proposal novelty prop for Super Bowl 58, Kelce to propose to Swift was posted at +172 odds.

That number represented a 36.8 per cent implied probability that Kelce would in fact propose to Swift.

It didn’t take long for that number to move.

It’s what everyone’s wondering…will Travis Kelce pop the question to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl? 😅💍 pic.twitter.com/XDPGKJyUWq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 29, 2024

Although I am happily married to my beautiful wife Maria, I’ll be the first to admit that I’m certainly not an expert when it comes to marriage proposals.

Essentially, I would not say that I’m the Mona Lisa Vito of the marriage proposal world as she was in the car expertise area.

Taylor Swift was on the field to celebrate the Chiefs AFC Championship with Travis Kelce. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/cWiWyvxBfi — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 28, 2024

However, even the most romantic sports bettor would recognize a few important criteria that seemed to be overlooked at first glance.

First and foremost, what if the Chiefs lost the game?

A legendary performance in the presence of greatness. #FTTB pic.twitter.com/HiOfqDLVrv — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 30, 2024

San Francisco remains a small favourite to win Super Bowl 58 at FanDuel.

If Kelce’s Chiefs lost the game, it might not be the ideal time for a marriage proposal.

MORNING COFFEE ☕️



For the third straight week, Mahomes opened as an underdog at FanDuel with the Chiefs set to face the 49ers in the Super Bowl.@Domenic_Padula shares a best bet to consider for Super Bowl 58: https://t.co/wE7bbQUHkz pic.twitter.com/TGAKvQcNyv — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 29, 2024

Meanwhile, even if Kansas City won the game, this isn’t some random Sunday in September that we are talking about here.

It’s the Super Bowl!

A Chiefs win would mean that it’s Travis’ turn to get a ring, not Taylor’s.

Travis Kelce in the last two games:



♦️ 17 targets

♦️ 16 catches

♦️ 191 yards

♦️ 3 TDs

♦️ 153.1 passer rating pic.twitter.com/0CrjZfo4fu — PFF (@PFF) January 29, 2024

Sports bettors in Ontario seemed to agree with that sentiment, as it didn’t take long for the lopsided action on the “No” option to force the traders at FanDuel to make a significant adjustment to their marriage proposal novelty prop.

As it stands this morning, Kelce to propose to Swift at Super Bowl 58 is up from +172 to +920 odds.

The implied probability has dropped from 36.8 per cent to just 9.8 per cent – a much more reasonable number.

The “No” option can currently be found at -2200 odds.

Good for you Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. You gotta be a real hater to see this level of happiness and be like, “Yea I don’t like it.” pic.twitter.com/2I0PuXVz8w — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 29, 2024

Again, I’ll be the first to admit that I am not an expert in this area, but I wouldn’t bet on Travis to propose to Taylor at Super Bowl 58.

Apparently, sports bettors in Ontario agree with me.

Embiid’s Absence Leads To Another Shakeup In NBA MVP Market

Four days ago, Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid was the favourite to win NBA regular season MVP at FanDuel at +130 odds.

24 hours ago, he was a co-favourite to win that award at +200, along with Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic.

As of this morning, Embiid is now the third choice to win NBA regular season MVP at +450, trailing Jokic (+115) and Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+360).

Joel Embiid is out tonight vs. the Trail Blazers, ⁦@ramonashelburne⁩ reports. He can only miss five more games to be eligible for MVP. More from NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/e9qiMYyFIB — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 29, 2024

The 76ers are coming off a 26-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers last night without Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in the line-up.

Embiid has already missed 12 games this season.

According to the NBA collective bargaining agreement, all players must participate in a minimum of 65 games to be eligible for individual awards, including MVP.

Joel Embiid can only miss FIVE more games to be eligible for the MVP award this season. pic.twitter.com/ItsLIDlLeD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 29, 2024

That means that if Embiid misses six or more games the remainder of the season, he wouldn’t be eligible to win NBA regular season MVP.

Next up, the 76ers are set to visit the Golden State Warriors on TSN tonight.

Embiid is currently listed as questionable with a knee injury.

With so many games remaining on the regular season schedule, including several back-to-back situations, Embiid’s status as a top choice to win MVP is certainly worth monitoring moving forward.