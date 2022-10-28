Morning Coffee: Will Verlander get his first World Series win tonight? While there are plenty of underlying story lines for both of these teams, none is bigger than Justin Verlander’s pursuit of his first World Series win.

The 118th World Series begins tonight.

The Houston Astros, who haven’t lost a game this postseason, will look for their eighth straight win in Game 1 of the Fall Classic against the Philadelphia Phillies.

FanDuel has Houston as a -190 favourite to win it all.

That number represents a 65.5 per cent implied win probability.

The Astros are -164 to win tonight’s opener.

Philadelphia is +138 to win Game 1 and +165 to win the World Series.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday October 28th, 2022.

Verlander, Astros Set For Game 1 Versus Phillies

The Astros will send their ace to the mound tonight with the hope that he can build off his previous start.

Verlander struck out 11 batters over six innings of one-run ball in a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS.

While he’s been outstanding for the most part this season, Verlander will try to do something he’s never done before in tonight’s opener: win a World Series start.

Verlander has not won any of his seven career World Series starts.

He’s 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA.

Verlander will make his 12th career Game 1 start in a playoff series tonight, tying the all-time MLB record.

Justin Verlander



101 mph vs. the Yankees in the 2006 postseason at age 23



98 mph vs. the Yankees in the 2022 postseason at age 39 pic.twitter.com/Nnuc12sSnn — David Adler (@_dadler) October 20, 2022

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the 39-year-old has started seven team wins in postseason series Game 1s, which is tied for the all-time MLB record.

None of those Game 1 wins would be bigger than if Verlander takes care of business against the Phillies tonight.

With his Game 1 start tomorrow night, Justin Verlander will join Roger Clemens as the only 2 pitchers with a World Series start in 3 different decades.



(h/t @MLBNetwork) pic.twitter.com/Du6jg1jUb8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2022

FanDuel has Verlander 7+ strikeouts and the Astros to win at +220.

Verlander 10+ strikeouts and Houston to win is +1300.

I’m not rushing to bet on Verlander to throw 10 strikeouts tonight against the Phillies, but I did place a wager on Houston to win the World Series earlier this postseason, which gives me a reason to cheer for Verlander tonight as he chases that elusive win on the biggest stage.

Bucs Fall To Ravens on Thursday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens combined for 204 rushing yards in the second half in a 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

One week after giving up 181 rushing yards to D’Onta Foreman and Chubba Hubbard, the Bucs allowed each of Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake, Lamar Jackson, Devin Duvernay and Justice Hill to rush for at least 28 yards.

Tom Brady went 26-of-44 for 325 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

It marks just the second time in his career and the first time since 2002 that Brady has lost three consecutive starts.

The last time Tom Brady lost three consecutive starts in the regular season was October 6-27, 2002. Exactly 20 years ago to the day. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 28, 2022

After dropping five of their last six games to fall to 3-5, the Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 before heading overseas for an International Series game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany.

FanDuel already has a lineup for next week’s game between the Bucs and Rams, with Tampa Bay listed as the early favourite at -2.5.

Meanwhile, if you read Thursday morning’s column and tailed the FanDuel Best Bet with Rachaad White over 16.5 rushing yards, then you cashed.

White finished with 19 rushing yards on four carries.

In an interesting twist, not everybody who played the over on White’s rushing yards cashed in last night.

That’s because money on that prop pushed his over/under to 20.5 rushing yards at FanDuel by game time.

If you read the column and bet the over at 16.5, then you won.

If you waited until the evening and played the over at 19.5 or higher, then it goes down as a tough beat.

While we won’t finished October with a perfect record, the FanDuel Best Bets featured in Morning Coffee are now 15-1, dating back to Week 3 of the NFL season.

We’ll be back on Monday with another bet for Monday Night Football.