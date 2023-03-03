Morning Coffee: Will we see another trade that shakes up the Stanley Cup futures market?

TradeCentre 2023 is live on TSN right now.

It’s the final countdown to the NHL trade deadline.

There’s still one more question on the minds of every single hockey fan following along with the coverage this morning: Is there one more NHL trade left to be made that could force a significant adjustment in FanDuel’s Stanley Cup futures market?

There have been double-digit transactions on NHL trade deadline day every single year since 1994.

Fifteen of the past 18 Stanley Cup champions acquired at least one impact player on NHL trade deadline day.

However, after so many big names have already moved over the past month, it’s fair to wonder whether there is another deal to be done that could significantly impact the betting odds at FanDuel.

Considering how tight the Stanley Cup futures market is at the top of the board, nobody will be surprised if at least one NHL general manager moves all-in and shocks the world with another big splash at some point before the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

One thing is for sure. All of us will be watching TradeCentre throughout the day just in case it happens.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday March 3, 2023.

Will we see another trade that shakes up the Stanley Cup futures market?

The Boston Bruins are the Stanley Cup favourite at FanDuel this morning.

The Bruins, 15 points clear of the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL, moved from +500 to +420 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel overnight following the addition of Tyler Bertuzzi.

PESKY BRUINS DUO



Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi are going to cause a lot of problems together in Boston 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rps74ScYzo — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 2, 2023

Boston has already added Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway.

However, that doesn’t mean that the heavy Presidents’ Trophy favourite is done yet.

Six of the top seven teams in FanDuel’s Stanley Cup futures market are from the Eastern Conference.

The Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and the Tampa Bay Lightning round out that list of contenders.

The Maple Leafs have made the most moves in that group, adding Ryan O’Reilly, Noel Acciari, Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty, Erik Gustafsson and Luke Schenn.

He’s got The PasSchenn ™️ pic.twitter.com/Fnb6FDilAH — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 3, 2023

Toronto is +950 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

The Lightning added Tanner Jeannot and Michael Eyssimont.

Tampa Bay is +1200 to win it all this morning.

The Rangers have added Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko.

New York is also +1200 to win it all at FanDuel right now.

Patrick Kane hits The Garden ice for the first time 👀 pic.twitter.com/TaixatTpCc — Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) March 2, 2023

How will the Eastern Conference arms race play out?

As somebody who has a couple of FanDuel futures tickets with the Rangers and Lightning, I’m hoping those teams aren’t done yet.

Meanwhile in the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche remain the heavy favourite at +250.

That’s down from +300 less than 48 hours ago.

The Avalanche are the second choice to win the Stanley Cup at +650 at FanDuel.

Considering the current state of the Stanley Cup futures market, with six of the top seven teams in the Eastern Conference, I’d argue that there is still some value with Colorado at anything longer than +500.

The Avalanche added Lars Eller and Jack Johnson.

Cale Makar and Gabriel Landeskog are both expected to be back at some point before the playoffs begin.

At the Rink is out now! @jessemontano_ and @megangley talk about the return of Gabriel Landeskog and continue deadline conversations now that several names have come off the board. Watch: https://t.co/AuZycSLISF pic.twitter.com/eBhHJAXpQj — DNVR Avalanche (@DNVR_Avalanche) February 21, 2023

The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars are considered the biggest threats to Colorado in the Western Conference.

I believe the Avalanche are still in a class of their own and the current odds reflect that sentiment with Colorado at +650 to win it all, while Edmonton is +1400 and Dallas is +1500 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

Is there a trade that you think could happen that will shake things up in the Stanley Cup futures market?

Let us know @TSN_EDGE on Twitter and on TikTok.