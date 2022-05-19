Morning Coffee: Will We See Another Offensive Outburst In Game 2 Of Battle Of Alberta?

Round 1 of the Battle of Alberta was one for the record books.

After all of the hype heading into the series, Game 1 exceeded all expectations with the highest scoring Stanley Cup Playoff game in nearly three decades.

The Calgary Flames found the back of the net exactly three times in all three periods on their way to a 9-6 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

The Flames have scored exactly three goals in each of their last six periods versus Edmonton dating back to the regular season, winning the last two meetings by a combined 18-11 margin.

If you bet the over on the total, alternate totals, or period totals at FanDuel Sportsbook last night, you couldn’t lose.

If you didn’t, and you think we’ll see another offensive showcase in Game 2, you can find the pre-game totals at similar numbers at FanDuel Sportsbook this morning.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday, May 19th, 2022.

Flames Score Nine In Game 1 Win Over Oilers

The first three games in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs featured 13 total goals and went 3-0 to the under.

In Game 1 of the Battle of Alberta, Calgary and Edmonton combined for 15 goals as we got our first over.

A wild Game 1 in the battle of Alberta goes to the Flames as they win 9-6. It's the highest scoring playoff game since 1993.🚨🚨



Matthew Tkachuk finished with a hat-trick (2+ goals +820).



Calgary has scored 9 goals in consecutive games against Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/qP7UKjrDse — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 19, 2022

Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane and Brett Ritchie scored three goals on seven shots in the first 6:05 to chase Mike Smith.

After the Oilers rallied from down 6-2 to tie the game early in the third period, the Flames responded just over a minute later to take a 7-6 lead, then scored twice more to cover the puck line at -1.5 and the alternate puck line at -2.5.

Matthew Tkachuk led the way with Calgary with a hat trick.

Tkachuk to score 2+ goals was +820 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tkachuk to score and the Flames to win was +255.

Blake Coleman also chipped in two goals in the victory.

Coleman to score and Calgary to win was +500.

Flames over 3.5 total goals was +108 at FanDuel.

As chants of “We want 10” reigned down on the Saddledome, another iconic chapter in the #BattleOfAlberta was written in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Wednesday night…



Story from @salimvalji: https://t.co/KRPsLiXx0E#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/rYrCZmPsMG — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 19, 2022

Looking ahead to Game 2, Calgary is currently -176 on the money line at FanDuel Sportsbook this morning.

Edmonton to bounce back is +146.

This team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xM5YVHtlvj — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 19, 2022

Meanwhile, if you think we’ll get another high-scoring outcome in the rematch on Friday night, you can find over 6.5 total goals at -114.

It will be interesting to see what some of the alternate totals will look like as well once those are posted.

As for the adjusted series prices, the Flames went from -194 to -350 to advance at FanDuel after taking a 1-0 lead.

The Oilers went from +160 to +280 to win the series.

As somebody that had Calgary -1.5 +112 for the series as my best bet for the second round, I was happy to see the Flames’ offence thrive in Game 1.

“They have to look at their start, and how they had nothing to hang their hat on except No. 97…”@CraigJButton on Connor McDavid’s play as the lone bright spot for the Oilers and whether they can tighten things up for Game 2: https://t.co/3qXdHnXEpw #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/E8XRCh2dwT — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 19, 2022

Maybe we see some regression from the offence in Game 2, but even if the goal production from Game 1 is cut in half, we’ll still end up with enough goals for the over to cash.

I certainly wouldn’t be willing to bet the under after last night’s debacle.

Hurricanes Rally To Beat Rangers In OT

It took some time for the Carolina Hurricanes to look like the team that went 4-0 on home ice in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fortunately for anybody that took the Hurricanes on the money line, they still managed to get the job done.

One big happy family 🤗 pic.twitter.com/9KDQfGCSBm — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 19, 2022

After trailing the New York Rangers 1-0 for most of the game, Sebastian Aho tied it with less than three minutes left in the third period.

Ian Cole scored the overtime winner just over three minutes into the extra frame.

IAN COLE SAID GOOD NIGHT ‼️



The Hurricanes (-164 ML) take Game 1 😤



📽️: @Canes | #StanleyCuppic.twitter.com/S3OXRP7RZW — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 19, 2022

After giving out Carolina to win Game 1 and win the series at +102 as my best bet, it was a little more of a sweat than I wanted it to be.

We were also on Seth Jarvis over 2 shots on goal at +118.

He finished with three shots on goal and at least double that in attempts that went wide of the net.

The over on the Jarvis SOG prop has hit in each of the Hurricanes’ last four home games, so it will be interesting to see what FanDuel has his number at for Game 2.

Warriors Run Away With Opener Versus Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors to win the NBA championship went from +120 to +135 at FanDuel Sportsbook before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Steph Curry says the @warriors are "super comfortable on this stage" and grateful to be back in the Western Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/IjnTRrZofh — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2022

After beating the Dallas Mavericks 112-87 in the series opener, Golden State is now +100 to win the title at FanDuel.

Stephen Curry led the way with 21 points as the Warriors cruised to a 25-point win over Dallas.

Golden State improved to 19-1 all-time in Game 1’s at home under Steve Kerr.

The Warriors have won 13 straight best-of-seven playoff series following a Game 1 win.

They’re now -460 to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Mavericks are the 6th team in NBA history with 3 20-point wins and 3 20-point losses in a single postseason.



None of the previous 5 teams won a title (1982 76ers, 1996 SuperSonics, 2010 Celtics, 2016 Warriors, 2017 Spurs) pic.twitter.com/LBfMVzUA6Z — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 19, 2022

The Mavericks are +360 to win four of the next six games and take the series.

FanDuel opened Golden State at -6.5 for Game 2 on Friday night, which is a small bump after they closed at -5.5 for the series opener.

One NBA trend to keep in mind: each of the last seven games have been decided by 10+ points.

If you think that trend continues, then it might make sense to consider some alternate spreads instead of money line odds when betting on the association.

NBA home teams are now 45-26 straight up this postseason, including 2-0 in the conference finals.

NBA favourites are now 48-23 straight up in the playoffs.